EMX Royalty Announces Voting Results from Its 2022 Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, June 30, 2022 - EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at 6 and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxy votes received from shareholders, the results were as follows:

Director Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Brian E. Bayley 96.68% 3.32% David M. Cole 99.25% 0.75% Sunny Lowe 98.98% 1.02% Henrik Lundin 99.31% 0.69% Larry M. Okada 96.45% 3.55% Michael D. Winn 99.26% 0.74%



Shareholders voted 99.11% in favour of setting the number of directors at six, 99.29% in favour of appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors, and 92.09% in favour of approving and ratifying the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Voting results for all resolutions noted above are reported in the Report on Voting Results as filed under the Company's SEDAR profile on June 30, 2022.

About EMX. EMX is a precious, base and battery metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX", and also trade on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "6E9". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

