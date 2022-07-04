CMC Metals Ltd. Signs Option Agreement on Terra Nova - Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, July 4, 2022 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that they have signed an Option Assignment Agreement with Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK) ("Highbank") on the Terra Nova property in Newfoundland.

Terra Nova Property details:

The Terra Nova property consists of 71 claims (6 licences) located 30 km northwest of Port Blandford in central Newfoundland. Access is from the town of Terra Nova via 12 km of transmission line road built from the Lower Churchill Falls power development project. Highbank has an option to earn an 80% ownership in the property.

An alteration area of 12 square kilometers has been identified, which to date has been subjected to limited exploration. The project has the potential to host mesothermal gold-polymetallic deposits. The property lies within the Gander Zone, which is an area of significant exploration interest as a result of Newfound Gold Corp.'s Queensway gold project. Highlights of the property include:

The property currently comprises five mineralized showings (i) the Copper Vein; (ii) Nancy's Gold Vein; (iii) New Alteration Zone; (iv) the Silver Pit; and (v) Galena Vein showing.

A grab sample collect at the Copper Vein showing produced 354 ppb Au, 43.8 g/t Ag, 2.33% Cu and>1,000 g/t W. A grab sample at Nancy's Gold Vein showing assayed 6,812 ppb Au, 159.6 g/t Ag, 1,562 g/t Cu and >1000 g/t W. Samples collected from the Galena showing have reported assay values of 953 ppb Au, 59.8 g/t Ag, 7.2% Pb, and >1000 g/t W.

In March 2022 CMC Metals Ltd., completed a ground magnetometer survey (approx. 35-line km) with the services of McKeown Exploration Ltd., St. John's Newfoundland. These surveys have helped to provide indication of possible areas of mineralization associated with large-and local-scale structures (faults, dykes, shear zones, etc.), variations in the near surface geology as well at as depth, and to identify demagnetized zones which are an indicator of areas that have been subjected to hydrothermal activity.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted, "This joint venture with Highbank provides CMC and our prospector partners with the best opportunity to undertake further exploration on the Terra Nova property and thereby add value to our shareholders."

Terms of the Assignment Option:

Cash:

$10,000 within 30 days of signing the Agreement;

$20,000 on/or before October 22, 2022 (assuming the second anniversary payment of CMC to the vendors;

$30,000 on/or before October 22, 2023 (assuming the third anniversary payment of CMC to the vendors:

Starting at the fifth year anniversary of the CMC agreement (October 22, 2025) assuming an advance royalty payment of $5,000 per year.

Shares:

500,000 common shares of Highbank Resources Ltd., issued to CMC upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval and subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months + one day; and

500,000 common shares of Highbank Resources Ltd., issued to CMC within six (6) months of Exchange approval; and

500,000 common shares of Highbank Resources Ltd., issued to CMC within twelve (12) month of Exchange approval.

Royalty:

A two percent (2%) Net Smelter Returns royalty related to Mineral Products from any and all conventional mining on, in or under the Property.

Qualified Person

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project"). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil, Terra Nova and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland).

