Results of the Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Ltd. (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) (OTCQX:FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022 (the "Meeting") and announces that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022 (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 96,220,856 shares were voted representing approximately 28.49% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Ron Ewing 95,557,011 99.31 663,845 0.69 Kristina Walcott 95,500,536 99.251 720,320 0.749 Alvin Jackson 95,263,691 99.005 957,165 0.995 David Knight 95,588,240 99,343 632,616 0.657 Gary Moore 82,186,891 85.415 14,033,965 14.585 Garnet Dawson 83,083,990 86.347 13,136,866 13.653 Gregory Hanks 95,588,962 99.343 631,894 0.657 Glen Dickson 81,101,224 84.287 15,119,632 15.713 Reagan Glazier 96,161,212 99.938 59,644 0.062

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Circular, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks, as well as the Shorty Creek Copper -Gold Project near Livengood. Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

