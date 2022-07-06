Arizona Metals Corps Kay Mine Drilling Intersects 100.9 m at 2.5% CuEq, 61.4 m at 3.5 g/t AuEq, and 46.2 m at 3.9 g/t AuEq
Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce the results of seventeen recently completed drill holes at its Kay Mine project in Yavapai, County Arizona. An additional 11 holes are pending.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005267/en/
Figure 1. Cross section view looking north showing assay intervals in drilling. See Tables 1-3 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. See Table 1 for constituent elements, grades, metals prices and recovery assumptions used for AuEq g/t and CuEq % calculations. Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. (Photo: Business Wire)
Marc Pais, CEO, commented "The drill results from the Kay Mine Project released today continue to demonstrate that the deposit is open for expansion in all directions, with numerous wide intervals of both high grade gold and copper-rich sulphide mineralization. Hole 57C, which hit 100.9 m at 2.5% CuEq, has extended the wide hinge zone about 30m north, where it is also open for further extension at depth.
We have drilled approximately 56,000 meters at Kay to date, with each hole solidifying our opinion that this is one of the very few large precious-metals rich VMS deposits not yet mined, and more importantly, is potentially part of a much larger mineralized system that has yet to be explored. Drilling is currently underway to test the Central Target, located 300 metres west of Kay, and permitting is in progress for roads and pads to test the Western Target, located 1,000 metres west of Kay.
Drilling Highlights
(Equivalent grades include assumed metallurgical recoveries. See Table 1 for constituent elements, grades, metals prices and recovery assumptions used for AuEq g/t and CuEq % calculations.)
KM-22-57C
- 100.9 m at 2.5% CuEq, incl. 8.5 m at 8.6% CuEq and also 5.3 m at 6.6% CuEq
- This step-out hole to the north was drilled deep into the middle portion of the deposit, above the 42 series of holes.
- A very thick intercept showing excellent continuity between holes 57B above, 42A below, and 57 to the south, and extending mineralization about 30 m north of hole 48.Mineralization is open to the north and at depth here.
KM-22-62, 62A, 62B, 62C
- KM-22-62: 46.2 m at 3.9 g/t AuEq, incl. 1.8 m at 17.1 g/t AuEq and 6.8 m at 10.3 g/t AuEq
- KM-22-62A: 61.4 m at 3.5 g/t AuEq, incl. 9.3 m at 6.7 g/t AuEq and 8.8 m at 5.3 g/t AuEq
- KM-22-62B: 8.5 m at 2.3% CuEq and 17.6 m at 2.0% CuEq
- KM-22-62C: 16.8 m at 1.7 g/t AuEq and 15.5 m at 2.7% CuEq (incl. 5.3 m at 5.0% CuEq)
- This series of four holes filled in the broad 110 m by 170 m area in the south-central part of the deposit, between holes 24, 40, and 60 on the north and holes 9, 10, and 35 on the south. These holes show excellent continuity of thick mineralization in this area.
KM-22-63
- 0.9 m at 4.8% CuEq
- The deepest intercept in the deposit, about 160 m downdip of KM-21-42C. Although narrow, the intercept is relatively high in grade, suggesting additional potential at depth.
KM-22-64 through 69
- Holes 64 through 69 tested the downward extension of the North zone drilled in the Phase 1 program, in the upper northern portions of the deposit. Although the pattern is not yet clear, several relatively thick intercepts in this area indicate the presence of one or more thickened fold hinges extending downward from hole 13, to be further delineated with additional drilling.
- KM-21-64: 8.1 m at 2.0% CuEq. This hole showed significant thicknesses of mineralization in the 130 m gap between holes 29 and 34.
- KM-21-66: 30.5 m at 1.0% CuEq. This hole demonstrated good continuity between holes 12 to the north and 21A to the south
KM-22-71, 71A
- These two holes stepped out north in the central part of the deposit, extending considerable thicknesses of mineralization in this direction.
- KM-22-71: 17.3 m at 0.7% CuEq and 10.8 m at 3.3% CuEq (incl. 3.7 m at 6.6% CuEq)
KM-22-72
- 22.6 m at 1.0% CuEq (incl. 2.0 m at 2.8% CuEq)
Fills in mineralization to the south of hole 40 and north of hole 9, demonstrating good continuity in the southern parts of the deposit just below midway vertically.
Kay Mine Phase 2 Drill Program Update
