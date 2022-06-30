Global Battery Metals Announces Fixed-Loop and Borehole Electromagnetic Surveying Underway at Sawyer Camp Nickel-Copper Project in Michigan

Near-term Geophysics Campaign Comprised of an 8 Line-km TDEM and BHEM Survey

Vancouver, June 30, 2022 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), an international critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented battery metal projects, is pleased to announce that a combination of fixed-loop time domain electromagnetic ("TDLEM") and borehole electromagnetic ("BHEM") surveying work has commenced on its Sawyer Camp Nickel-Copper Project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The BHEM downhole surveys are being completed on two strategically located scout holes (~ 1,000 ft. deep), while an 8 line-km TDLEM ground survey has been initiated to identify potential conductors representing nickel-copper sulphide mineralization. The geophysical survey is being completed by Crone Geophysics & Exploration Ltd.

This is the first of three targets that GBML plans to test in Michigan.

Please see the Company's Sawyer Camp Project Overview for additional program details, in addition to the latest version of the Company's Investor Presentation available for download from the GBML website (www.gbml.ca).

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and quoted on the OTCQB. GBML currently has five projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King Property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Lapoile lithium project in Newfoundland; (4) an option to lease the Sawyer Camp prospective nickel-copper project in Michigan; and (5) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 meters of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement (the "Lara Property Option Agreement") with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. The Lara Property Option Agreement also provides for a 0.75% net smelter royalty in favor of GBML.

Global Battery Metals Ltd.

Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSc., ICD

President & CEO

T: 604-649-2350

E: MM@gbml.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans, including TDLEM and BHEM surveying work being conducted on the Company's Sawyer Camp Nickel-Copper Project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, United States. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work given the global COVID-19 pandemic, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Readers are urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

