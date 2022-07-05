Cosa Resources Closes Acquisition of Polaris Uranium Corp.

Vancouver, July 5th, 2022 - Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 28th, 2022, it has closed the acquisition of a 100% interest in Polaris Uranium Corp. ("Polaris"), a private, arm's length uranium exploration company with a 46,700 ha land package in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Cosa has now become a large landholder in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. Our group, under the guidance of our Chairman Steve Blower brings a significant track record of success in the Athabasca Basin. With the transaction officially closed our team can now focus its efforts on exploration. We look forward to advancing these uranium projects and continuing to provide significant value for our stakeholders."

Pursuant to the terms of the share exchange agreement dated June 27th, 2022, Cosa Resources acquired a 100% interest in Polaris by issuing a total of 4.3 million common shares to the Polaris shareholders (the "Consideration Shares"). In addition to any resale restrictions imposed by applicable securities law, all Consideration Shares are subject to a 24-month hold period, with 25% of the Consideration Shares being released every six months, commencing January 4, 2023.

The Polaris Properties

With the completion of the Polaris acquisition, Cosa Resources now holds an indirect 100% interest in four highly prospective uranium exploration properties in the eastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Each of the properties covers large areas characterized by low magnetic susceptibility that likely indicates the presence of prospective metasedimentary basement rocks. The Castor and Charcoal properties are beyond the eastern edge of the basin, and likely have no Athabasca sandstone cover. These properties are therefore most prospective for basement hosted mineralization. The Ursa and Orion properties are located approximately 45 km west of the Cigar Lake uranium mine and are prospective for both basement and unconformity hosted uranium mineralization. Depth to the unconformity at Ursa and Orion is expected to be 750 m to 950 m. No royalties or other encumbrances exist on the land package.

Stock Option Grant

The Company would also like to announce that it has granted 1,090,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants to the Company. The incentive stock options will vest over a period of two years, have an exercise price of $0.27 per share, and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is currently focused on the exploration of its uranium and copper projects in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes four uranium exploration properties; Ursa, Orion, Castor and Charcoal totaling 46,700 ha in the eastern Athabasca Basin. It also includes the Heron Project: three mineral claims approximately 180 km north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan that are prospective for sedimentary-hosted copper mineralization.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with a combined 45 years of experience in exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Figure 1: Uranium Property Location Map



Click Image To View Full Size

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Keith Bodnarchuk, P.Geo., President & CEO for Cosa Resources. Mr. Bodnarchuk is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