With the assayed holes released today, the Company has completed a total of 56,000 meters at the Kay Mine since inception of drilling. The Company is fully-funded to complete the remaining 19,000 meters planned for the Phase 2 program with the priority focus areas for upcoming drilling (shown in Figure 5 below), as well as an additional 76,000 meters in the upcoming Phase 3 program which will be used to test the numerous parallel targets heading West of Kay and the Northern and Southern Extensions of the Kay Deposit.
Table 1. Results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona announced in this news release.
|Analyzed Grade
|Analyzed Metal Equivalent
|Metal Equivalent
|
Vertical
|Hole ID
|From m
|To m
|Length m
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Pb %
|Cu eq %
|Au eq g/t
|Zn eq%
|Cu eq %
|Au eq g/t
|Zn eq%
|KM-22-57C
|
784.3
|
885.1
|
100.9
|
1.24
|
1.54
|
1.56
|
25.8
|
0.14
|
3.02
|
4.95
|
7.85
|
2.54
|
4.16
|
6.61
|
771
|including
|
829.4
|
837.9
|
8.5
|
1.60
|
7.71
|
9.04
|
100.9
|
0.35
|
10.66
|
17.47
|
27.72
|
8.62
|
14.14
|
22.43
|including
|
852.2
|
857.6
|
5.3
|
6.81
|
0.10
|
0.09
|
23.3
|
0.02
|
7.10
|
11.63
|
18.46
|
6.55
|
10.73
|
17.03
|KM-22-59A
|
903.7
|
905.9
|
2.1
|
0.61
|
0.10
|
0.65
|
10.3
|
0.10
|
1.02
|
1.68
|
2.66
|
0.92
|
1.50
|
2.38
|
900
|KM-22-61
|
560.8
|
580.0
|
19.2
|
0.72
|
0.20
|
0.69
|
7.0
|
0.06
|
1.18
|
1.93
|
3.07
|
1.05
|
1.73
|
2.74
|
557
|KM-22-62
|
636.6
|
682.8
|
46.2
|
0.22
|
1.47
|
3.22
|
53.5
|
0.47
|
2.89
|
4.73
|
7.51
|
2.37
|
3.89
|
6.18
|
600
|including
|
644.4
|
646.2
|
1.8
|
0.89
|
4.36
|
19.26
|
133.0
|
0.77
|
12.18
|
19.96
|
31.68
|
10.41
|
17.07
|
27.09
|including
|
650.7
|
657.5
|
6.8
|
0.34
|
3.21
|
9.59
|
145.2
|
1.79
|
7.53
|
12.34
|
19.59
|
6.26
|
10.26
|
16.29
|including
|
663.2
|
665.5
|
2.3
|
0.53
|
8.66
|
7.82
|
181.6
|
1.55
|
10.60
|
17.38
|
27.58
|
8.30
|
13.61
|
21.60
|KM-22-62
|
704.1
|
706.2
|
2.1
|
0.36
|
2.88
|
3.33
|
61.5
|
0.46
|
3.99
|
6.53
|
10.37
|
3.18
|
5.22
|
8.28
|
650
|KM-22-62A
|
582.2
|
643.6
|
61.4
|
0.31
|
1.27
|
2.65
|
40.8
|
0.58
|
2.55
|
4.18
|
6.64
|
2.11
|
3.47
|
5.50
|
530
|including
|
593.1
|
602.4
|
9.3
|
1.15
|
2.29
|
4.37
|
52.4
|
0.91
|
4.85
|
7.94
|
12.60
|
4.08
|
6.68
|
10.60
|including
|
608.9
|
617.8
|
8.8
|
0.20
|
1.79
|
4.26
|
91.2
|
1.15
|
3.90
|
6.40
|
10.15
|
3.20
|
5.25
|
8.33
|including
|
627.7
|
630.9
|
3.2
|
0.41
|
7.10
|
15.01
|
180.0
|
2.77
|
12.56
|
20.58
|
32.66
|
10.31
|
16.89
|
26.81
|KM-22-62A
|
653.8
|
660.5
|
6.7
|
0.26
|
1.69
|
2.58
|
90.4
|
0.75
|
3.17
|
5.19
|
8.24
|
2.54
|
4.17
|
6.61
|
564
|KM-22-62B
|
590.9
|
599.4
|
8.5
|
1.58
|
0.52
|
1.13
|
22.6
|
0.28
|
2.57
|
4.21
|
6.68
|
2.27
|
3.72
|
5.91
|
508
|KM-22-62B
|
606.2
|
629.0
|
22.7
|
0.21
|
1.21
|
2.23
|
24.0
|
0.29
|
2.06
|
3.38
|
5.37
|
1.70
|
2.78
|
4.42
|including
|
623.8
|
629.0
|
5.2
|
0.21
|
3.61
|
6.52
|
56.6
|
0.81
|
5.55
|
9.09
|
14.43
|
4.53
|
7.42
|
11.78
|KM-22-62C
|
613.6
|
630.3
|
16.8
|
0.57
|
0.40
|
0.48
|
20.3
|
0.11
|
1.18
|
1.93
|
3.07
|
1.01
|
1.65
|
2.62
|
557
|KM-22-62C
|
638.3
|
653.8
|
15.5
|
0.25
|
2.34
|
3.34
|
34.7
|
0.34
|
3.31
|
5.43
|
8.61
|
2.68
|
4.39
|
6.97
|including
|
648.5
|
653.8
|
5.3
|
0.32
|
4.21
|
6.57
|
74.7
|
0.73
|
6.18
|
10.12
|
16.06
|
5.00
|
8.19
|
13.00
|KM-22-63
|
982.2
|
983.1
|
0.9
|
3.41
|
1.23
|
2.19
|
47.0
|
0.24
|
5.43
|
8.90
|
14.12
|
4.79
|
7.85
|
12.45
|
980
|KM-22-64
|
317.4
|
325.5
|
8.1
|
1.13
|
0.09
|
2.30
|
14.3
|
0.08
|
2.20
|
3.60
|
5.72
|
2.00
|
3.27
|
5.20
|
220
|KM-22-65
|
334.4
|
337.1
|
2.7
|
1.39
|
0.06
|
0.34
|
7.0
|
0.03
|
1.62
|
2.65
|
4.21
|
1.48
|
2.43
|
3.86
|
251
|KM-22-66
|
384.4
|
414.8
|
30.5
|
1.00
|
0.11
|
0.09
|
3.0
|
0.01
|
1.13
|
1.85
|
2.94
|
1.03
|
1.69
|
2.68
|KM-22-67
|
340.2
|
345.9
|
5.8
|
0.38
|
0.06
|
0.55
|
4.4
|
0.09
|
0.69
|
1.12
|
1.78
|
0.62
|
1.02
|
1.61
|
264
|KM-22-68
|
407.2
|
408.7
|
1.5
|
1.71
|
0.49
|
0.08
|
8.4
|
0.06
|
2.11
|
3.46
|
5.49
|
1.88
|
3.08
|
4.89
|
358
|KM-22-68
|
435.9
|
446.5
|
10.7
|
0.54
|
0.18
|
0.29
|
4.3
|
0.04
|
0.80
|
1.31
|
2.08
|
0.71
|
1.17
|
1.85
|
377
|KM-22-69
|
342.0
|
343.6
|
1.6
|
1.19
|
0.87
|
0.96
|
25.7
|
0.06
|
2.30
|
3.78
|
5.99
|
1.97
|
3.24
|
5.14
|
260
|KM-22-71
|
631.2
|
648.5
|
17.3
|
0.53
|
0.15
|
0.21
|
9.6
|
0.01
|
0.78
|
1.28
|
2.02
|
0.69
|
1.12
|
1.78
|
590
|KM-22-71
|
657.8
|
668.6
|
10.8
|
3.18
|
0.35
|
0.16
|
22.6
|
0.01
|
3.64
|
5.96
|
9.46
|
3.29
|
5.40
|
8.57
|
611
|including
|
657.8
|
661.4
|
3.7
|
6.75
|
0.28
|
0.09
|
30.9
|
0.02
|
7.20
|
11.81
|
18.74
|
6.61
|
10.83
|
17.19
|KM-22-71A
|
554.3
|
561.4
|
7.2
|
0.39
|
0.22
|
0.64
|
10.3
|
0.22
|
0.90
|
1.47
|
2.34
|
0.78
|
1.29
|
2.04
|
506
|KM-22-72
|
637.6
|
660.2
|
22.6
|
0.34
|
0.38
|
1.15
|
12.9
|
0.27
|
1.17
|
1.92
|
3.05
|
1.01
|
1.66
|
2.63
|
596
|KM-22-72
|
669.3
|
671.3
|
2.0
|
0.17
|
2.15
|
4.15
|
23.1
|
0.56
|
3.38
|
5.55
|
8.80
|
2.79
|
4.57
|
7.25
The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ1, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.
Table 2. Full results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona.
|Analyzed Grade
|Analyzed Metal Equivalent
|Metal Equivalent
|Vertical
Depth
Below
Surface m
|Hole ID
|From m
|To m
|Length m
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Pb %
|Cu eq %
|Au eq g/t
|Zn eq%
|Cu eq %
|Au eq g/t
|Zn eq%
|KM-21-17
|
429.5
|
449.9
|
20.4
|
1.81
|
1.10
|
1.20
|
21.2
|
0.17
|
3.14
|
5.15
|
8.18
|
2.73
|
4.47
|
7.10
|
300
|including
|
429.5
|
434.0
|
4.6
|
4.61
|
1.73
|
1.91
|
29.1
|
0.24
|
6.68
|
10.96
|
17.39
|
5.92
|
9.70
|
15.39
|including
|
432.7
|
434.0
|
1.4
|
0.52
|
6.81
|
8.29
|
40.0
|
1.10
|
8.41
|
13.79
|
21.89
|
6.76
|
11.09
|
17.60
|KM-21-17
|
504.4
|
505.4
|
0.9
|
1.19
|
4.73
|
0.05
|
9.0
|
0.00
|
4.17
|
6.83
|
10.84
|
3.20
|
5.24
|
8.31
|
356
|KM-21-18
|
404.3
|
429.8
|
25.5
|
0.35
|
0.86
|
1.71
|
15.8
|
0.23
|
1.71
|
2.80
|
4.44
|
1.43
|
2.35
|
3.72
|
255
|including
|
408.6
|
410.6
|
2.0
|
0.50
|
2.22
|
7.25
|
64.4
|
0.82
|
5.33
|
8.74
|
13.87
|
4.51
|
7.39
|
11.72
|including
|
424.9
|
427.3
|
2.4
|
1.60
|
2.59
|
3.16
|
18.0
|
0.52
|
4.66
|
7.64
|
12.12
|
3.92
|
6.43
|
10.21
|KM-21-18A
|
391.4
|
423.8
|
32.5
|
1.09
|
0.62
|
1.25
|
17.7
|
0.15
|
2.13
|
3.48
|
5.53
|
1.85
|
3.04
|
4.82
|
233
|including
|
393.3
|
395.8
|
2.4
|
9.57
|
2.83
|
2.72
|
40.9
|
0.28
|
12.73
|
20.87
|
33.12
|
11.36
|
18.63
|
29.56
|KM-21-19
|
377.8
|
378.3
|
0.5
|
3.39
|
5.59
|
6.83
|
128.0
|
0.63
|
10.58
|
17.34
|
27.52
|
8.81
|
14.44
|
22.92
|
337
|KM-21-20
|
442.7
|
443.6
|
0.9
|
2.56
|
0.52
|
3.52
|
18.5
|
0.14
|
4.40
|
7.22
|
11.45
|
3.98
|
6.52
|
10.34
|
362
|KM-21-20
|
456.0
|
458.1
|
2.1
|
1.49
|
0.35
|
0.14
|
6.0
|
0.04
|
1.81
|
2.97
|
4.71
|
1.63
|
2.66
|
4.23
|
370
|KM-21-21
|
452.6
|
495.5
|
42.8
|
0.80
|
0.78
|
1.52
|
15.1
|
0.15
|
2.01
|
3.29
|
5.22
|
1.73
|
2.83
|
4.49
|
362
|including
|
488.7
|
493.5
|
4.8
|
0.26
|
2.50
|
6.13
|
27.6
|
0.54
|
4.48
|
7.34
|
11.65
|
3.74
|
6.13
|
9.73
|KM-21-21A
|
422.0
|
431.4
|
9.4
|
1.17
|
0.57
|
2.25
|
8.6
|
0.36
|
2.53
|
4.15
|
6.58
|
2.25
|
3.68
|
5.85
|
362
|KM-21-21A
|
439.1
|
502.1
|
63.0
|
0.45
|
1.28
|
3.14
|
58.8
|
0.77
|
3.08
|
5.04
|
8.00
|
2.57
|
4.21
|
6.67
|
366
|including
|
465.0
|
481.9
|
16.9
|
0.52
|
2.45
|
4.05
|
80.9
|
0.99
|
4.43
|
7.26
|
11.53
|
3.62
|
5.94
|
9.42
|KM-21-23
|
394.4
|
401.4
|
7.0
|
0.36
|
0.93
|
1.94
|
13.5
|
1.17
|
2.05
|
3.35
|
5.32
|
1.73
|
2.84
|
4.51
|
313
|KM-21-23
|
438.6
|
459.2
|
20.6
|
0.17
|
1.18
|
1.93
|
27.8
|
0.37
|
1.94
|
3.17
|
5.03
|
1.58
|
2.59
|
4.11
|
336
|KM-21-24
|
501.2
|
592.1
|
90.8
|
0.45
|
1.33
|
3.42
|
44.6
|
0.41
|
3.02
|
4.95
|
7.86
|
2.53
|
4.15
|
6.59
|
470
|including
|
501.2
|
521.7
|
20.4
|
1.34
|
1.70
|
6.35
|
113.1
|
0.66
|
5.86
|
9.60
|
15.24
|
4.99
|
8.18
|
12.99
|including
|
520.9
|
521.7
|
0.8
|
1.75
|
16.50
|
9.55
|
574.0
|
1.22
|
20.31
|
33.29
|
52.82
|
15.57
|
25.52
|
40.50
|including
|
575.9
|
592.1
|
16.2
|
0.16
|
2.50
|
6.00
|
44.4
|
0.79
|
4.51
|
7.40
|
11.74
|
3.75
|
6.14
|
9.74
|including
|
588.7
|
590.4
|
1.7
|
0.47
|
9.98
|
23.70
|
18.2
|
0.13
|
15.84
|
25.96
|
41.20
|
13.21
|
21.65
|
34.36
|KM-21-25
|
662.6
|
741.3
|
78.6
|
1.41
|
2.33
|
2.79
|
43.4
|
0.35
|
4.33
|
7.10
|
11.26
|
3.61
|
5.92
|
9.40
|
638
|including
|
663.2
|
672.7
|
9.4
|
8.06
|
1.84
|
1.31
|
92.3
|
0.15
|
10.45
|
17.13
|
27.18
|
9.30
|
15.24
|
24.19
|including
|
693.0
|
703.9
|
11.0
|
0.68
|
6.28
|
10.40
|
99.7
|
1.17
|
9.56
|
15.66
|
24.86
|
7.79
|
12.77
|
20.27
|KM-21-25A
|
654.7
|
719.9
|
65.2
|
1.04
|
1.94
|
2.15
|
18.9
|
0.18
|
3.25
|
5.32
|
8.44
|
2.71
|
4.43
|
7.04
|
624
|including
|
655.5
|
662.8
|
7.3
|
3.66
|
2.09
|
1.85
|
30.2
|
0.21
|
5.93
|
9.73
|
15.44
|
5.17
|
8.47
|
13.44
|including
|
710.8
|
716.9
|
6.1
|
2.72
|
7.95
|
3.73
|
37.4
|
0.31
|
9.37
|
15.36
|
24.38
|
7.52
|
12.33
|
19.56
|KM-21-25B
|
647.2
|
648.9
|
1.7
|
0.13
|
0.58
|
2.41
|
62.1
|
0.64
|
2.04
|
3.35
|
5.31
|
1.70
|
2.79
|
4.42
|
610
|KM-21-25B
|
655.6
|
659.9
|
4.3
|
0.93
|
0.91
|
0.91
|
25.3
|
0.19
|
2.07
