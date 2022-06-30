C2C Gold Appoints Peter Bures as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, June 30, 2022 - C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: CTCGF) (the "Company" or "C2C") announced today that Peter Bures, an industry expert focused on the precious metals, mining, and royalty sectors and a member of the Board of Directors at C2C Gold for three years, has been appointed, effective July 1, 2022, to serve as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



"We are delighted to welcome Peter as the new CEO of C2C Gold," said Janet Lee Sheriff, Interim CEO and former Executive Chair, at C2C Gold. "We have benefited from Peter's insight and rich experience from his role as one of C2C's Board of Directors. We are excited to have him join the executive team and lead C2C into the next chapter of growth following the recent acquisition of The Rock Gold Corp. which adds significant advantage to C2C's asset portfolio. Peter will play a pivotal role in the Company's transition from an exploration company to a company of greater flexibility, financial strength, and sustainability."

Peter Bures, incoming Chief Executive Officer, said: "It is an honor to serve as the CEO for C2C Gold and I am excited to be working even more closely with the team. C2C Gold boasts a great team of geological and exploration experts, prospector and technical advisors, as well as significant land positions in highly prospective areas across Newfoundland, Canada. I look forward to adding to the excellent ensemble my specialty in the mining and royalty sectors and contributing toward driving the long-term value for the Company and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Janet for her guidance and stewardship of the Company from the Board and as the Interim CEO."

Peter Bures, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Mr. Bures brings over 25 years of Canadian and US capital markets experience, with focused expertise on the precious metals, mining, and royalty sectors. He started his career at a top-tier global gold producer in Timmins, followed by ten years in sell-side research with various firms in Toronto and New York. In 2007, he transitioned as an associate portfolio manager to the buy-side working alongside a top-ranked precious metals portfolio manager. He further refined his skillset working in institutional equity sales in New York and additionally broadened his experience by covering royalty and streaming companies as an analyst at Canaccord. In 2013, Mr. Bures founded his own consulting firm which continues to operate to this day and has helped to bring a number of companies public, including Star Royalties, where he was most recently co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer. He continues to advise to the mining sector and is on several advisory boards and holds a number of directorships. Mr. Bures holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree (geological and mineral engineering) from the University of Toronto.

The Company will be granting 100,000 stock options to Peter Bures effective July 1, 2022, with 25% vesting immediately and 25% vesting every 6 months thereafter. The stock options will be exercisable for a term of five years at an exercise price of $0.16 per common share.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Canada's Newfoundland. C2C Gold holds one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and through the acquisition of The Rock Gold Corp., now includes numerous projects lying along the major gold bearing crustal scale structural zones. C2C Gold's portfolio covers a pipeline of projects from early exploration stage through drill-ready with known gold occurrences. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon.

