Hecla Mining Company Acquires Alexco Resource

A large, high-grade silver property in the Yukon, a top 10 rated jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute



A fully permitted property with infrastructure that includes a 400 tonne per day mill, on-site camp facility, all-season highway access, and connection to the hydropower grid



Increases Hecla's silver exposure by increasing proven and probable silver reserves 19% to 237 million ounces, measured and indicated resources 24% to 257 million ounces and inferred resources 7% to 523.7 million ounces

Potential to be Canada's largest silver producer

Delivers an immediate up-front premium to Alexco shareholders



Allows advancement of Keno Hill's development with an immediate and non-dilutive interim financing



Partners with the United States' largest silver producer



Transitions from a single asset and its development risk to a diversified production base of long-lived mines and a portfolio of high-quality exploration projects



A strong balance sheet to invest in Keno Hill and continue its history of resource expansion



Enhanced capital markets profile with increased analyst coverage and trading liquidity

Proven Reserves(1)





Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset Tons

(000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons)

Greens Creek (2,3) 2 9.6 0.08 1.7 4.5 - 18 0.1 30 80 -

Lucky Friday (2,4) 4,691 13.9 - 8.4 3.4 - 65,313 - 395,290 159,360 -

Casa Berardi Open Pit (2,5) 4,763 - 0.10 - - - - 453 - - -

Casa Berardi Underground (2,5) 923 - 0.16 - - - - 143 - - -

Total 10,378









65,331 596 395,320 159,440 -

Probable Reserves(6)





Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper

Asset Tons

(000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons)

Greens Creek (2,3) 11,074 11.3 0.09 2.5 6.6 - 125,201 946 282,220 725,830 -

Lucky Friday (2,4) 765 12.3 - 7.5 2.8 - 9,386 - 57,160 21,650 -

Casa Berardi Open Pit (2,5) 13,371 - 0.07 - - - - 928 - - -

Casa Berardi Underground (2,5) 1,695 - 0.15 - - - - 259 - - -

Total 26,905









134,587 2,133 339,380 747,480 -

Proven and Probable Reserves





Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper

Asset Tons

(000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons)

Greens Creek (2,3) 11,076 11.3 0.09 2.5 6.6 - 125,219 946 282,250 725,920 -

Lucky Friday (2,4) 5,456 13.7 - 8.3 3.3 - 74,699 - 452,440 181,020 -

Casa Berardi Open Pit (2,5) 18,134 - 0.08 - - - - 1,381 - - -

Casa Berardi Underground (2,5) 2,618 - 0.15 - - - - 403 - - -

Total 37,283









199,918 2,730 734,690 906,940 -



(1) The term "reserve" means an estimate of tonnage and grade or quality of indicated and measured resources that, in the opinion of the qualified person, can be the basis of an economically viable project. More specifically, it is an economically mineable part of a measured or indicated mineral resource, which includes diluting materials and allowances for losses that may occur when the material is mined or extracted. The term "proven reserves' means the economically mineable part of a measured mineral resource and can only result from conversion of a measured mineral resource. Reserves are reported in accordance with Section 1300 of Regulation S-K of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and NI 43-101. See footnotes 7 and 8 below. (2) Mineral reserves are based on $17/oz silver, $1600/oz gold, $0.90/lb lead, $1.15/lb zinc, unless otherwise stated. (3) The reserve NSR cut-off grades for Greens Creek are $215/ton for all zones at Greens Creek except the Gallagher Zone at $220/ton; metallurgical recoveries (actual 2021): 81.26% silver, 72.34% gold, 82.29% lead, 89.58% zinc (4) The reserve NSR cut-off grades for Lucky Friday are $216.19 for the 30 Vein and $230.98 for the Intermediate Veins; metallurgical recoveries (actual 2021): 95.18% silver, 94.62% lead, 89.97% zinc (5) The average reserve cut-off grades at Casa Berardi are 0.101 oz/ton gold (3.47 g/tonne) for underground and 0.037 oz/ton (1.27 g/tonne) for open pit. Metallurgical recovery (actual 2021): 84.82% gold; US$/CAN$ exchange rate: 1:1.275. (6) The term "probable reserves" means the economically mineable part of an indicated and, in some cases, a measured mineral resource. See footnotes 8 and 9 below. Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding

Measured Resources(8)



Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper

Asset Tons

(000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons)

Greens Creek (11,12) - - - - - - - - - - -

Lucky Friday (11,13) 8,652 7.6 - 4.9 2.5 - 65,752 - 425,100 213,480 -

Casa Berardi Open Pit (11,14) 96 - 0.04 - - - - 4 - - -

Casa Berardi Underground (11,14) 2,272 - 0.15 - - - - 351 - - -

San Sebastian - Oxide (15) - - - - - - - - - - -

San Sebastian - Sulfide (15) - - - - - - - - - - -

Fire Creek (16,17) 20 0.7 0.50 - - - 14 10 - - -

Hollister (16,18) 18 4.9 0.59 - - - 87 10 - - -

Midas (16,19) 2 7.6 0.68 - - - 14 1 - - -

Heva (20) - - - - - - - - - - -

Hosco (20) - - - - - - - - - - -

Star (21) - - - - - - - - - - -

Total 11,060









65,867 377 425,100 213,480 -

Indicated Resources(9)



Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper

Asset Tons

(000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons)

Greens Creek (11,12) 8,355 12.8 0.10 3.0 8.4 - 106,670 836 250,040 701,520 -

Lucky Friday (11,13) 1,841 7.6 - 5.1 2.4 - 14,010 - 93,140 44,120 -

Casa Berardi Open Pit (11,14) 420 - 0.03 - - - - 14 - - -

Casa Berardi Underground (11,14) 4,976 - 0.14 - - - - 685 - - -

San Sebastian - Oxide (15) 1,453 6.5 0.09 - - - 9,430 135 - - -

San Sebastian - Sulfide (15) 1,187 5.5 0.01 1.9 2.9 1.2 6,579 16 22,420 34,100 14,650

Fire Creek (16,17) 113 1.0 0.45 - - - 114 51 - - -

Hollister (16,18) 70 1.9 0.58 - - - 130 40 - - -

Midas (16,19) 76 5.7 0.42 - - - 430 32 - - -

Heva (20) 1,266 - 0.06 - - - - 76 - - -

Hosco (20) 29,287 - 0.04 - - - - 1,201 - - -

Star (21) 1,126 2.9 - 6.2 7.4 - 3,301 - 69,900 83,410 -

Total 50,168









140,663 3,088 435,500 863,150 14,650

Measured & Indicated Resources



Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper

Asset Tons (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons)

Greens Creek (11,12) 8,355 12.8 0.10 3.0 8.4 - 106,670 836 250,040 701,520 -

Lucky Friday (11,13) 10,493 7.6 - 4.9 2.5 - 79,762 - 518,240 257,600 -

Casa Berardi Open Pit (11,14) 516 - 0.03 - - - - 18 - - -

Casa Berardi Underground (11,14) 7,248 - 0.14 - - - - 1,036 - - -

San Sebastian - Oxide (15) 1,453 6.5 0.09 - - - 9,430 135 - - -

San Sebastian - Sulfide (15) 1,187 5.5 0.01 1.9 2.9 1.2 6,579 16 22,420 34,100 14,650

Fire Creek (16,17) 134 1.0 0.46 - - - 128 61 - - -

Hollister (16,18) 88 2.5 0.58 - - - 217 51 - - -

Midas (16,19) 78 5.7 0.43 - - - 444 33 - - -

Heva (20) 1,266 - 0.06 - - - - 76 - - -

Hosco (20) 29,287 - 0.04 - - - - 1,201 - - -

Star (21) 1,126 2.9 - 6.2 7.4 - 3,301 - 69,900 83,410 -

Total 61,229









206,530 3,464 860,600 1,076,630 14,650

Inferred Resources(10)



Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset Tons

(000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (11,12) 2,152 12.8 0.08 2.8 6.8 - 27,508 164 60,140 146,020 - Lucky Friday (11,13) 5,377 7.8 - 5.8 2.4 - 41,872 - 311,850 129,600 - Casa Berardi Open Pit (11,14) 7,886 - 0.05 - - - - 383 - - - Casa Berardi Underground 11,14) 2,239 - 0.18 - - - - 408 - - - San Sebastian - Oxide (15) 3,490 6.4 0.05 - - - 22,353 182 - - - San Sebastian - Sulfide (15) 385 4.2 0.01 1.6 2.3 0.9 1,606 5 6,070 8,830 3,330 Fire Creek (16,17) 765 0.5 0.51 - - - 394 392 - - - Fire Creek - Open Pit (22) 74,584 0.1 0.03 - - - 5,232 2,178 - - - Hollister (18,18) 642 3.0 0.42 - - - 1,916 273 - - - Midas (16,19) 1,232 6.3 0.50 - - - 7,723 615 - - - Heva (20) 2,787 - 0.08 - - - - 216 - - - Hosco (20) 17,726 - 0.04 - - - - 663 - - - Star (21) 3,157 2.9 - 5.6 5.5 - 9,432 - 178,670 174,450 - San Juan Silver (23) 3,594 11.3 0.01 1.4 1.1 - 40,716 36 51,750 40,800

Monte Cristo (24) 913 0.3 0.14 - - - 271 131 - - - Rock Creek (25) 100,086 1.5 - - - 0.7 148,736 - - - 658,680 Montanore (26) 112,185 1.6 - - - 0.7 183,346 - - - 759,420 Total. 339,200









491,103 5,644 608,480 499,700 1,421,430

Note: All estimates are in-situ except for the proven reserves at Greens Creek which are in surface stockpiles. Mineral resources are exclusive of reserves. (7) The term "mineral resources" means a concentration or occurrence of material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality, and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for economic extraction. A mineral resource is a reasonable estimate of mineralization, taking into account relevant factors such as cut-off grade, likely mining dimensions, location or continuity, that, with the assumed and justifiable technical and economic conditions, is likely to, in whole or in part, become economically extractable. It is not merely an inventory of all mineralization drilled or sampled. Resources are reported in accordance with Section 1300 of Regulation S-K of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and NI 43-101. (8) The term "measured resources" means that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of conclusive geological evidence and sampling. The level of geological certainty associated with a measured mineral resource is sufficient to allow a qualified person to apply modifying factors, as defined in this section, in sufficient detail to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit Because a measured mineral resource has a higher level of confidence than the level of confidence of either an indicated mineral resource or an inferred mineral resource, a measured mineral resource may be converted to a proven mineral reserve or to a probable mineral reserve. (9) The term "indicated resources" means that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of adequate geological evidence and sampling. The level of geological certainty associated with an indicated mineral resource is sufficient to allow a qualified person to apply modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Because an indicated mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than the level of confidence of a measured mineral resource, an indicated mineral resource may only be converted to a probable mineral reserve. (10) The term "inferred resources" means that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. The level of geological uncertainty associated with an inferred mineral resource is too high to apply relevant technical and economic factors likely to influence the prospects of economic extraction in a manner useful for evaluation of economic viability. Because an inferred mineral resource has the lowest level of geological confidence of all mineral resources, which prevents the application of the modifying factors in a manner useful for evaluation of economic viability, an inferred mineral resource may not be considered when assessing the economic viability of a mining project and may not be converted to a mineral reserve. (11) Mineral resources are based on $1700/oz gold, $21/oz silver, $1.15/lb lead, $1.35/lb zinc and $3.00/lb copper, unless otherwise stated. (12) The resource NSR cut-off grades for Greens Creek are $215/ton for all zones at Greens Creek except the Gallagher Zone at $220/ton; metallurgical recoveries (actual 2021): 81.26% silver, 72.34% gold, 82.29% lead, 89.58% zinc. (13) The resource NSR cut-off grades for Lucky Friday are $170.18 for the 30 Vein, $184.97 for the Intermediate Veins and $207.15 for the Lucky Friday Vein; metallurgical recoveries (actual 2021): 95.18% silver, 94.62% lead, 89.97% zinc. (14) The average resource cut-off grades at Casa Berardi are 0.089 oz/ton gold (3.06 g/tonne) for underground and 0.036 oz/ton (1.22 g/tonne) for open pit; metallurgical recovery (actual 2021): 84.82% gold; US$/CAN$ exchange rate: 1:1.275. (15) Indicated resources for most zones at San Sebastian based on $1500/oz gold, $21/oz silver, $1.15/lb lead, $1.35/lb zinc and $3.00/lb copper using a cut-off grade of $90.72/ton ($100/tonne); $1700/oz gold used for Toro, Bronco, and Tigre zones. Metallurgical recoveries based on grade dependent recovery curves: recoveries at the mean resource grade average 89% silver and 84% gold for oxide material and 85% silver, 83% gold, 81% lead, 86% zinc, and 83% for copper for sulfide material. Resources reported at a minimum mining width of 8.2 feet (2.5m) for Middle Vein, North Vein, and East Francine, 6.5ft (1.98m) for El Toro, El Bronco, and El Tigre, and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Hugh Zone and Andrea. (16) Mineral resources for Fire Creek, Hollister and Midas are reported using $1500/oz gold and $21/oz silver prices, unless otherwise noted. A minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater. (17) Fire Creek mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.283 oz/ton. Metallurgical recoveries: 90% gold, 70% silver. (18) Hollister mineral resources, including the Hatter Graben are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.238 oz/ton. Metallurgical recoveries: 88% gold, 66% silver (19) Midas mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.237 oz/ton. Metallurgical recoveries: 90% gold, 70% silver. A gold-equivalent cut-off grade of 0.1 oz/ton and a gold price of $1700/oz used for Sinter Zone with resources undiluted. (20) Measured, indicated and inferred resources at Heva and Hosco are based on $1,500/oz gold. Resources are without dilution or material loss at a gold cut-off grade of 0.01 oz/ton (0.33 g/tonne) for open pit and 0.088 oz/ton (3.0 g/tonne) for underground.

