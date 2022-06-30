Bravada Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants and Updates Wind Mountain Program

Vancouver, June 30, 2022 - Bravada Gold Corp. (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 6,434,000 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.12 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued on July 23, 2018, pursuant to a private placement (see news release NR-07-18) and are scheduled to expire on July 23, 2022. The Company proposes to extend the expiry by one (1) year, and accordingly, the new expiry date for the warrants will be July 23, 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Wind Mountain Program Update

Bravada's two-pronged approach to adding value at its wholly owned Wind Mountain gold/silver project in Nevada is progressing as planned after minor delays due to contractor availability.

Thirteen reverse-circulation (RC) holes were drilled during 2021 to in-fill a shallow, under-drilled portion of the existing resource with results successfully demonstrating higher-grade concentrations of gold and silver. A resource update is underway and will form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for a Phase 1 "Starter Pit" with studies to be released in early Q3 2022. This part of the program should upgrade the quality of shallow mineralization already discovered.

Renewed RC drilling at Wind Mountain is expected to begin on July 5th or 6th. Three or four holes, approximately 4,000' (1,200m), are planned from newly permitted drill sites to test beneath a zone of banded quartz veins intersected in December 2020 and followed up along strike in mid-2021. The vein zone is interpreted as a potentially important zone of upwelling, referred to as a feeder zone. Evidence includes the first banded quartz veins intersected in hole WM20-102, which intersected 1.5 metres of 269.0g/t Ag and 0.404g/t Au within a thicker interval of banded quartz veining together with anomalous gold and silver. Four 2021 holes traced the banded vein zone beneath mine waste and gravel cover for approximately 330 metres, but the holes shallowed and did not test deeper in the vein zone than did WM20-102.

The new sites and larger RC drill rig should be able to test the vein zone approximately 150m deeper than the existing vein intersection. This part of the program is designed to test for high-grade gold and silver mineralization that is often found in upwelling/feeder zones of low-sulfidation deposits worldwide, a potential "game changer" for the project.





WM Feeder Target Cross Section Silver

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5343/129645_7e508d71b47acbba_001full.jpg

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain, and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company signed 32 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 19 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has 10 projects in its portfolio, consisting of 810 claims for approximately 6,500 ha in two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed. Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, answering commonly asked investor questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr. (AIPG CPG-11513) is the qualified person responsible for reviewing and preparing the technical data presented in this release and has approved its disclosure.

