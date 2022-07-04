Delta Resources Ltd. Announces AGM Results

Kingston, July 4, 2022 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.

Frank Candido, Andre C. Tessier, Roy Millington, Kevin B. Heather and Sara Marcotte Paquet were all re-elected as Directors of the Company.

The shareholders appointed KPMG as auditors of the Company and re-approved the Company's stock option plan.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 45 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Delta Resources Ltd..

Frank Candido

Chairman

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

