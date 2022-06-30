IperionX  Titan Project Scoping Study

A LEADING, SUSTAINABLE U.S. CRITICAL MINERAL PROJECT

IperionX Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) (IperionX or Company) is pleased to announce the positive results of the Scoping Study (Scoping Study or Study) on the Company's Titan Project (the Project) located in west Tennessee, U.S. The Scoping Study results demonstrate the Project's potential to be a sustainable, low cost and globally significant North American producer of titanium, rare earths and other critical minerals needed for a low carbon future.

IperionX has two businesses - our critical minerals business at the Titan Project, which is the subject of this Scoping Study - and our titanium metals business, where we are currently producing titanium metal powders and prototype parts using our patented titanium manufacturing technologies that have the potential to significantly reduce both the cost and carbon emissions of titanium production relative to what is commercially available today - a separate economic evaluation is planned to be released for project development activities associated with our titanium metals business.

SCOPING STUDY HIGHLIGHTS

Largest potential source of U.S. titanium and rare earths minerals, including heavy rare earths

Scoping Study confirms the potential for the Project to be the largest U.S. producer of titanium and the rare earth minerals, monazite and xenotime, which includes both light and heavy rare earths.

In-situ metal content of titanium and rare earths over the life of the Project represents potential production of ~60,500 Boeing 787s and ~24,000,000 electric vehicles.

Potential to satisfy 100% of the U.S. Department of Defense needs for titanium and the heavy rare earths required for national security.

Opportunity for a rapid and low capex entry to the U.S. rare earth supply chain, utilizing Energy Fuels' existing White Mesa mill in Utah.

Potential for significant cashflow generation including average annual EBITDA of US$117 million

Potential to develop a domestic source of critical minerals in the U.S. with significant cashflow generation underpinned by low costs.

Compares favorably to global projects and is located in a leading jurisdiction significantly closer to a large number of end user facilities.

Importantly, the Scoping Study do not yet consider the potential upside associated with integration of the Titan Project (minerals business) and the Company's breakthrough titanium metal technologies (metals business).

Globally significant U.S. critical mineral resource with massive potential upside in the region

100% interest in over 11,000 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee, U.S.

Production target of 243 million tons of mineralized material over a life of mine of 25 years covers less than 4,500 acres of the current land position controlled by the Company.

Significant potential to grow production and Project life in the future.

Infrastructure, location and decarbonized supply chain advantage to major target markets and end users

Significant cost advantages due to the location and proximity to existing low cost, world-class infrastructure.

Major logistical advantage over many other critical minerals imported into the U.S. provides the potential for a further cost advantage and a lower carbon intensity supply chain.

Sustainable and community focused development

Actively taking a "sustainable first" approach to all areas of development with a focus on zero carbon power, sustainable rehabilitation practices and community engagement.

Building trust, broadening support, improving knowledge and promoting community participation and engagement in the development of the Titan Project.

Rapidly progressing to be construction ready in 2023

Mineral demonstration facility at Titan Project being completed to facilitate feasibility test work, customer offtake discussions, downstream R&D and community engagement.

Feasibility study metallurgical test work already underway after successful completion of pre-feasibility level test work in early 2022.

Optimization for mine planning, processing and permitting pathway underway to facilitate a 2023 construction ready timeline.

KEY SCOPING STUDY METRICS

All values in the Scoping Study are measured in metric units and are displayed in US$ unless specified. Table 1: Key Scoping Study metrics. Measure Unit Value Production Life of mine (LOM) years 25 Mineralized resource mined Mt 242.6 Annual average throughput Mt/y 9.7 Annual average production - rare earth concentrate t/y 4,650 Annual average production - rutile t/y 16,700 Annual average production - ilmenite t/y 95,500 Annual average production - premium zircon t/y 22,400 Annual average production - zircon concentrate t/y 16,100 Operating and Capital Costs Unit operating costs (incl. royalties & transport) US$/t ROM 6.91 Annual average operating costs (incl. royalties & transport) US$M/y 67 Total initial capital cost US$M 237 Direct capital cost US$M 158 Indirect capital cost US$M 30 Contingency (30%) US$M 49 NPV to capex cost ratio - 2.9x Financial Performance Net present value (NPV) US$M 692 LOM revenue US$M 4,600 LOM EBITDA US$M 2,923 Annual average revenue US$M/y 184 Annual average EBITDA US$M/y 117 Payback from start of operations years 1.9

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director said: "The delivery of the maiden Scoping Study at the Titan Project is a significant milestone for IperionX and we are delighted to put Tennessee on the map as a major source of critical minerals for the U.S.

The Scoping Study confirms the Titan Project as a globally significant development of titanium and rare earths minerals, including the heavy rare earths that are essential for electric motors and defense applications, located in a leading jurisdiction and in close proximity to major potential customers. Importantly, the Scoping Study does not yet consider the potential upside associated with integration of the minerals operation with the Company's breakthrough titanium metal technologies.

The Titan Project economics showcase the potential for IperionX to generate significant cashflows from mineral operations over a 25 year operational life, including low-costs, an average annual EBITDA of US$117 million, with an NPV of US$692 million and IRR of 40% highlight the outstanding value associated with the Project.

We are now rapidly progressing to be construction ready in 2023, with feasibility study level activities already underway and optimization of mine planning, processing and permitting pathways to commence shortly.

We are looking forward to working with the community in west Tennessee to develop a generational critical mineral asset for the U.S., as well as advancing engagement with our other stakeholders including offtake partners."

The full Scoping Study report can be found here.

Forward Looking Statements

Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation, as well as other uncertainties and risks set out in filings made by the Company from time to time with the Australian Securities Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

There may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable law or stock exchange listing rules, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005401/en/

Contact

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director

Dominic Allen, Corporate Development

investorrelations@iperionx.com

+1 980 237 8900

www.iperionx.com