Solis Withdraws from Mostazal Option Agreement

Vancouver, June 30, 2022 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SLMN) (ASX: SLM) (OTCQB: SLMFF) ("Solis" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to withdraw from its option agreement on the Mostazal Project in Chile. Accordingly, Solis will have no future claim on the Mostazal Project, or any contiguous exploration ground acquired through staking, and will be released from any further obligations to the vendor.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement dated June 23rd, 2021, Solis, through its wholly owned subsidiary Westminster Chile SpA, was granted the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the Mostazal Project in Chile's Atacama Desert by spending US$5m on exploration and making payments of US$5m to the vendor over four years.

Jason Cubitt, Solis' president and CEO, stated: "Mostazal presented an exciting prospect for us with a known copper mineralised system at surface and historical data supported an exploration thesis testing deeper targets. However, results from our first phase of drilling and geophysical surveys undertaken by the Company in 2022 ultimately did not meet our minimum expectations and management determined that it is in the best interest of shareholders to re-allocate the Company's resources."

With a current cash balance of approximately A$3m, the Company remains in a strong position to advance its portfolio of porphyry and IOCG copper projects in Peru, including Ilo Norte and Ilo Este, and will provide updates on these and other projects currently under review as developments occur.

In early 2022 the Company expanded its footprint in Peru through the application of seven concessions in the Tacna Region of Southern Peru0F[1] (Figure 1), 15kms along trend from Southern Copper Corp.'s Toquepala Mine. The applications lie along the regional Incapuquio Fault system in southern Peru, which is associated with three large copper-molybdenum deposits currently in production: Cuajone, Quellaveco and Toquepala.

Peru Copper Projects

The Company owns a 100% interest in a number of copper-focused projects located in the Departments of Moquegua and Tacna, in southern Peru.

The Company's Ilo Este Copper Project (Figure1) is located approximately 20 kilometres northeast of the port city of Ilo, and is hypothesised to be a large, eroded porphyry containing copper, gold, silver and molybdenum, with an identified mineralised trend over 3 square kilometres.

The Ilo Norte Copper Project is located approximately 20 kilometres north-northeast of the city of Ilo and consists of a 10km long alteration system, hosting iron-oxide-copper-gold mineralisation (IOCG), (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Solis Minerals Ltd - Peruvian Projects' Location Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/129621_solis_figure1.jpg

The Ilo Este and Ilo Norte projects represent a portfolio of exploration concessions in the highly prospective coastal IOCG/porphyry copper belt of southern Peru. Solis believes that the mineralisation identified on Ilo Norte is part of an IOCG system, with a high-grade copper-skarn target; while the mineralisation at Ilo Este is part of a copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system.

Proposed work

The Company intends to undertake remote sensing surveys on sections of the Ilo project areas using WorldView-31F[2] data acquisition to guide regional alteration mapping and target generation and complement the extensive ground mapping carried out to date. Combined with previous drilling, these exploration tools are aimed to provide a strong vector for identification of new drill targets in the short to medium term on the permits.

Additional Tenement Applications

The Company applied for new tenements 15km south, and on the trend of, the Toquepala Mine and is in the process of being granted 3,025 Ha of largely contiguous exploration ground in eight concessions2F[3] after some subdivisions for overlapping applications were effected.

The Company is currently compiling all of the available historic exploration and regional government data for the project area. This prospective area will also be subject to WorldView-3 data acquisition to assist in target generation and future exploration.

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American-focused mining exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

This Announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Solis Minerals Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Qualified Person Statement

Fred Tejada, P. Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and a consultant to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this ASX release in relation to Geological Information and Exploration Results is based on and fairly represent information compiled by Mr Anthony Greenaway, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Greenaway is an employee of Solis Minerals Ltd. and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the exploration activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Greenaway consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Greenaway has provided his prior written consent as to the form and context in which the Geological Information and Exploration Results and supporting information are presented in this Announcement.

All information relating to exploration results that have been previously released to the market is appropriately referenced in this document.

APPENDIX 1



Table 1

Mostazal Copper Project Drill Collar Table

Hole

ID Hole

Status East

(m) North

(m) RL

(m) Planned

(m) EOH

(m) DIP AZI MODD001 Complete 440,853 7,049,571 2748 500 362.0 -90 0 MODD002 Complete 440,374 7,049,835 2760 500 494.7 -65 90 MODD003 Complete 440,103 7,049,295 2521 500 528.0 -90 0 MODD004 Complete 441,881 7,049,630 2949 500 446.1 -90 0

Table 2

Mostazal Copper Project significant copper intersections

Hole From To Interval Cu (m) (m) (m) (%) MODD001 10 40 30 0.12 Including: 30 40 10 0.17 136 138 2 0.76 258 260 2 0.11 304 306 2 0.26 MODD002 148 150 2 0.25 218 222 4 1.06 240 256 16 0.32 Including: 244 246 2 0.68 292 294 2 0.16 328 332 4 0.13 342 358 16 0.11 378 380 2 0.11 446 448 2 0.48 470 474 4 0.52 MODD003 66 68 2 0.17 434 451 17 0.1 Including 434 438 4 0.15 Including 447 451 4 0.1 464 466 2 0.22 501 512 11 0.29 Including 506 512 6 0.44 Including 510 512 2 0.99 MODD004 29 50 21 0.28 Including 29 37 8 0.42 Including 34 36 2 0.78 Including 35 36 1 1.1 Including 42 50 8 0.3 Including 42 46 4 0.42 57 58 1 0.14 67 68 1 0.13 156 158 2 0.13 193 196 3 0.16 220 221 1 0.22 245 246 1 0.12

Table 3

Recent Peruvian Project tenement application details

CODE CONCESSION TIT_CONCESSION Ha_Reduced CONCESSION STATUS 10013422 SOLIS02 WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C. 200 D.M. en Trámite D.L. 708 010013422A SOLIS02A WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C. 49 D.M. en Trámite D.L. 708 10013522 SOLIS03 WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C. 500 D.M. en Trámite D.L. 708 10013622 SOLIS04 WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C. 400 D.M. en Trámite D.L. 708 10013722 SOLIS05 WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C. 407 D.M. en Trámite D.L. 708 10013822 SOLIS06 WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C. 969 D.M. en Trámite D.L. 708 10013922 SOLIS07 WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C. 300 D.M. en Trámite D.L. 708 010013822A SOLIS07A WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C. 200 D.M. en Trámite D.L. 708

Figure 2: Mostazal Copper Project location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/129621_solis_figure2.jpg

Figure 3: Mostazal Copper Project drill hole location plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/129621_solis_figure3.jpg

[1] Refer to ASX Announcement dated 19 January 2022

[2] WorldView-3 is an imaging and environment monitoring commercial satellite

[3] Refer to ASX Announcement dated 19 January 2022

