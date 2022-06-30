Almonty (the Company) Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results
In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a report of the matters voted on at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022:
|
Common Shares represented at the Meeting:
|
97,480,494
|
Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date:
|
213,486,376
|
Total Shareholders Voted by Proxy:
|
67
|
Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented:
|
45.66%
(a) Number of Directors
The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6) was passed.
(b) Election of Directors
The six (6) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:
|
|
Votes For
|
|
% For
|
|
Votes
|
|
% Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lewis Black
|
94,052,414
|
|
99.77%
|
|
214,403
|
|
0.23%
|
Daniel D'Amato
|
94,198,974
|
|
99.93%
|
|
67,843
|
|
0.07%
|
Thomas Gutschlag
|
94,198,974
|
|
99.93%
|
|
67,843
|
|
0.07%
|
Michael Costa
|
94,082,820
|
|
99.80%
|
|
183,997
|
|
0.20%
|
Mark Trachuk
|
94,198,974
|
|
99.93%
|
|
67,843
|
|
0.07%
|
Andrew Frazer
|
94,020,520
|
|
99.74%
|
|
246,297
|
|
0.26%
(c) Appointment of Auditor
The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts, auditors of the Company, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.
(d) Approval of Unallocated Options Under the Company's Stock Option Plan
The resolution in respect of the approval of unallocated options under the Company's Stock Option Plan until June 30, 2025, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on June 6, 2022, was passed.
(e) Approval of the Amendments to the Company's By-Laws
The resolution in respect of the amendments to By-Law No.1 of the Company's By-Laws, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on June 6, 2022, was passed.
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
(signed) "Lewis Black"
Lewis Black
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005892/en/
Contact
Lewis Black
Chairman, President and CEO
Telephone: +1 647 438-9766
Email: info@almonty.com