Desert Gold Ventures's GWN Zone Returns More Positive Drill Intercepts

Delta, June 30, 2022 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 13 RC holes and 78 AC holes drilled to test the depth, strike extent and continuity of the Gourbassi West North Zone at the Company's SMSZ Project in Western Mali. All RC holes intersected significant amounts of gold mineralization with a highlight intercept of 1.91 g/t gold over 32* metres.

The Gourbassi West Zone has been traced for 1,600 metres along strike and to 175 metres depth. Up to five lenses of gold mineralization have been modelled with the GWN-A Lens the most continuous and best developed. Highlight drill results from this part of the program include the following:

RC-049 - 1.91 g/t gold over 32.0 metres *- A Lens

AC-172 - 1.02 g/t gold over 49 metres* - A Lens

RC-050 - 1.02 g/t gold over 44 metres* - A Lens

RC-052 - 0.79 g/t gold over 47 metres* - A Lens

RC-048 - 0.68 g/t gold over 51 metres*- A Lens

RC-049 - 0.60 g/t gold over 48 metres* - C Lens

AC-171 - 0.97 g/t gold over 29 metres* - Lens B

AC-138 - 0.69 g/t gold over 33 metres* (hole ended in mineralization) - Lens A

RC-042 - 0.95 g/t gold over 22 metres* - A Lens

RC-050 - 0.93 g/t gold over 22 metres* - Lens C

AC-136 - 0.56 g/t gold over 35 metres** (hole ended in mineralization) - A Lens

RC-053 - 0.54 g/t gold over 34 metres* - A Lens

AC-170 - 0.82 g/t gold over 21 metres* - B Lens

RC-043 - 0.74 g/t gold over 20 metres* - A Lens

RC-054 - 0.56 g/t gold over 25 metres* -- A Lens

AC-070 - 0.50 g/t gold over 26 metres* (hole ended in mineralization) - A Lens

RC-053 - 0.41 g/t gold over 29 metres* - B Lens

AC-069 - 0.59 g/t golf over 19 metres* - A Lens

* True widths are estimated at 65 % of drill widths

Jared Scharf, President and CEO commented "Our recent drilling continues to return numerous, wide intercepts of gold mineralization along a 1.6 km long zone with up to 5 lenses of gold mineralization encountered along a 130-metre-wide corridor. This recently defined gold system, which is not part of our current resource, shows the tremendous gold endowment of the region and the potential for resource expansion and additional discoveries at the SMSZ Project."

Technical Details

The Gourbassi West North (GWN) Zone, which was discovered in July 2021, lies near the west side of the SMSZ property package (Figure 4). Drilling has identified up to five lenses of gold mineralization with one lens GWN-A, having the best continuity along a 1,600 metre strike (see Figure 1). Lenses D and E are not well defined and more drilling is required to determine their extent.

In 2022, a total of 94 holes totalling 4,372.5 metres of drilling have been completed over the GWN Zone including 3 core holes totalling 605.5 metres, 14 RC holes totalling 1,854 metres and 78 AC holes totalling 2,066 metres (see Figure 1 for drilling plan view). These holes were designed to test the extent of the GWN Zone for 1,800 metres along strike to a depth of 175 metres. The widest gold zones occur proximal to the west side of a rotated portion of a fault zone and silicified hydrothermal breccia. Mineralization generally dips steeply to the west, but hole FR-DD-22-009 suggests that locally the mineralization may also dip to the east. An updated section of the central, strongest part of the GWN zone is presented in Figure 2. Individual assays range up to 8.68 g/t Au over 0.4 metres in the strongest part of the GWN-A lens. Please refer to Table 1. at the end of this press release for a summary of significant drill intercepts.

A long section of the GWN-A Lens displays an approximate 350-metre-long, higher grade and width portion of the lens with extensions to the north and south (Figure 3). Results to date show that AC holes have closed off the zone to the north, but the zone is still open to the south towards the Gourbassi West Deposit. Overall, the system, especially the GWN-A Lens, is still open to depth below the deepest intercept at 175 metres vertical from surface.





Figure 1. Plan view Gourbassi West North Zone and Gourbassi West summarized drill results and completed drilling

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/129520_7c368670b46b58e0_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Cross-section 1487775 N, Gourbassi West North Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/129520_7c368670b46b58e0_002full.jpg





Figure 3. Long section GWN-A Lens

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/129520_7c368670b46b58e0_003full.jpg

The mineralized zones are dominantly hosted by micro-conglomerate. Lesser amounts of conglomerate, limestone and shale have also been noted. Alteration consists of disseminated to veinlet pyrite and local disseminated arsenopyrite in a weakly to moderately sericitized and silicified conglomerate. Quartz pyrite veinlets vary from banded (see Figure 4) to non-banded.





Figure 4 - Mineralized micro-conglomerate in hole DD-009 - 167.76 to 168.06 -part of 0.70 metre sample that returned 2.4 g/t gold

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/129520_7c368670b46b58e0_004full.jpg

Several samples of GWN Zone fresh rock have been selected for timed leach analysis as part of an initial metallurgical study of the GWN Zone. This work will be carried out by SGS Ouagadougou once the samples have been forwarded from Bamako.