|
3.40
|
5.40
|
1.75
|
2.88
|
4.56
|
615
|KM-21-25B
|
666.0
|
667.8
|
1.8
|
0.60
|
0.72
|
2.98
|
33.5
|
0.43
|
2.55
|
4.18
|
6.63
|
2.20
|
3.61
|
5.72
|
620
|KM-21-25B
|
673.3
|
674.7
|
1.4
|
0.08
|
2.10
|
2.39
|
23.0
|
0.33
|
2.53
|
4.15
|
6.58
|
2.01
|
3.29
|
5.23
|
628
|KM-21-25B
|
681.2
|
682.6
|
1.4
|
0.09
|
1.54
|
2.98
|
11.0
|
0.35
|
2.34
|
3.83
|
6.08
|
1.93
|
3.16
|
5.01
|
631
|KM-21-26
|
506.7
|
582.8
|
76.0
|
0.79
|
1.61
|
4.23
|
32.7
|
0.54
|
3.78
|
6.19
|
9.83
|
3.21
|
5.27
|
8.36
|
480
|including
|
511.1
|
526.1
|
14.9
|
0.73
|
1.78
|
9.68
|
43.3
|
0.77
|
6.05
|
9.92
|
15.74
|
5.26
|
8.63
|
13.69
|including
|
573.8
|
582.8
|
9.0
|
4.02
|
6.06
|
3.32
|
18.2
|
0.19
|
9.18
|
15.04
|
23.87
|
7.64
|
12.52
|
19.87
|KM-21-27
|
706.8
|
738.2
|
31.4
|
1.58
|
0.16
|
0.69
|
9.0
|
0.06
|
2.03
|
3.33
|
5.28
|
1.85
|
3.03
|
4.80
|
700
|KM-21-27
|
764.4
|
777.4
|
13.0
|
2.85
|
0.48
|
0.17
|
8.5
|
0.02
|
3.29
|
5.39
|
8.55
|
2.97
|
4.87
|
7.73
|
775
|KM-21-27A
|
666.3
|
769.4
|
103.1
|
0.79
|
1.06
|
1.90
|
35.8
|
0.42
|
2.54
|
4.17
|
6.62
|
2.15
|
3.52
|
5.59
|
678
|including
|
666.3
|
687.0
|
20.7
|
3.21
|
1.39
|
1.26
|
19.4
|
0.20
|
4.74
|
7.77
|
12.33
|
4.18
|
6.84
|
10.86
|including
|
706.4
|
724.6
|
18.3
|
0.69
|
2.69
|
4.70
|
92.2
|
1.21
|
5.13
|
8.41
|
13.35
|
4.22
|
6.91
|
10.97
|including
|
752.9
|
763.8
|
11.0
|
0.07
|
1.07
|
4.68
|
95.3
|
0.98
|
3.49
|
5.73
|
9.09
|
2.92
|
4.78
|
7.59
|KM-21-27B
|
665.8
|
762.9
|
97.1
|
1.31
|
1.62
|
3.21
|
31.7
|
0.40
|
3.88
|
6.35
|
10.08
|
3.31
|
5.42
|
8.61
|
660
|including
|
702.0
|
723.0
|
21.0
|
0.87
|
4.56
|
9.03
|
81.5
|
1.10
|
8.01
|
13.13
|
20.83
|
6.63
|
10.87
|
17.25
|including
|
723.0
|
738.2
|
15.2
|
4.97
|
0.36
|
0.42
|
18.7
|
0.05
|
5.51
|
9.03
|
14.33
|
5.04
|
8.26
|
13.11
|KM-21-28
|
640.7
|
694.9
|
54.3
|
1.87
|
2.85
|
5.03
|
29.4
|
0.70
|
5.93
|
9.72
|
15.43
|
5.04
|
8.26
|
13.12
|
584
|including
|
660.2
|
671.6
|
11.4
|
0.54
|
4.29
|
9.30
|
32.2
|
1.17
|
7.24
|
11.87
|
18.84
|
6.04
|
9.89
|
15.70
|including
|
681.1
|
689.0
|
7.9
|
4.39
|
9.47
|
10.34
|
93.1
|
2.41
|
15.42
|
25.27
|
40.10
|
12.80
|
20.98
|
33.29
|including
|
690.4
|
692.6
|
2.2
|
16.06
|
0.82
|
0.06
|
55.8
|
0.01
|
17.02
|
27.90
|
44.28
|
15.62
|
25.61
|
40.64
|KM-21-29
|
393.0
|
393.8
|
0.8
|
0.43
|
1.54
|
4.92
|
9.0
|
0.21
|
3.38
|
5.54
|
8.79
|
2.89
|
4.74
|
7.53
|
235
|KM-21-30
|
264.9
|
267.9
|
3.0
|
1.18
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
1.5
|
0.00
|
1.21
|
1.98
|
3.15
|
1.12
|
1.83
|
2.91
|
240
|KM-21-32
|
316.4
|
320.0
|
3.7
|
1.84
|
1.29
|
2.47
|
38.5
|
0.30
|
3.95
|
6.47
|
10.27
|
3.41
|
5.60
|
8.88
|
185
|KM-21-32
|
342.9
|
345.9
|
3.0
|
0.67
|
0.52
|
2.70
|
13.0
|
0.15
|
2.16
|
3.54
|
5.62
|
1.90
|
3.12
|
4.95
|
190
|KM-21-32
|
358.9
|
368.4
|
9.4
|
0.60
|
1.47
|
1.99
|
45.7
|
0.35
|
2.70
|
4.42
|
7.01
|
2.22
|
3.63
|
5.76
|
195
|KM-21-33
|
171.3
|
172.5
|
1.2
|
3.79
|
0.45
|
0.21
|
63.0
|
0.17
|
4.69
|
7.68
|
12.19
|
4.19
|
6.86
|
10.89
|
150
|KM-21-34
|
299.3
|
303.9
|
4.6
|
0.29
|
1.69
|
0.94
|
46.3
|
0.26
|
2.12
|
3.47
|
5.50
|
1.65
|
2.70
|
4.29
|
205
|KM-21-34
|
309.7
|
310.9
|
1.2
|
2.27
|
0.56
|
1.55
|
19.9
|
0.08
|
3.38
|
5.54
|
8.80
|
3.03
|
4.96
|
7.87
|
210
|KM-21-35
|
609.6
|
615.1
|
5.5
|
0.92
|
1.26
|
1.71
|
57.7
|
0.02
|
2.80
|
4.60
|
7.29
|
2.33
|
3.82
|
6.06
|
550
|including
|
609.6
|
613.0
|
3.4
|
1.39
|
1.69
|
1.98
|
54.0
|
0.01
|
3.61
|
5.92
|
9.40
|
3.03
|
4.96
|
7.87
|KM-21-38
|
406.5
|
407.8
|
1.4
|
0.60
|
1.08
|
9.41
|
4.0
|
0.25
|
4.96
|
8.13
|
12.90
|
4.42
|
7.24
|
11.49
|
345
|KM-21-38
|
467.4
|
476.1
|
8.7
|
0.09
|
1.73
|
3.87
|
61.1
|
1.22
|
3.38
|
5.55
|
8.80
|
2.78
|
4.56
|
7.23
|
370
|including
|
470.0
|
475.2
|
5.2
|
0.12
|
2.44
|
5.68
|
87.5
|
1.79
|
4.88
|
8.01
|
12.71
|
4.02
|
6.59
|
10.46
|KM-21-40
|
589.8
|
613.8
|
24.0
|
4.98
|
0.61
|
0.98
|
23.4
|
0.45
|
6.01
|
9.86
|
15.65
|
5.46
|
8.95
|
14.21
|
550
|including
|
589.8
|
597.9
|
8.1
|
7.63
|
0.43
|
0.39
|
27.1
|
0.17
|
8.30
|
13.60
|
21.58
|
7.61
|
12.47
|
19.78
|KM-21-40
|
627.9
|
680.8
|
52.9
|
0.47
|
2.91
|
3.40
|
35.7
|
0.40
|
3.93
|
6.44
|
10.22
|
3.17
|
5.20
|
8.25
|
590
|including
|
641.1
|
648.3
|
7.2
|
1.15
|
7.66
|
8.27
|
88.5
|
0.92
|
9.90
|
16.23
|
25.76
|
7.95
|
13.03
|
20.68
|including
|
670.3
|
674.1
|
3.8
|
1.53
|
10.89
|
9.47
|
24.6
|
0.61
|
12.15
|
19.91
|
31.59
|
9.69
|
15.88
|
25.19
|KM-21-41
|
462.6
|
559.3
|
96.7
|
1.04
|
1.54
|
2.66
|
40.8
|
0.35
|
3.41
|
5.59
|
8.86
|
2.87
|
