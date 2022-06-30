Val-d'Or Mining Announces Changes to Executive Team and Option Grants

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces that after several years as VP Exploration for the Company, Michael Rosatelli will be stepping down from his role with the Company to pursue additional opportunities. Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans has been appointed by the board of directors as the VP Exploration for the Company effective June 28, 2022.

Dr. Jobin-Bevans has 30 years of experience in the geosciences, including mineral exploration, management and administration, lecturing, research, administrative reporting, technical report writing (proposals, research articles), presentations (wide range of audiences), project finance, and mineral processing. With more than 20 years of direct experience with public and private companies as an officer, director and technical advisor, he has been involved with taking numerous private companies public. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has a Ph.D. (Geology), is a registered geoscientist with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO), an External Adjunct Professor in the Department of Geology (Lakehead University, Ontario, Canada), and a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

Mr. Rosatelli will continue on with the Company as an advisor to assist where necessary and to facilitate the transition of Dr. Jobin-Bevans. The Company thanks Mr. Rosatelli for his years of service to the Company and its stakeholders.

Concurrent with the appointment of Dr. Jobin-Bevans, the Company announces the appointment of Michael Collins as the Company's Manager of Exploration. The Company has also engaged Raymond Wladichuk of Laurentienne Scientifique (laurentiennescientifique.com) to carry out the technical operations of the Company's exploration programs.

Mr. Collins is a Professional Geologist and has 25 years of experience in the mining industry as a geologist and executive with a number of mineral exploration and development companies with projects in North America, South America, Australia, the far east and Africa, including activities in mineral exploration, management and administration, and project finance.

Mr. Wladichuk, a Professional Geoscientist registered in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia, has been a director and executive of a number of public and private mineral exploration companies. He has over 10 years of experience in the mineral exploration and geotechnical industries managing exploration teams in the execution of exploration programs. His geological and geotechnical background combined with over 15 years in construction has seen him involved in some of Canada's largest oil and gas infrastructure projects. He attended Simon Fraser University on an athletic football scholarship and subsequently played (2010-2011) in the CFL for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its officers and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 400,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.075 for a period of 5 years.