Assays are pending for the two holes drilled at Mogoyafara South (Inferred Mineral Resources of 412,800 ounces of gold at 1.08 g/t gold), the one RC/DD hole drilled to test the Linneguekoto West zone (Inferred mineral resource of 66,200 ounces at 1.48 g/t gold) and for the metallurgical hole drilled at Barani East (Measured and Indicated mineral resources of 91,200 ounces of gold grading 1.90 g/t gold and Inferred mineral resources of 133,900 ounces of gold grading 1.54 g/t gold). Mineral resource estimates were presented in a news release on January 17, 2022.





Figure 5. Plan Map Mineral Deposits and Zones, significant drill hole intercepts*, soil geochem summary on color-contoured analytical signal; magnetic data

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/129520_7c368670b46b58e0_005full.jpg

*All gold grades over width, with the exception of the Soa, Berola and Gourbassi prospects, represent drill holes with the true widths, for most holes, ranging from 65 to 95%. Estimated true widths for the Soa and Berola prospects are unknown. Estimated true widths at the Gourbassi Zones are estimated to range from 60% to 90%.

Next Steps

Wire framing of the GWN lenses is in progress with a goal to plan additional drill holes and update the resource estimate. Auger and additional AC holes to the north and east of the Gourbassi West North Zone, as well as follow-up to 2021 drill and auger results, which were not completed during the recent program, still need to be drilled. A highlight summary of the 2021 high priority targets requiring follow-up include the following:

Sola - 2.04 g/t gold over 30 metres Kamana - 1.80 g/t gold over 17 metres Manakoto - 1.65 g/t gold over 21 metres Sorokoto South - 2.68 g/t gold over 6 metres Frikidi - gold in auger values of 8,650, 3,100, 2,370, 462 and 440 ppb gold

Another high priority target lies approximately 2,400 metres to the northwest of the Gourbassi West North Zone and is believed to be another Gourbassi West North like target. This area requires drill testing.

Five composite samples including two from the Gourbassi West North, one from the Linnguekoto West and two from the Mogoyafara South Zones will be subjected to timed bottle roll analysis to determine preliminary cyanide leach gold recoveries.

A detailed review of the metallurgy and mineability of the oxide gold resources, with a start at the higher-grade Barani East Deposit, is in progress.

Once assay results for the Mogoyafara South and Linnguekoto West deposits have been received and evaluated, a follow-up program will be designed.

QAQC

All auger and drill samples are delivered to SGS in Bamako, Mali where they are prepped. The prepped samples, are both shipped by truck to SGS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, or remain at SGS's laboratory in Bamako, for Au determination by fire assay. Standards, assay blanks and sample duplicates, are inserted into the assay stream every 22 to 30 samples, respectively equaling one control sample for every approximately every 8 assay samples. All assay batches are reviewed for quality with re-assays requested 20 samples on either side of standards that assay more than 2 to 3 SD from an excepted value and for blanks that contain more than 10 ppb gold.

Ashanti Gold drill results QAQC Procedures for the Gourbassi East and West Zones

Certified Reference Materials and Blanks were inserted into the sample stream at the rate of 1:20 samples. Field duplicates are collected at the rate of 1:50 samples. All samples have been analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Bamako with standard preparation methods and 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish. SGS does their own introduction of QA/QC samples into the sample stream and reports them to Ashanti for double checking. Higher grade samples are reanalyzed from pulp or reject material or both.

Hyundai QAQC Procedures

Desert Gold does not have any information regarding Hyundai's QAQC procedures at the Linnegukoto West Zone. However, based on follow-up of historic drill results in the Barani Area indicates an acceptable level of accuracy.

This press release contains certain scientific and technical information. The Company is solely responsible for the contents and accuracy of any scientific and technical information related to it. Don Dudek, P.Geo. a director of Desert Gold both Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101, have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 2 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (SMSZ Project and Djimbala) and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. In Mali, Desert Gold's SMSZ property hosts Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totaling 769,200 ounces. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, the price of gold; operational, funding, liquidity risks, the degree to which Mineral Resource estimates are reflective of actual Mineral Resources, the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable, and the risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.

