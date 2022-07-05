Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Drill Results of (9.69 % Cu, 11.93 % Zn, 2.90 % Pb, 283.31 g/t Ag, and 1.65 g/t Au) over 11m on Their High-Grade Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick

Vancouver, July 5, 2022 - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the certified ALS Global lab assay results for Hole NM220005, at the Company's initial Stage 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada ("BMC").

DDH HOLE - NM220005 (CERTIFIED LAB ASSAY RESULTS) (11 Continuous Meters - Sampled)

Sample # From (m) To (m) Width Cu % Zn % Pb % Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au g/t

683504 0.00 1.00 1.0 m 3.68 12.1 11.2 283 9.10 3.88 683505 1.00 2.00 1.0 m 15.1 15.1 4.34 609 19.58 2.53 683506 2.00 3.00 1.0 m 13.5 17.8 2.89 593 19.07 2.03 683507 3.00 4.00 1.0 m 10.85 16.2 2.91 425 13.67 2.54 683508 4.00 5.00 1.0 m 8.45 29.4 1.13 321 10.32 2.33 683509 5.00 6.00 1.0 m 10.45 22.7 2.01 377 12.12 1.945 683510 6.00 7.00 1.0 m 7.57 17.1 5.93 246 7.91 1.10 683511 7.00 8.00 1.0 m 14.05 0.33 0.392 104 3.34 0.449 683512 8.00 8.60 0.60 m 18.3 0.17 0.404 119 3.83 0.842 683513 8.60 10.00 1.40 m 4.63 0.29 0.622 50 1.61 0.299 683514 10.00 11.00 1.0 m 5.52 0.09 0.061 17 0.55 0.422

TOTAL 0.00 m 11.00 m 11.00 m 9.69 11.93 2.90 283.31 9.12 1.65

Including 0.00 m 8.60 m 8.60 m 11.00 15.20 3.60 352.26 11.32 2.01 0.00 m 7.00 m 7.00 m 9.94 18.61 4.34 407.71 13.12 2.34​

"We are very pleased with the certified results from ALS Global's labs in North Vancouver, British Columbia. As expected, the results are spectacular high grades over a good width. We remain confident that our technical and disciplined approach to this exploration program will continue to deliver results for our shareholders and add value to our projects. We look forward to reporting our remaining certified results. Our next step is the EarthEX designed BHEM survey, which has never been done in this area. We are committed to utilizing new technology to our exploration programs here in the BMC and bring a new perspective," stated Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, Director and member of the Technical Advisory Committee.





The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, a member of Nine Mile's Technical Advisory Committee, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

"Charles MaLette"

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@ninemilemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) the Company remains confident that our technical and disciplined approach to this exploration program will continue to deliver results for our shareholders and add value to our projects, (b) the Company looks forward to reporting our remaining certified results, (c) our next step is the EarthEX designed BHEM survey, which has never been done in this area, and (d) the Company is committed to utilizing new technology to our exploration programs in the BMC and bring a new perspective. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

