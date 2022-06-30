TDG Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for Shasta Deposit, Toodoggone District, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, June 30, 2022 - TDG Gold Corp. - (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce it has filed its technical report titled: "NI43-101 Resource Estimate for the Shasta Deposit" dated effective May 16, 2022, to support the initial Mineral Resource Estimate announced on May 17, 2022.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. In 2022, TDG will prioritize drilling the known mineralization at Shasta which extends south for ~500 metres from the historical JM Pit. TDG currently has 96,343,142 common shares issued and outstanding.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements.

