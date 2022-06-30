Menü Artikel
Almonty (the Company) Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

30.06.2022  |  Business Wire

In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a report of the matters voted on at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022:

Common Shares represented at the Meeting:

97,480,494

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date:

213,486,376

Total Shareholders Voted by Proxy:

67

Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented:

45.66%

(a) Number of Directors

The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6) was passed.

(b) Election of Directors

The six (6) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Lewis Black

94,052,414

99.77%

214,403

0.23%

Daniel D'Amato

94,198,974

99.93%

67,843

0.07%

Thomas Gutschlag

94,198,974

99.93%

67,843

0.07%

Michael Costa

94,082,820

99.80%

183,997

0.20%

Mark Trachuk

94,198,974

99.93%

67,843

0.07%

Andrew Frazer

94,020,520

99.74%

246,297

0.26%

(c) Appointment of Auditor

The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts, auditors of the Company, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.

(d) Approval of Unallocated Options Under the Company's Stock Option Plan

The resolution in respect of the approval of unallocated options under the Company's Stock Option Plan until June 30, 2025, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on June 6, 2022, was passed.

(e) Approval of the Amendments to the Company's By-Laws

The resolution in respect of the amendments to By-Law No.1 of the Company's By-Laws, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on June 6, 2022, was passed.

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.

(signed) "Lewis Black"
Lewis Black
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer



Contact

Lewis Black
Chairman, President and CEO
Telephone: +1 647 438-9766
Email: info@almonty.com


