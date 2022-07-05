QC Copper & Gold Reports 10 New Holes to Convert Waste into In-Pit Mineralization

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) is pleased to report additional assay results from its current drill program on the Opemiska Copper-Gold Property.

"This drill program postdates the Mineral Resource Estimate (2021 MRE) and is meant to improve the mineral resources by reducing the strip ratio by upgrading inferred resources into indicated resources category and identifying additional mineralized structures. This drill program has confirmed the existence of at least two additional mineralized east-west structures in the Gap area between the Springer Zone's Vein #2 and Vein #3. Additionally, it has defined the extension at depth of two NW-SE mineralized structures in the Saddle Zone between Springer and Perry. Drilling in the Saddle Zone has outlined continuous mineralization to a minimum vertical depth of 220 metres where it remains open at depth. In contrast, the extension at depth of the mineralization within the Saddle Zone itself will deepen the Springer and Perry pits compared to the 2021 MRE", said Charles Beaudry, Director and Vice President of Exploration for QC Copper.

Highlights Include:

Mill Zone

OPM-22-177 0.44% Cu-eq over 61.5m (from 151.5m to 213m) OPM-22-179 0.60% Cu-eq over 85.5m (from 135m to 220.5m)

Gap area between Springer Vein #2 and Vein #3 has outlined continuous mineralization over a strike length of nearly 350 metres and it remains open at depth and along strike:

OPM-22-178 0.31% Cu-eq over 81.0m (from 15.0 to 96.0m) OPM-22-181 0.37% Cu-eq over 43.5m (from 165.0 to 208.5m) 0.37% Cu-eq over 9.0m (from 330.0 to 339m) 0.55% Cu-eq over 30.0m (from 382.5.0 to 412.5m) OPM-22-182 0.39% Cu-eq over 15.0m (from 181.5.0 to 196.5m) 0.76% Cu-eq over 12.0m (from 261.0 to 273m) 0.86% Cu-eq over 6.0m (from 354.0 to 360m)

Springer Zone

OPM-22-176 0.32% Cu-eq over 122.1m (from 122.4 to 244.5m), including 0.61% Cu-eq over 34.5m OPM-22-175 0.43% Cu-eq over 66.0m (from 36.0m to 102.0m), including 0.76% Cu-eq over 27.0m, and 0.53% Cu-eq over 15.0m (from 186.0 to 201.0m) OPM-22-180 2.11% Cu-eq over 5.1m (from 50.6m to 56m), including 0.95% Cu-eq over 22.1m (from 100.5m to 122.6m),

Saddle Zone

OPM-22-173 0.80% Cu-eq over 12.0m (from 97.5 to 109.5m) OPM-22-174 2.62% Cu-eq over 6.0m (from 88.5 to 94.5m)

Summary of significant reported composite intersections on Opemiska Project: Table 1

Hole ID Zone From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Copper Eq

(%)* Copper

(%) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Zinc

(ppm) Cobalt

(ppm) OPM-22-173 Saddle 97.5 109.5 12.0 0.80 0.636 0.151 2.98 118 59 OPM-22-174 Saddle 88.5 94.5 6.0 2.62 2.347 0.135 13.35 249 84 OPM-22-175 S. Springer 36 102 66.0 0.43 0.308 0.113 1.78 89 45 Incl. S. Springer 36 63 27.0 0.76 0.564 0.192 3.52 134 55 And S. Springer 186 201 15.0 0.53 0.19 0.313 4.85 2401 33 OPM-22-176 Mill 122.4 244.5 122.1 0.32 0.218 0.111 1.07 51 28 And Mill 198 232.5 34.5 0.61 0.423 0.237 1.92 66 32 OPM-22-177 Mill 151.5 213 61.5 0.44 0.272 0.191 2.09 207 37 Incl. Mill 193.5 213 19.5 0.99 0.652 0.448 3.36 103 39 OPM-22-178 Springer 15 96 81.0 0.31 0.21 0.092 1.80 207 30 OPM-22-179 Mill 135 220.5 85.5 0.60 0.322 0.388 1.27 56 32 OPM-22-180 Springer 50.6 56 5.4 2.11 1.728 0.244 18.34 412 67 And Springer 100.5 122.6 22.1 0.95 0.736 0.187 5.63 209 67 OPM-22-181 Springer 165 208.5 43.5 0.37 0.253 0.133 1.39 68 37 And Springer 330 339 9.0 0.37 0.271 0.07 2.22 109 53 And Springer 382.5 412.5 30.0 0.55 0.145 0.553 2.27 301 50 OPM-22-182 Springer 181.5 196.5 15.0 0.39 0.299 0.049 2.03 67 60 And Springer 261 273 12.0 0.76 0.125 0.739 2.53 4141 36 And Springer 354 360 6.0 0.86 0.662 0.153 5.73 200 69

*Copper Equivalent ("Cu Eq.") grade including copper, gold, silver, cobalt and zinc based on 100% recoveries is calculated using the following equation: Cu Eq. = [(Cu % x 20 x Cu price) + (Au grade / 34.2857 x Au price) + (Ag grade / 34.2857 x Ag price) + (Co % x 20 x Co price) + (Zn % x 20 x Zn price)] / (20 x Cu price). We used Cu, Au, Ag, Co and Zn price of US$4.00, US$1,730, US$26.00 and US$23.90 and US$1.20 respectively. Note that the assays have not been capped.

Update on Current Drill Program

The current drill program is designed to expand the in-pit current NI 43-101 compliant 81.7M tonnes @ 0.88% CuEq of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 21.4M tonnes @ 0.73% CuEq of Inferred Mineral Resources (2021 MRE). As of June 26th, a total of 30,454.5 metres of drilling in 114 holes have been completed on the property since the publication of the 2021 MRE. A total of 19,269 samples have been collected and results have been received for 11,592 samples.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures that include the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals.

