Jervois participates in U.S. Department of Commerce SelectUSA panel

Victoria, June 30, 2022 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to have participated in the highly regarded SelectUSA Investment Summit hosted by United States ("U.S.") Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. On June 29, 2022 in the U.S., Dr. Jennifer Hinton, Jervois Group Manager - ESG, participated as a speaker and panelist at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, DC. The SelectUSA Investment Summit brings together 3,000 businesspeople and investors from around the world with U.S. federal, state and local government economic development authorities.

Dr. Hinton spoke about the historic nature of the Jervois cobalt deposit in Salmon, Idaho, its upcoming commissioning and the consequential integral contribution to U.S. critical minerals security. She also discussed the importance of robust and transparent stakeholder relations with local communities, environmental groups and native tribes, that have underpinned project advancement under Jervois's stewardship. Dr. Hinton also outlined impactful Jervois projects underway in the local Salmon community.

The panel was moderated by Ms. Alejandra Castillo, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. Other panelists were Ms. Hilde Merete Aasheim, CEO and President of Norsk Hydro ASA and Mr. Swami Iyer, CFO of Aurobindo Pharma USA.

Jervois' 100% owned Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") is expected to commence mill commissioning in September 2022, with full production forecast in February 2023. An official opening ceremony for the ICO mine is scheduled at site on Friday 7 October, with expected participation of U.S. political leadership and Australian government delegates. As this panel illustrates, Jervois remains actively engaged with the U.S. government with regard to the geopolitical and economic importance of what will be the country's first cobalt mine for generations, when commercial production commences later this year.

