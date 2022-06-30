Almonty (the Company) Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a report of the matters voted on at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022:

Common Shares represented at the Meeting: 97,480,494 Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 213,486,376 Total Shareholders Voted by Proxy: 67 Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented: 45.66%

(a) Number of Directors

The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6) was passed.

(b) Election of Directors

The six (6) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:

Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Lewis Black 94,052,414 99.77% 214,403 0.23% Daniel D'Amato 94,198,974 99.93% 67,843 0.07% Thomas Gutschlag 94,198,974 99.93% 67,843 0.07% Michael Costa 94,082,820 99.80% 183,997 0.20% Mark Trachuk 94,198,974 99.93% 67,843 0.07% Andrew Frazer 94,020,520 99.74% 246,297 0.26%

(c) Appointment of Auditor

The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts, auditors of the Company, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.

(d) Approval of Unallocated Options Under the Company's Stock Option Plan

The resolution in respect of the approval of unallocated options under the Company's Stock Option Plan until June 30, 2025, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on June 6, 2022, was passed.

(e) Approval of the Amendments to the Company's By-Laws

The resolution in respect of the amendments to By-Law No.1 of the Company's By-Laws, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on June 6, 2022, was passed.





ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.

(signed) "Lewis Black"

Lewis Black

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005892/en/

Contact

Lewis Black

Chairman, President and CEO

Telephone: +1 647 438-9766

Email: info@almonty.com