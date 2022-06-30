Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Great Panther Announces 2022 AGM Results

19:34 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL

VANCOUVER, June 30, 2022 - Great Panther Mining Ltd. (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that all proposed resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on June 29, 2022, via virtual webcast.

A total of 167,149,329 common shares of the 471,094,691 common shares outstanding were voted, representing 35.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Great Panther. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Trudy M. Curran

88,325,413

14,925,834

85.54 %

14.46 %

Joseph Gallucci

88,554,030

14,697,217

85.77 %

14.23 %

Alan Hair

89,490,866

13,760,381

86.67 %

13.33 %

John Jennings

78,106,489

25,144,758

75.65 %

24.35 %

Elise Rees

91,611,947

11,639,300

88.73 %

11.27 %

Kevin J. Ross

92,231,941

11,019,306

89.33 %

10.67 %

Dana Williams

88,503,147

14,748,100

85.72 %

14.28 %


In addition, shareholders voted 90.36% in favour of setting the number of directors at seven, 88.80% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors, and 81.06% in favour of a resolution authorizing the Company to proceed with a share consolidation on terms to be determined by the board of directors. For more information see the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022, available on the Company's website at www.greatpanther.com/investors/agm.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three gold and silver mines, an advanced development project and a large land package with district-scale potential. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-announces-2022-agm-results-301579048.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Ltd.



Contact
Please contact: Fiona Grant Leydier, Vice President, Investor Relations, T : +1 604 638 8956, TF : 1 888 355 1766, E : fgrant@greatpanther.com; W : www.greatpanther.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Great Panther Mining Ltd.

Great Panther Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0YH8Q
CA39115V1013
www.greatpanther.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap