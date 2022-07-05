Northern Lights Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement - Price Adjustment

Vancouver, July 5, 2022 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR), (CNSX:NLR.CN), (OTC:NLRCF) announces that due to prevailing market conditions, the Company has repriced the private placement announced on June 1. The amended price of the intended non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") has been adjusted to C$0.05 per Share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Placement for the exploration of the Company's Secret Pass Gold Project located in Northwestern Arizona, USA and for general working capital purposes.

The Placement may be completed in multiple tranches and is subject to receipt of executed subscription agreements and funds as well as customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals as required.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Shares issued under the Placement will be sold to accredited investors or other investors who are exempt from prospectus requirements and will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada. While the Placement is non-brokered, referral fees may be paid on a portion of the proceeds to eligible persons, where permitted by applicable law.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com Tel: +1 604 608 6163 Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations

Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% controlled, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Mohave County, Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County, Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.