Metallurgical recovery: Heva: 95% gold, Hosco: 87.7% gold. (21) Indicated and Inferred resources at the Star property are reported using $21 silver, $0.95 lead, $1.10 lead, a minimum mining width of 4.3 feet and a cut-off grade of $100/ton; Metallurgical recovery: 93.38% silver, 93.33% lead, 86.96% zinc. (22) Inferred open-pit resources for Fire Creek calculated November 30, 2017, using gold and silver recoveries of 65% and 30% for oxide material and 60% and 25% for mixed oxide-sulfide material. Indicated Resources reclassified as Inferred in 2019

Open pit resources are calculated at $1400 gold and $19.83 silver and cut-off grade of 0.01 Au Equivalent oz/ton and is inclusive of 10% mining dilution and 5% ore loss. Open pit mineral resources exclusive of underground mineral resources. (23) Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog and a cut-off grade of 6.0 equivalent oz/ton silver and 5.0 feet for Equity and North Amethyst vein at a cut-off grade of $50/ton and $100/ton; based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn.

Metallurgical recoveries based on grade dependent recovery curves: recoveries at the mean resource grade average 88% silver and 74% lead for the Bulldog and a constant 85% gold and 85% silver for North Amethyst and Equity. (24) Inferred resource at Monte Cristo reported at a minimum mining width of 5.0 feet; resources based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag using a 0.06 oz/ton gold cut-off grade. Metallurgical recovery: 90% gold, 90% silver. (25) Inferred resource at Rock Creek reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and a cut-off grade of $24.50/ton NSR; Metallurgical recoveries: 88% silver, 92% copper.

Resources adjusted based on mining restrictions as defined by U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest in the June 2003 'Record of Decision, Rock Creek Project'. (26) Inferred resource at Montanore reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and a cut-off grade of $24.50/ton NSR; Metallurgical recoveries: 88% silver, 92% copper.

Resources adjusted based on mining restrictions as defined by U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest, Montana DEQ in December 2015 'Joint Final EIS, Montanore Project' and the February 2016 U.S Forest Service - Kootenai National Forest 'Record of Decision, Montanore Project'.



Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding

Probable Reserves



Silver Lead Zinc Gold Silver Lead Zinc Gold Deposit Tonnes (g/t) % % (g/t) (000 oz) (M lbs) (M lbs) (000 oz) Bellekeno 12,809 936 13.0 7.3 - 385 4 2 - Bellekeno Surface Deposits 3,397 1,150 21.7 4.5 - 126 2 - - Lucky Queen 70,648 1,269 2.7 1.6 0.1 2,883 4 2 - Flame & Moth 721,322 672 2.7 6.2 0.5 15,590 43 99 11 Bermingham 640,173 899 2.3 1.3 0.1 18,209 31 18 3 Total 1,438,349 804 2.6 3.8 0.3 37,193 84 122 14

Notes: 1. Mineral Reserves reported herein are dated May 26, 2021 (see Alexco's news release "Alexco Announces 22% Increase to Silver Reserves; Updated Technical Report Demonstrates Robust Economics at Keno Hill") and do not include depletion since that time. 2. Mineral Reserves are reported herein based on an NSR cutoff value using estimated metallurgical recoveries, assumed metal prices and smelter terms, which include payable factors, treatment charges, penalties, and refining charges.

3. Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units. Contained gold and silver ounces are reported as troy ounces.

4. The Bellekeno, Lucky Queen, Flame & Moth and Bermingham deposits are incorporated into the current mine plan supported by disclosure in the news release dated May 26, 2021 entitled "Alexco Announces 22% Increase to Silver Reserves; Updated Technical Report Demonstrates Robust Economics at Keno Hill".

5. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade and contained metal content.

Alexco's Mineral Resources

Indicated Resources



Silver Lead Zinc Gold Silver Deposit Tonnes (g/t) % % (g/t) (000 oz) Bellekeno 213,000 620 5.5 5.5 n/a 4,246 Lucky Queen 132,300 1,167 2.4 1.6 0.2 4,964 Flame & Moth 1,679,000 498 1.9 5.3 0.4 26,883 Onek 700,200 191 1.2 11.9 0.6 4,300 Bermingham 1,562,700 939 2.6 1.7 0.2 47,210 Total 4,287,200 635 2.2 5.0 0.3 87,603

Inferred Resources



Silver Lead Zinc Gold Silver Deposit Tonnes (g/t) % % (g/t) (000 oz) Bellekeno 302,000 359 2.5 5.4 n/a 3,486 Lucky Queen 257,900 473 1.0 0.8 0.1 3,922 Flame & Moth 365,200 356 0.5 4.3 0.3 4,180 Onek 285,100 118 1.2 8.3 0.4 1,082 Bermingham 843,400 735 2.0 1.3 0.2 19,930 Total 2,053,600 494 1.6 3.3 0.2 32,600

Notes: 1. All Mineral Resources are classified following the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014) of NI 43-101. 2. Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of Probable Mineral Reserves estimates.

3. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All numbers have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates.

4. The Mineral Resource estimates comprising Lucky Queen and Flame & Moth, Onek and Bermingham are supported by disclosure in the news release dated May 26, 2021 entitled "Alexco Announces 22% Increase to Silver Reserves,; Updated Technical Report Demonstrates Robust Economics at Keno Hill" and the Technical Report filed on SEDAR dated May 26, 2021 with an effective date of April 1, 2021. 5. The Mineral Resource estimate for the Bermingham deposit is based on Mineral Resource estimates having an effective date of November 30, 2021.

6. The Mineral Resource estimate for the Lucky Queen, Flame & Moth and Onek deposits have an effective date of January 3, 2017.

7. The Mineral Resource estimate for the Bellekeno deposit is based on an internal Mineral Resource estimate completed by Alexco Resource Corp. and externally audited by SRK Consulting Inc., having an effective date of January 01, 2021. This Mineral Resource estimate has been depleted to reflect all mine production from Bellekeno to the end of December 2020 and does not reflect any depletion from production that occurred in 2021.