4.71
|
7.47
|
420
|including
|
503.2
|
514.2
|
11.0
|
0.99
|
5.34
|
8.17
|
106.3
|
1.63
|
8.59
|
14.08
|
22.35
|
7.02
|
11.51
|
18.26
|including
|
546.7
|
558.1
|
11.4
|
5.86
|
5.83
|
3.24
|
185.4
|
0.04
|
12.14
|
19.90
|
31.58
|
10.15
|
16.64
|
26.40
|including
|
553.1
|
556.9
|
3.8
|
7.11
|
9.55
|
5.70
|
505.8
|
0.09
|
19.16
|
31.41
|
49.84
|
15.62
|
25.59
|
40.62
|KM-21-42
|
803.5
|
810.3
|
6.9
|
0.05
|
1.60
|
1.58
|
64.3
|
0.35
|
2.22
|
3.64
|
5.78
|
1.73
|
2.83
|
4.49
|
800
|KM-21-42
|
835.5
|
839.7
|
4.3
|
0.63
|
2.46
|
2.15
|
21.7
|
0.21
|
3.18
|
5.20
|
8.26
|
2.56
|
4.20
|
6.67
|
816
|KM-21-42
|
853.7
|
854.7
|
0.9
|
0.11
|
1.63
|
2.88
|
28.0
|
0.40
|
2.52
|
4.13
|
6.55
|
2.05
|
3.37
|
5.34
|
846
|KM-21-42A
|
786.7
|
787.6
|
0.9
|
0.03
|
3.61
|
2.18
|
17.0
|
0.70
|
3.36
|
5.51
|
8.74
|
2.58
|
4.22
|
6.70
|
781
|KM-21-42A
|
805.4
|
811.1
|
5.6
|
6.17
|
0.92
|
0.18
|
39.5
|
0.01
|
7.12
|
11.68
|
18.53
|
6.43
|
10.54
|
16.72
|
802
|including
|
807.0
|
808.9
|
2.0
|
10.72
|
0.87
|
0.11
|
61.8
|
0.00
|
11.79
|
19.32
|
30.66
|
10.74
|
17.60
|
27.93
|KM-21-42A
|
840.9
|
877.2
|
36.3
|
0.55
|
0.62
|
1.35
|
10.7
|
0.13
|
1.56
|
2.56
|
4.06
|
1.34
|
2.20
|
3.49
|
848
|KM-21-42B
|
808.0
|
811.2
|
3.2
|
0.29
|
2.06
|
5.77
|
63.0
|
0.94
|
4.47
|
7.33
|
11.63
|
3.74
|
6.13
|
9.72
|
790
|KM-21-42B
|
816.9
|
819.9
|
3.0
|
2.31
|
0.66
|
1.23
|
16.0
|
0.15
|
3.35
|
5.49
|
8.71
|
2.99
|
4.90
|
7.77
|
810
|KM-21-42B
|
835.5
|
840.8
|
5.3
|
0.02
|
0.73
|
2.93
|
13.5
|
0.24
|
1.75
|
2.87
|
4.56
|
1.49
|
2.45
|
3.88
|
828
|KM-21-42C
|
849.2
|
877.4
|
28.2
|
3.81
|
0.47
|
0.29
|
12.5
|
0.09
|
4.32
|
7.08
|
11.24
|
3.93
|
6.44
|
10.23
|
850
|including
|
849.2
|
854.7
|
5.5
|
14.57
|
0.66
|
0.16
|
37.5
|
0.03
|
15.34
|
25.14
|
39.89
|
14.11
|
23.12
|
36.70
|including
|
863.8
|
869.4
|
5.6
|
2.29
|
1.17
|
0.59
|
13.1
|
0.25
|
3.39
|
5.55
|
8.81
|
2.96
|
4.85
|
7.70
|including
|
874.8
|
877.4
|
2.6
|
2.83
|
0.26
|
0.03
|
7.2
|
0.01
|
3.06
|
5.02
|
7.96
|
2.80
|
4.59
|
7.28
|KM-21-42C
|
886.1
|
889.1
|
3.0
|
0.87
|
0.88
|
0.50
|
5.2
|
0.05
|
1.65
|
2.71
|
4.30
|
1.40
|
2.30
|
3.65
|
855
|KM-21-43
|
583.7
|
607.1
|
23.4
|
0.39
|
0.25
|
3.68
|
3.1
|
0.02
|
1.98
|
3.25
|
5.15
|
1.79
|
2.93
|
4.65
|
586
|including
|
598.9
|
599.8
|
0.9
|
0.50
|
0.18
|
11.30
|
3.0
|
0.03
|
4.99
|
8.17
|
12.97
|
4.56
|
7.48
|
11.87
|KM-21-43
|
616.0
|
633.1
|
17.1
|
1.81
|
0.17
|
0.14
|
8.2
|
0.03
|
2.04
|
3.34
|
5.31
|
1.86
|
3.05
|
4.84
|
616
|including
|
631.2
|
633.1
|
1.8
|
6.30
|
0.61
|
0.09
|
25.0
|
0.01
|
6.91
|
11.32
|
17.97
|
6.30
|
10.32
|
16.38
|KM-21-44
|
353.4
|
377.3
|
23.9
|
0.34
|
0.97
|
2.52
|
18.3
|
0.33
|
2.12
|
3.47
|
5.50
|
1.79
|
2.93
|
4.65
|
185
|including
|
354.0
|
356.6
|
2.6
|
0.23
|
2.14
|
7.97
|
38.9
|
0.68
|
5.06
|
8.29
|
13.15
|
4.30
|
7.05
|
11.19
|KM-21-45
|
459.6
|
463.0
|
3.4
|
0.32
|
0.62
|
6.63
|
82.3
|
0.87
|
4.10
|
6.71
|
10.65
|
3.55
|
5.82
|
9.24
|
459
|including
|
461.2
|
462.1
|
0.9
|
0.15
|
1.23
|
16.90
|
182.0
|
2.50
|
9.39
|
15.38
|
24.41
|
8.17
|
13.39
|
21.26
|KM-21-46
|
350.4
|
362.9
|
12.4
|
0.66
|
2.61
|
3.69
|
40.6
|
0.39
|
4.08
|
6.69
|
10.61
|
3.34
|
5.48
|
8.70
|
157
|including
|
350.4
|
353.3
|
2.8
|
0.77
|
5.19
|
6.83
|
107.0
|
0.72
|
7.58
|
12.42
|
19.70
|
6.11
|
10.01
|
15.88
Table 2 Continued:
|Analyzed Grade
|Analyzed Metal Equivalent
|Metal Equivalent
|Vertical
Depth
Below
Surface m
|Hole ID
|From m
|To m
|Length m
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Pb %
|Cu eq %
|Au eq g/t
|Zn eq%
|Cu eq %
|Au eq g/t
|Zn eq%
|KM-21-47
|
433.9
|
435.9
|
2.0
|
0.16
|
1.88
|
9.28
|
138.7
|
2.17
|
6.46
|
10.58
|
16.79
|
5.46
|
8.95
|
14.20
|
432
|KM-21-48
|
605.2
|
610.7
|
5.5
|
3.54
|
0.45
|
0.19
|
12.7
|
0.05
|
4.00
|
6.55
|
10.40
|
3.63
|
5.95
|
9.45
|
606
|KM-21-48
|
630.3
|
634.6
|
4.3
|
1.11
|
0.34
|
0.69
|
12.7
|
0.11
|
1.71
|
2.80
|
4.45
|
1.52
|
2.49
|
3.95
|
631
|KM-21-48
|
685.5
|
696.8
|
11.3
|
0.98
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
4.2
|
0.02
|
1.07
|
1.75
|
2.77
|
0.98
|
1.60
|
2.54
|
686
|KM-21-48
|
715.1
|
718.4
|
3.4
|
2.08
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
4.3
|
0.01
|
2.15
|
3.52
|
5.59
|
1.98
|
3.25
|
5.16
|
716
|KM-21-48
|
723.0
|
724.5
|
1.5
|
1.54
|
0.07
|
0.06
|
4.0
|
0.02
|
1.64
|
2.68
|
4.26
|
1.51
|
2.47
|
3.92
|
724
|KM-21-48
|
735.5
|
743.6
|
8.1
|
0.34
|
0.60
|
1.52
|
9.2
|
0.07
|
1.38
|
2.26
|
3.59
|
1.18
|
1.93
|
3.06
|
737
|KM-21-48A
|
538.0
|
539.5
