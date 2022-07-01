Menü Artikel
Freegold Ventures Ltd. Results of the Annual General Meeting

01.07.2022  |  CNW
VANCOUVER, June 30, 2022 - Freegold Ventures Ltd. (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) (OTCQX:FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022 (the "Meeting") and announces that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022 (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 96,220,856 shares were voted representing approximately 28.49% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes
For

% of Votes
For

# of Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Ron Ewing

95,557,011

99.31

663,845

0.69

Kristina Walcott

95,500,536

99.251

720,320

0.749

Alvin Jackson

95,263,691

99.005

957,165

0.995

David Knight

95,588,240

99,343

632,616

0.657

Gary Moore

82,186,891

85.415

14,033,965

14.585

Garnet Dawson

83,083,990

86.347

13,136,866

13.653

Gregory Hanks

95,588,962

99.343

631,894

0.657

Glen Dickson

81,101,224

84.287

15,119,632

15.713

Reagan Glazier

96,161,212

99.938

59,644

0.062

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Circular, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks, as well as the Shorty Creek Copper -Gold Project near Livengood. Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Ltd.



Contact
Kristina Walcott-President and CEO, Telephone: 1.604.662.7307, jkw@freegoldventures.com

