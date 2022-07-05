Steppe Gold Clarifies Disclosure

Ulaanbaatar, July 4, 2022 - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of a review by Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify the disclosure regarding the certificates and applicable consents of qualified persons related to each of David Morgan, Dan V. Michaelsen and Ochirkhuyag Baatar in connection with the NI 43-101 Technical Report - Feasibility Study for the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo (ATO) Phase 2 Expansion Project, Mongolia with an effective date of October 27, 2021, and issued on November 30, 2021 (the "Technical Report").
As a result, the Company has filed: (i) amended certificates for David Morgan and Dan V. Michaelsen to clarify their responsibility in connection with preparing certain portions of the Technical Report; and (ii) certificate and consent of qualified person for Ochirkhuyag Baatar.
Further, certain media article links have been removed from the Company's corporate website to comply with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!