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
1.17
|
2.79
|
29.0
|
0.52
|
2.44
|
4.01
|
6.36
|
2.05
|
3.35
|
5.32
|
538
|KM-21-48A
|
687.9
|
696.9
|
9.0
|
1.64
|
0.36
|
0.79
|
7.9
|
0.01
|
2.23
|
3.66
|
5.80
|
2.01
|
3.29
|
5.22
|
688
|including
|
687.9
|
688.8
|
0.9
|
0.15
|
1.53
|
5.35
|
5.0
|
0.01
|
3.18
|
5.21
|
8.27
|
2.71
|
4.45
|
7.06
|including
|
694.9
|
696.0
|
1.1
|
8.36
|
0.80
|
0.10
|
40.0
|
0.03
|
9.21
|
15.10
|
23.96
|
8.39
|
13.75
|
21.81
|KM-21-50
|
489.5
|
501.9
|
12.3
|
0.98
|
2.30
|
6.36
|
111.9
|
1.24
|
5.99
|
9.81
|
15.57
|
5.02
|
8.24
|
13.07
|
481
|including
|
489.5
|
493.0
|
3.4
|
2.64
|
3.59
|
9.49
|
207.7
|
1.65
|
10.49
|
17.20
|
27.30
|
8.86
|
14.52
|
23.05
|KM-21-50
|
509.0
|
562.1
|
53.1
|
0.44
|
0.84
|
1.28
|
35.8
|
0.27
|
1.79
|
2.93
|
4.65
|
1.48
|
2.42
|
3.84
|
501
|including
|
538.1
|
545.6
|
7.5
|
0.28
|
1.94
|
2.62
|
112.8
|
0.82
|
3.55
|
5.81
|
9.23
|
2.82
|
4.63
|
7.34
|KM-21-51B
|
860.5
|
870.2
|
9.8
|
3.00
|
0.13
|
0.10
|
6.5
|
0.05
|
3.18
|
5.21
|
8.27
|
2.93
|
4.80
|
7.62
|including
|
864.7
|
865.6
|
0.9
|
8.70
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
16.0
|
0.10
|
8.93
|
14.64
|
23.24
|
8.27
|
13.55
|
21.51
|KM-21-51B
|
881.5
|
884.2
|
2.7
|
0.52
|
0.22
|
0.62
|
28.3
|
0.14
|
1.15
|
1.88
|
2.98
|
0.99
|
1.61
|
2.56
|KM-21-51B
|
893.7
|
903.4
|
9.8
|
1.51
|
0.10
|
0.06
|
4.4
|
0.01
|
1.63
|
2.67
|
4.24
|
1.49
|
2.45
|
3.89
|including
|
898.2
|
899.3
|
1.1
|
6.56
|
0.11
|
0.10
|
15.0
|
0.04
|
6.79
|
11.13
|
17.67
|
6.28
|
10.29
|
16.32
|KM-21-52
|
751.5
|
758.2
|
6.7
|
1.18
|
0.66
|
0.98
|
18.2
|
0.14
|
2.14
|
3.50
|
5.56
|
1.86
|
3.05
|
4.84
|
743
|KM-21-52
|
787.5
|
789.6
|
2.1
|
0.04
|
1.27
|
1.68
|
28.5
|
0.22
|
1.73
|
2.84
|
4.50
|
1.38
|
2.25
|
3.58
|
777
|KM-21-52A
|
763.7
|
793.1
|
29.4
|
0.25
|
1.12
|
1.36
|
51.6
|
0.47
|
1.97
|
3.22
|
5.11
|
1.58
|
2.58
|
4.10
|
750
|including
|
763.7
|
764.9
|
1.2
|
0.38
|
3.01
|
8.69
|
132.0
|
1.68
|
6.97
|
11.43
|
18.13
|
5.80
|
9.50
|
15.08
|including
|
771.8
|
774.5
|
2.7
|
1.39
|
2.46
|
4.59
|
116.4
|
1.82
|
5.98
|
9.81
|
15.56
|
5.00
|
8.19
|
12.99
|including
|
781.5
|
787.6
|
6.1
|
0.31
|
2.63
|
1.64
|
119.5
|
0.65
|
3.64
|
5.97
|
9.47
|
2.81
|
4.60
|
7.30
|KM-21-52A
|
801.3
|
802.5
|
1.2
|
0.42
|
0.90
|
1.29
|
82.0
|
0.17
|
2.15
|
3.52
|
5.59
|
1.73
|
2.83
|
4.50
|
789
|KM-21-52A
|
818.8
|
820.2
|
1.4
|
0.39
|
1.62
|
1.29
|
188.0
|
0.36
|
3.45
|
5.65
|
8.96
|
2.66
|
4.35
|
6.91
|
805
|KM-21-52A
|
831.2
|
852.4
|
21.2
|
0.05
|
0.91
|
0.80
|
27.2
|
0.29
|
1.19
|
1.95
|
3.10
|
0.93
|
1.52
|
2.42
|
817
|including
|
837.0
|
841.6
|
4.6
|
0.03
|
2.16
|
1.34
|
69.0
|
0.79
|
2.59
|
4.24
|
6.73
|
1.98
|
3.24
|
5.14
|KM-21-55
|
302.7
|
308.5
|
5.8
|
0.66
|
0.44
|
0.53
|
15.8
|
0.10
|
1.28
|
2.10
|
3.33
|
1.10
|
1.80
|
2.86
|
153
|KM-21-56
|
434.6
|
435.9
|
1.2
|
1.53
|
0.39
|
0.13
|
19.0
|
0.01
|
1.97
|
3.23
|
5.12
|
1.75
|
2.86
|
4.54
|
403
|KM-21-56
|
499.1
|
501.5
|
2.4
|
1.53
|
0.18
|
7.15
|
6.4
|
0.02
|
4.45
|
7.29
|
11.57
|
4.07
|
6.68
|
10.59
|
456
|including
|
499.1
|
500.2
|
1.1
|
1.97
|
0.31
|
14.55
|
7.0
|
0.02
|
7.81
|
12.81
|
20.33
|
7.16
|
11.73
|
18.61
|KM-21-56
|
524.0
|
525.0
|
1.1
|
0.97
|
0.12
|
0.07
|
5.0
|
0.03
|
1.12
|
1.83
|
2.91
|
1.01
|
1.66
|
2.64
|
480
|KM-21-56
|
558.2
|
563.6
|
5.3
|
0.82
|
0.99
|
3.09
|
27.0
|
0.06
|
2.84
|
4.65
|
7.38
|
2.44
|
4.00
|
6.35
|
490
|KM-21-56
|
577.0
|
578.2
|
1.2
|
0.02
|
1.66
|
0.47
|
5.0
|
0.02
|
1.26
|
2.06
|
3.27
|
0.92
|
1.52
|
2.41
|
500
|KM-21-57
|
776.5
|
784.3
|
7.8
|
0.26
|
2.30
|
2.59
|
57.9
|
0.68
|
3.27
|
5.36
|
8.51
|
2.61
|
4.28
|
6.79
|including
|
777.8
|
778.8
|
0.9
|
0.25
|
6.62
|
11.45
|
105.0
|
3.33
|
10.26
|
16.81
|
26.68
|
8.37
|
13.72
|
21.77
|KM-21-57
|
819.9
|
835.5
|
15.5
|
1.29
|
2.17
|
2.58
|
90.9
|
0.27
|
4.39
|
7.19
|
11.41
|
3.61
|
5.92
|
9.40
|
780
|including
|
824.0
|
827.5
|
3.5
|
3.69
|
4.67
|
3.81
|
228.5
|
0.29
|
9.88
|
16.19
|
25.69
|
8.13
|
13.33
|
21.15
|KM-21-57
|
852.5
|
853.6
|
1.1
|
0.30
|
3.10
|
2.33
|
92.0
|
0.57
|
3.94
|
6.46
|
10.25
|
3.06
|
5.02
|
7.97
|
820
|KM-21-57A
|
728.6
|
735.5
|
6.9
|
2.49
|
1.04
|
0.57
|
6.6
|
0.02
|
3.40
|
5.57
|
8.84
|
3.00
|
4.92
|
7.81
|
719
|KM-21-57A
|
759.6
|
821.4
|
61.9
|
1.08
|
2.60
|
3.73
|
32.0
|
0.50
|
4.46
|
7.31
|
11.60
|
3.71
|
6.08
|
9.65
|
745
|including
|
762.3
|
783.3
|
21.0
|
0.42
|
6.78
|
9.49
|
67.9
|
0.49
|
8.84
|
14.50
|
23.00
|
7.12
|
11.67
|
18.52
|KM-22-57B
|
736.7
|
862.0
|
125.3
|
2.40
|
0.90
|
1.29
|
18.7
|
0.13
|
3.62
|
5.93
|
9.42
|
3.20
|
5.25
|
8.33
|
728
|including
|
739.7
|
741.6
|
1.8
|
9.42
|
2.37
|
0.32
|
8.5
|
0.03
|
11.06
|
18.12
|
28.76
|
9.93
|
16.28
|
25.84
|including
|
798.3
|
805.6
|
7.3
|
6.35
|
0.81
|
3.76
|
19.5
|
0.14
|
8.47
|
13.89
|
22.04
|
7.72
|
12.65
|
20.08
|KM-22-57C
|
784.3
|
885.1
|
100.9
|
1.24
|
1.54
|
1.56
|
25.8
|
0.14
|
3.02
|
4.95
|
7.85
|
2.54
|
4.16
|
6.61
|
771
|including
|
829.4
|
837.9
|
8.5
|
1.60
|
7.71
|
9.04
|
100.9
|
0.35
|
10.66
|
17.47
|
27.72
|
8.62
|
14.14
|
22.43
|including
|
852.2
|
857.6
|
5.3
|
6.81
|
0.10
|
0.09
|
23.3
|
0.02
|
7.10
|
11.63
|
18.46
|
6.55
|
10.73
|
17.03
|KM-21-58
|
577.0
|
586.4
|
9.4
|
0.43
|
1.28
|
2.48
|
41.3
|
0.47
|
2.59
|
4.25
|
6.74
|
2.15
|
3.52
|
5.59
|
560
|KM-21-58
|
614.2
|
682.6
|
68.4
|
1.30
|
3.42
|
3.85
|
47.2
|
0.50
|
5.35
|
8.78
|
13.93
|
4.40
|
7.22
|
11.45
|
591
|including
|
640.7
|
648.0
|
7.3
|
0.79
|
4.34
|
10.20
|
51.9
|
0.56
|
7.90
|
12.94
|
20.54
|
6.60
|
10.83
|
17.18
|including
|
668.1
|
678.6
|
10.5
|
5.30
|
12.19
|
6.67
|
194.7
|
1.88
|
17.26
|
28.30
|
44.90
|
13.98
|
22.92
|
36.37
|including
|
668.1
|
669.6
|
1.5
|
2.55
|
43.20
|
7.76
|
856.0
|
0.80
|
38.86
|
63.69
|
101.08
|
28.62
|
46.90
|
74.43
|KM-21-58A
|
569.4
|
641.8
|
72.5
|
1.12
|
1.00
|
2.84
|
18.1
|
0.33
|
3.03
|
4.97
|
7.89
|
2.64
|
4.32
|
6.86
|
565
|including
|
584.3
|
591.9
|
7.6
|
0.29
|
1.19
|
6.23
|
4.4
|
0.40
|
3.53
|
5.79
|
9.19
|
3.09
|
5.06
|
8.02
|including
|
602.3
|
613.3
|
11.0
|
4.02
|
0.11
|
1.38
|
12.6
|
0.40
|
4.80
|
7.88
|
12.50
|
4.42
|
7.25
|
11.51
|including
|
630.3
|
630.9
|
0.7
|
1.14
|
6.35
|
11.20
|
356.0
|
0.65
|
12.28
|
20.13
|
31.95
|
9.89
|
16.21
|
25.73
|including
|
633.5
|
641.8
|
8.3
|
1.53
|
2.33
|
5.12
|
26.5
|
0.36
|
5.20
|
8.53
|
13.53
|
4.45
|
7.29
|
11.56
|KM-21-58A
|
665.5
|
676.0
|
10.5
|
0.12
|
2.90
|
3.88
|
167.5
|
1.92
|
5.13
|
8.41
|
13.34
|
4.06
|
6.65
|
10.55
|
640
|including
|
672.5
|
676.0
|
3.5
|
0.12
|
6.89
|
6.40
|
332.0
|
3.81
|
10.26
|
16.82
|
26.70
|
7.98
|
13.07
|
20.74
|including
|
673.6
|
674.5
|
0.9
|
0.28
|
19.65
|
12.65
|
844.0
|
10.20
|
26.07
|
42.74
|
67.82
|
19.97
|
32.73
|
51.94
|KM-21-58B
|
543.2
|
627.6
|
84.4
|
1.05
|
2.38
|
3.44
|
23.8
|
0.55
|
4.13
|
6.77
|
10.75
|
3.45
|
5.66
|
8.98
|
519
|including
|
571.2
|
582.5
|
11.3
|
0.51
|
5.27
|
9.96
|
35.4
|
1.52
|
8.18
|
13.40
|
21.27
|
6.76
|
11.08
|
17.58
|including
|
605.3
|
622.7
|
17.4
|
3.20
|
6.19
|
4.18
|
40.9
|
0.22
|
8.96
|
14.69
|
23.31
|
7.38
|
12.09
|
19.19
|including
|
609.6
|
612.0
|
2.4
|
1.45
|
17.73
|
7.97
|
82.5
|
0.44
|
16.08
|
26.35
|
41.81
|
12.29
|
20.15
|
31.97
|KM-22-59A
|
903.7
|
905.9
|
2.1
|
0.61
|
0.10
|
0.65
|
10.3
|
0.10
|
1.02
|
1.68
|
2.66
|
0.92
|
1.50
|
2.38
|
900
|KM-22-60
|
554.7
|
648.0
|
93.3
|
1.36
|
5.65
|
3.25
|
32.6
|
0.34
|
6.39
|
10.47
|
16.62
|
5.08
|
8.32
|
13.21
|including
|
591.6
|
597.7
|
6.1
|
0.58
|
5.62
|
12.00
|
56.3
|
1.40
|
9.37
|
15.37
|
24.38
|
7.78
|
12.75
|
20.24
|including
|
627.0
|
644.5
|
17.5
|
5.22
|
25.37
|
4.71
|
100.6
|
0.59
|
23.44
|
38.42
|
60.98
|
18.05
|
29.59
|
46.95
|including
|
634.3
|
635.5
|
1.2
|
5.63
|
273.00
|
0.18
|
715.0
|
0.28
|
177.99
|
291.74
|
462.98
|
126.03
|
206.57
|
327.82
|KM-22-61
|
560.8
|
580.0
|
19.2
|
0.72
|
0.20
|
0.69
|
7.0
|
0.06
|
1.18
|
1.93
|
3.07
|
1.05
|
1.73
|
2.74
|
557
|KM-22-62
|
636.6
|
682.8
|
46.2
|
0.22
|
1.47
|
3.22
|
53.5
|
0.47
|
2.89
|
4.73
|
7.51
|
2.37
|
3.89
|
6.18
|
600
|including
|
644.4
|
646.2
|
1.8
|
0.89
|
4.36
|
19.26
|
133.0
|
0.77
|
12.18
|
19.96
|
31.68
|
10.41
|
17.07
|
27.09
|including
|
650.7
|
657.5
|
6.8
|
0.34
|
3.21
|
9.59
|
145.2
|
1.79
|
7.53
|
12.34
|
19.59
|
6.26
|
10.26
|
16.29
|including
|
663.2
|
665.5
|
2.3
|
0.53
|
8.66
|
7.82
|
181.6
|
1.55
|
10.60
|
17.38
|
27.58
|
8.30
|
13.61
|
21.60
|KM-22-62
|
704.1
|
706.2
|
2.1
|
0.36
|
2.88
|
3.33
|
61.5
|
0.46
|
3.99
|
6.53
|
10.37
|
3.18
|
5.22
|
8.28
|
650
|KM-22-62A
|
582.2
|
643.6
|
61.4
|
0.31
|
1.27
|
2.65
|
40.8
|
0.58
|
2.55
|
4.18
|
6.64
|
2.11
|
3.47
|
5.50
|
530
|including
|
593.1
|
602.4
|
9.3
|
1.15
|
2.29
|
4.37
|
52.4
|
0.91
|
4.85
|
7.94
|
12.60
|
4.08
|
6.68
|
10.60
|including
|
608.9
|
617.8
|
8.8
|
0.20
|
1.79
|
4.26
|
91.2
|
1.15
|
3.90
|
6.40
|
10.15
|
3.20
|
5.25
|
8.33
|including
|
627.7
|
630.9
|
3.2
|
0.41
|
7.10
|
15.01
|
180.0
|
2.77
|
12.56
|
20.58
|
32.66
|
10.31
|
16.89
|
26.81
|KM-22-62A
|
653.8
|
660.5
|
6.7
|
0.26
|
1.69
|
2.58
|
90.4
|
0.75
|
3.17
|
5.19