Table 1. Summary of Significant GWN Drill results

Hole # FROM

(m) TO

(m) LENGTH

(m)* Au_g/t FR-22-AC-117 13 31 18 0.49 FR-22-AC-131 36 40 4 0.85 FR-22-AC-132 10 22 12 0.64 FR-22-AC-136 1 35 34 0.56 FR-22-AC-136 16 20 4 1.31 FR-22-AC-136 23 30 7 1.22 FR-22-AC-137 0 33 33 0.69 FR-22-AC-138 0 9 9 0.88 FR-22-AC-142 43 56 13 0.55 FR-22-AC-143 2 20 18 0.57 FR-22-AC-146 3 12 9 0.99 FR-22-AC-146 17 24 7 0.56 FR-22-AC-146 27 50 23 0.36 FR-22-AC-147 0 16 16 0.45 FR-22-AC-147 20 36 16 0.66 FR-22-AC-148 1 13 12 0.34 FR-22-AC-164 6 8 2 0.39 FR-22-AC-168 7 10 3 0.41 FR-22-AC-170 14 35 21 0.82 FR-22-AC-171 0 29 29 0.97 FR-22-AC-172 0 49 49 1.04 FR-22-DD-0071 42.4 44.1 1.7 0.62 FR-22-DD-0071 52.85 56 3.15 0.50 FR-22-DD-0071 64.6 66.2 1.6 0.68 FR-22-DD-0071 74.2 78.9 4.67 0.36 FR-22-DD-0071 124.4 125 1 1.05 FR-22-DD-0071 148.5 149 0.75 0.54 FR-22-DD-0071 158.85 164 5.15 0.63 FR-22-DD-0071 177 220 43.1 1.35 Incl. 185.6 190 4.4 3.22 Incl. 193 206 13 1.66 FR-22-DD-0081 22.5 30.5 8 1.07 FR-22-DD-0081 34.35 38.9 4.5 0.45 FR-22-DD-0081 47 49.7 2.65 0.46 FR-22-DD-0081 55.85 57 1.15 1.96 FR-22-DD-0081 62.5 70.7 8.15 0.53 FR-22-DD-0081 75.1 76 0.9 2.42 FR-22-DD-0081 81 102 21 0.74 FR-22-DD-0081 106 108 1.8 1.61 FR-22-DD-0081 109.8 113 3.4 0.57 FR-22-DD-0081 120 121 0.7 1.00 FR-22-DD-0091 41 45.7 4.7 0.40 FR-22-DD-0091 54.65 85.3 30.6 0.70 Incl. 70.3 77.7 7.4 1.70 FR-22-DD-0091 87.4 211.35 123.95 1.08 Incl. 143 211.35 68.35 1.56 Incl. 143 184 41.1 1.85 Incl. 186.4 202 15.7 1.35 Incl. 206.35 211.35 5 1.72 FR-22-RC-041 60 61 1 0.51 FR-22-RC-041 79 80 1 0.94 FR-22-RC-041 85 104 19 1.14 Incl. 85 91 6 1.93 FR-22-RC-041 97 104 7 0.91 FR-22-RC-042 0 1 1 1.83 FR-22-RC-042 19 21 2 0.71 FR-22-RC-042 19 23 4 0.42 FR-22-RC-042 35 45 10 0.34 FR-22-RC-042 36 37 1 0.56 FR-22-RC-042 41 43 2 0.85 FR-22-RC-042 57 58 1 0.15 FR-22-RC-042 65 67 2 1.08 FR-22-RC-042 70 77 7 0.42 FR-22-RC-042 70 72 2 0.85 FR-22-RC-042 82 86 4 0.71 FR-22-RC-042 91 114 23 0.88 Incl. 95 114 19 1.02 FR-22-RC-043 74 77 3 0.52 FR-22-RC-043 75 76 1 1.23 FR-22-RC-043 109 129 20 0.74 FR-22-RC-043 116 129 13 0.99 FR-22-RC-044 29 32 3 0.47 FR-22-RC-044 36 44 8 0.29 FR-22-RC-044 62 78 16 0.42 FR-22-RC-047 34 42 8 0.32 FR-22-RC-047 36 37 1 0.81 FR-22-RC-047 77 78 1 0.71 FR-22-RC-047 85 117 32 0.35 Incl. 85 92 7 1.07 FR-22-RC-047 152 159 7 0.94 FR-22-RC-048 2 21 19 0.43 FR-22-RC-048 30 38 8 0.52 FR-22-RC-048 41 92 51 0.70 Incl. 70 92 22 1.17 FR-22-RC-048 98 99 1 1.44 FR-22-RC-049 4 52 48 0.60 FR-22-RC-049 5 9 4 0.87 FR-22-RC-049 17 31 14 1.14 FR-22-RC-049 35 46 11 0.62 FR-22-RC-049 58 90 32 1.91 FR-22-RC-049 108 111 3 1.30 FR-22-RC-050 32 59 27 0.39 FR-22-RC-050 73 96 23 0.93 FR-22-RC-050 100 144 44 1.01 FR-22-RC-050 156 159 3 0.81 FR-22-RC-051 36 44 8 1.05 FR-22-RC-051 128 129 1 0.60 FR-22-RC-052 15 26 11 0.27 FR-22-RC-052 30 36 6 1.02 FR-22-RC-052 43 50 7 0.76 FR-22-RC-052 86 133 47 0.79 Incl. 86 96 10 1.22 FR-22-RC-052 105 119 14 1.05 FR-22-RC-052 122 128 6 1.01 FR-22-RC-053 15 44 29 0.41 FR-22-RC-053 68 80 12 0.58 FR-22-RC-053 85 119 34 0.54 FR-22-RC-054 16 20 4 0.72 FR-22-RC-054 70 95 25 0.56 FR-22-RC-054 77 83 6 1.24 FR-22-RC-055 53 74 21 0.30

Previously released assay composites*True widths are estimated at 60-70% of drilled length with exception of AC-146 to AC-148 where true widths are estimated at closer to 50% of drilled length.