Volatus Capital Corp. Announces the Appointment of Christopher Reynolds as President, CEO & Director

Vancouver, July 5, 2022 - Volatus Capital Corp. (CSE:VC) (the "Company" or "Volatus") announces that Christopher Reynolds has been appointed the President, CEO & Director of the Company. Mr. Reynolds has been an investor in the natural resource sector for over 10 years delivering solutions for corporate structure, strategy, and communications for small-cap juniors. He was an instrumental part in the incubation of Lithium Consolidated Mineral Exploration, which went public on the ASX in 2017. He started his career at Longview Capital Partners in corporate development, then worked as an investment advisor at Mackie Research. He is currently the founder of Progenitor Metals Corp. and director of several Canadian listed companies, including Opawica Explorations Inc.

Mr. Fred Tejada has stepped down as President, CEO & Director to follow other pursuits. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Tejada for his work and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Volatus Capital Corp.

Volatus is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and copper in the Toodoggone district of north-central British Columbia, as well as magnesite in South Australia and battery metals that have strong demand profiles in the growing green economy.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Christopher Reynolds

President & CEO

Volatus Capital Corp.

Telephone: 778-819-2710

