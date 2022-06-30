Benton and Sokoman Report Final Results from Recon Drilling at the Kraken Pegmatite Field - Golden Hope Project, SW Newfoundland

Li mineralization (spodumene) drilled to a vertical depth of 70 m at the Discovery Dyke; spodumene-bearing dykes, up to 22-m wide, located 600 m to the East of the Discovery Dyke

Thunder Bay, June 30, 2022 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to report the final assay results from the 1,025-m reconnaissance drilling program carried out this past winter and report on recent trenching from the Kraken Pegmatite Field on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Property in southwest Newfoundland.

Table 1: Significant Drill Results - Kraken DDH # Length m Az. Dip From (m) To (m) Length m* % Li2O GH-22-01 209.0 325 -45 47.80 56.20 8.40 0.95 incl. 48.90 53.40 4.50 1.52 incl. 52.60 53.40 0.80 1.76 GH-22-05 179.0 145 -45 2.50 18.70 16.20 0.43 incl 2.50 3.50 1.00 1.30 and 11.00 12.80 1.80 1.10 99.00 114.10 15.10 0.31 incl 100.00 101.75 1.75 0.94 GH-22-06 38.0 145 -45 3.50 5.00 1.50 0.32 Hole lost at 38 m * Core lengths - believed to be 90% of reported lengths.

Benton's President and CEO Stephen Stares, states: "We are pleased to now have our camp, drill, and equipment on-site and operational. The stripping on the East dyke has shown excellent spodumene mineralization and has exposed geological contacts to help understand the orientation and behavior of the dykes in this area. With several prospective targets to test, we are excited to get our Phase 2 program underway on the East dyke in the coming days."

Sokoman's President and CEO Tim Froude, comments: "We have learned a great deal from the recon drill program about the Discovery Dyke area and we will use that information, coupled with ongoing trenching data, to plan the Phase 2 program which will start imminently. We have already exposed a significant spodumene-bearing dyke in the eastern portion of the Kraken swarm that last year's sampling returned an assay of 1.93% Li 2 O and this is where Phase 2 drilling will begin. We wish to emphasize that we have just scratched the surface with the exploration to date and that we have extensive work ahead of us to establish the limits of the dyke swarm."

The winter drilling program and current trenching program have located a significant swarm of lithium-rich pegmatite dykes flanking the regional Bay d'Est Fault. Important structural information was obtained in the drilling showing the dykes, at least in the Discovery Dyke area, are relatively flat-lying, as opposed to vertical to subvertical, the original concept for the reconnaissance drill program. As a result, three of five holes (GH-22-02, -03, -04) did not intersect the target Discovery Dyke. Flat-lying dykes are potentially important as significant lithium (spodumene) mineralization at Piedmont Lithium's Piedmont project in North Carolina is found in flat-lying dykes, which link subvertical dipping dykes.





Active trenching exposes spodumene dyke 600-m east of Discovery Dyke - Kraken Pegmatite Swarm

Given the results of the recon drill program, the Alliance has mobilized an excavator to expose the dykes to ensure that all drill holes are oriented optimally to test the in situ spodumene-bearing dykes in the upcoming program. Recent trenching on a surface exposure that gave a grab sample assay of 1.93% Li 2 O (November 9, 2021 news release), which is located approximately 600 m to the east of the Discovery Dyke, has exposed the thickest dykes encountered at Kraken (up to 22 m in apparent thickness). In addition, spodumene crystals up to 15-cm long (see photos) are noted in this outcrop, substantially larger than the few centimetre lengths at the Discovery Dyke. These dykes show dips, mainly subvertical to steeply to the south, as well as possibly flat-lying. Folding is also noted.





Pegmatite Dyke Exposure 600-m East of Discovery Dyke; Spodumene Crystals up to 15 cm Long

The Kraken Pegmatite Field has been sampled over a strike length of 2,200 m and has an apparent width of 1,200 m, with historical assessment reports indicating pegmatite dykes up to 6 km along trend.

Gold analyses from the host sericite schist units, which carry variable pyrite gave only weakly anomalous values, however, the drilling has tested only 100 m of the 60-km-long structure and the drilling targeted the pegmatite dykes, not gold prospective zones, defined by geochemistry or prospecting, along the Bay d'Est Fault.

All samples are shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario for multi-element analysis including lithium, tantalum, cesium and other rare/critical metals by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS. Gold is analyzed by the fire assay method. A total of 1,165 drill core samples were cut and delivered for analysis.

The property lies along the Baie d'Est fault system, a gold prospective fault structure in southern Newfoundland, that extends through the Sokoman / Benton licences. The Alliance continues to evaluate historical data for significant gold and lithium mineralization and will restart ground prospecting and follow-up exploration in the near future.

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a Director of Benton Resources Inc. and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp. Mr. Froude is a 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101.

COVID-19 Protocols

To ensure a working environment that protects the health and safety of the staff and contractors, Benton and Sokoman will continue to use best practices in the course of performing our work programs and will follow any future federal or provincially mandated or recommended COVID-19 guidelines.

