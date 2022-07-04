Jervois Q2 2022 Results, Investor Call, Change to USD Presentation Currency

Victoria, July 4, 2022 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that its Q2 2022 Quarterly Results and Investor Call will be held on Friday 22 July at 0900 Australian Eastern Standard Time ("AEST").
Registration for the investor call can be undertaken at the link below:
After registering participants will receive email confirmation with access details.
A recording and transcript will be made available shortly after conclusion of the webinar.
Change in Presentation Currency
Jervois has elected to change its presentation currency from Australian Dollars ("AUD") to United States Dollars ("USD") in accordance with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 108 'Accounting Policies'.
Given that a significant majority of the Company's revenues are denominated in USD, the presentation currency change will provide investors and other stakeholders a clearer understanding of Jervois' financial performance. The change in presentation currency will also reduce the volatility of Jervois' earnings due to foreign exchange movements, particularly due to the removal of the translation of foreign currency balances into AUD.
Jervois' quarterly activities and cashflow report for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 and the half-year financial report for the six months ending 30 June 2022 will thus be presented in USD, including all comparative information.
