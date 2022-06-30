Eastern Platinum Files Independent Competent Person's Report on the Crocodile River Mine

Vancouver, June 30, 2022 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has uploaded "An Independent Competent Person's Report on the Crocodile River Mine ("CRM"), North West Province, South Africa" (the "Report") dated January 1, 2022 on its website. The CRM is a platinum group metal ("PGM") mine located 70 km north-northwest of Johannesburg in the North West Province and 7 km south of the town of Brits and situated on the western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex in an area of known structural complexity, the Brits Graben. The current mine lease area includes one operating mining section (the "Zandfontein Section") and two development sections (the "Crocette Section" and the "Kareespruit Section", respectively).

The Report has been updated, in preparation of the re-start of underground mining at the Zandfontein Section of CRM which was placed under care and maintenance in 2013. The resources and reserves updates of the Report apply to each of the Zandfontein Section, the Crocette Section and the Kareespruit Section. There are no material changes reflected in the Report as compared to the "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the CRM, North West Province, South Africa" dated January 1, 2022, which was filed on May 20, 2022 on SEDAR.

The Report has been filed on Eastplats' website today. The Report was commissioned in order to comply with regulations of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") for listed companies. The purpose of the valuation is to comply with the JSE Section 12 disclosure requirements for Mineral Companies. The Report has been prepared under the supervision of the following individuals, each of whom is independent of the Company and is a Competent Person as defined within the meaning of the South African Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2016 Edition) ("SAMREC") and in terms of the specifications embodied in the Standards of the South African Code for the Reporting on Mineral Asset Valuation (2016 Edition) ("SAMVAL"):

Daniel (Daan) van Heerden, BEng (Min.), MCom (Bus. Admin.), MMC Pr. Eng., FSAIMM, AMMSA, Director of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd.

Uwe Engelmann, BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat., MGSSA, Director of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd.

Johan Odendaal, BSc (Geol.), BSc Hons (Min. Econ.), MSc (Min. Eng.), Pr.Sci.Nat., FSAIMM, MGSSA, Director of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd.

All requirements of the JSE Section 12.10 Listing Requirements and the SAMREC Code and SAMVAL Code have been complied with. The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Daan van Heerden, Uwe Engelmann and Johan Odendaal who are Competent Persons as defined by SAMREC.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing of its tailings resource to produce PGM and chrome concentrates from the Zandfontein tailings dam.

