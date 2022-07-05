Majuba Hill Copper Corp Begins Deep Core Program at Porphyry Copper, Silver, Gold Project

VANCOUVER, July 05, 2022 - Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE:JUBA) / (CNSX:JUBA.CN) / (OTC:JUBAF) / (FWB:4NP) ("Majuba Hill Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that core drilling is underway at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Pershing County Nevada. Falcon Drilling is on-site to drill 3800 m (12,500 ft) of core. The planned, deep core holes are targeting what the Company believes is the causative granodiorite/dacite intrusive for copper mineralization which was discovered in the 2021 deep core holes.



The deep core sites were picked based on compilation and integration of recent drilling by the company combined with the deep IP/Resistivity and Magnetic geophysical programs completed in 2020 and 2021. Interpretation of these results outlined a very large zone that underlies most of the known copper, silver, and gold mineralization at Majuba. Evaluation of molybdenum, lead, and zinc geochemical results support and enhance the location of the deep intrusive zone

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "I am very pleased that we are now drilling the deep core holes at Majuba. Drilling at Majuba has always been based on a systematic, staged exploration approach and it is exciting that the results have guided us to test such a large target with the potential to expand the mineralization into a large copper deposit in a very safe political jurisdiction like Nevada."

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the BBR secure warehouse or directly from the drill to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

Majuba Hill Copper Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