|
8.24
|
2.54
|
4.17
|
6.61
|
564
|KM-22-62B
|
590.9
|
599.4
|
8.5
|
1.58
|
0.52
|
1.13
|
22.6
|
0.28
|
2.57
|
4.21
|
6.68
|
2.27
|
3.72
|
5.91
|
508
|KM-22-62B
|
606.2
|
629.0
|
22.7
|
0.21
|
1.21
|
2.23
|
24.0
|
0.29
|
2.06
|
3.38
|
5.37
|
1.70
|
2.78
|
4.42
|including
|
623.8
|
629.0
|
5.2
|
0.21
|
3.61
|
6.52
|
56.6
|
0.81
|
5.55
|
9.09
|
14.43
|
4.53
|
7.42
|
11.78
|KM-22-62C
|
613.6
|
630.3
|
16.8
|
0.57
|
0.40
|
0.48
|
20.3
|
0.11
|
1.18
|
1.93
|
3.07
|
1.01
|
1.65
|
2.62
|
557
|KM-22-62C
|
638.3
|
653.8
|
15.5
|
0.25
|
2.34
|
3.34
|
34.7
|
0.34
|
3.31
|
5.43
|
8.61
|
2.68
|
4.39
|
6.97
|including
|
648.5
|
653.8
|
5.3
|
0.32
|
4.21
|
6.57
|
74.7
|
0.73
|
6.18
|
10.12
|
16.06
|
5.00
|
8.19
|
13.00
|KM-22-63
|
982.2
|
983.1
|
0.9
|
3.41
|
1.23
|
2.19
|
47.0
|
0.24
|
5.43
|
8.90
|
14.12
|
4.79
|
7.85
|
12.45
|
980
|KM-22-64
|
317.4
|
325.5
|
8.1
|
1.13
|
0.09
|
2.30
|
14.3
|
0.08
|
2.20
|
3.60
|
5.72
|
2.00
|
3.27
|
5.20
|
220
|KM-22-65
|
334.4
|
337.1
|
2.7
|
1.39
|
0.06
|
0.34
|
7.0
|
0.03
|
1.62
|
2.65
|
4.21
|
1.48
|
2.43
|
3.86
|
251
|KM-22-66
|
384.4
|
414.8
|
30.5
|
1.00
|
0.11
|
0.09
|
3.0
|
0.01
|
1.13
|
1.85
|
2.94
|
1.03
|
1.69
|
2.68
|KM-22-67
|
340.2
|
345.9
|
5.8
|
0.38
|
0.06
|
0.55
|
4.4
|
0.09
|
0.69
|
1.12
|
1.78
|
0.62
|
1.02
|
1.61
|
264
|KM-22-68
|
407.2
|
408.7
|
1.5
|
1.71
|
0.49
|
0.08
|
8.4
|
0.06
|
2.11
|
3.46
|
5.49
|
1.88
|
3.08
|
4.89
|
358
|KM-22-68
|
435.9
|
446.5
|
10.7
|
0.54
|
0.18
|
0.29
|
4.3
|
0.04
|
0.80
|
1.31
|
2.08
|
0.71
|
1.17
|
1.85
|
377
|KM-22-69
|
342.0
|
343.6
|
1.6
|
1.19
|
0.87
|
0.96
|
25.7
|
0.06
|
2.30
|
3.78
|
5.99
|
1.97
|
3.24
|
5.14
|
260
|KM-22-71
|
631.2
|
648.5
|
17.3
|
0.53
|
0.15
|
0.21
|
9.6
|
0.01
|
0.78
|
1.28
|
2.02
|
0.69
|
1.12
|
1.78
|
590
|KM-22-71
|
657.8
|
668.6
|
10.8
|
3.18
|
0.35
|
0.16
|
22.6
|
0.01
|
3.64
|
5.96
|
9.46
|
3.29
|
5.40
|
8.57
|
611
|including
|
657.8
|
661.4
|
3.7
|
6.75
|
0.28
|
0.09
|
30.9
|
0.02
|
7.20
|
11.81
|
18.74
|
6.61
|
10.83
|
17.19
|KM-22-71A
|
554.3
|
561.4
|
7.2
|
0.39
|
0.22
|
0.64
|
10.3
|
0.22
|
0.90
|
1.47
|
2.34
|
0.78
|
1.29
|
2.04
|
506
|KM-22-72
|
637.6
|
660.2
|
22.6
|
0.34
|
0.38
|
1.15
|
12.9
|
0.27
|
1.17
|
1.92
|
3.05
|
1.01
|
1.66
|
2.63
|
596
|KM-22-72
|
669.3
|
671.3
|
2.0
|
0.17
|
2.15
|
4.15
|
23.1
|
0.56
|
3.38
|
5.55
|
8.80
|
2.79
|
4.57
|
7.25
The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ2, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.
Table 3. Results of Phase 1 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.
|Analyzed Grade
|Vertical
Depth
Below
Surface m
|Hole ID
|From m
|To m
|Length m
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Pb %
|KM-20-01
|
275.8
|
281.5
|
5.6
|
0.57
|
0.48
|
1.20
|
11.6
|
0.18
|
156
|including
|
275.8
|
276.5
|
0.6
|
0.50
|
1.22
|
5.04
|
32.0
|
0.73
|including
|
279.8
|
281.5
|
1.6
|
1.21
|
0.98
|
1.49
|
22.6
|
0.23
|KM-20-02
|
297.8
|
300.8
|
3.0
|
0.77
|
0.20
|
0.04
|
1.4
|
0.01
|
172
|KM-20-03
|
256.3
|
259.1
|
2.7
|
3.40
|
1.01
|
0.65
|
69.6
|
0.09
|
120
|including
|
256.3
|
257.3
|
0.9
|
7.42
|
1.79
|
1.11
|
56.0
|
0.17
|KM-20-03
|
292.2
|
292.6
|
0.5
|
2.43
|
0.19
|
0.15
|
2.0
|
0.04
|
152
|KM-20-03
|
295.4
|
295.8
|
0.5
|
1.35
|
0.80
|
0.91
|
6.0
|
0.06
|
154
|KM-20-03A
|
252.4
|
256.9
|
4.6
|
3.70
|
2.55
|
0.27
|
35.6
|
0.03
|
122
|including
|
252.4
|
253.1
|
0.8
|
9.74
|
6.34
|
0.40
|
164.0
|
0.11
|KM-20-05
|
266.6
|
269.0
|
2.4
|
6.47
|
1.94
|
0.57
|
43.3
|
0.14
|
150
|including
|
266.6
|
267.8
|
1.2
|
10.60
|
2.21
|
1.05
|
50.0
|
0.26
|KM-20-06
|
267.9
|
281.5
|
13.5
|
1.02
|
0.85
|
1.23
|
45.6
|
0.30
|
158
|including
|
267.9
|
268.4
|
0.5
|
1.54
|
2.20
|
6.10
|
31.0
|
0.81
|including
|
276.6
|
281.5
|
4.9
|
1.86
|
0.87
|
1.96
|
92.1
|
0.42
|including
|
280.0
|
281.0
|
1.1
|
3.22
|
1.03
|
0.64
|
340.0
|
0.04
|KM-20-09
|
588.1
|
588.4
|
0.3
|
0.91
|
1.74
|
1.86
|
15.0
|
0.40
|
588
|KM-20-09
|
613.4
|
614.1
|
0.7
|
0.90
|
1.81
|
1.04
|
10.0
|
0.08
|
612
|KM-20-09
|
614.6
|
614.9
|
0.3
|
2.64
|
0.36
|
0.98
|
19.0
|
0.10
|
613
|KM-20-09
|
632.8
|
638.9
|
6.1
|
0.12
|
4.18
|
8.02
|
41.7
|
0.82
|
575
|including
|
633.6
|
637.9
|
4.4
|
0.15
|
5.46
|
9.06
|
33.1
|
0.50
|including
|
636.9
|
637.9
|
1.1
|
0.17
|
9.77
|
14.65
|
68.0
|
0.78
|KM-20-10
|
563.6
|
568.5
|
4.9
|
2.39
|
2.16
|
3.27
|
24.9
|
0.31
|
490
|including
|
563.6
|
566.6
|
3.0
|
3.66
|
2.42
|
3.16
|
28.2
|
0.32
|including
|
567.2
|
568.5
|
1.2
|
0.33
|
2.52
|
5.10
|
28.4
|
0.43
|KM-20-10
|
574.2
|
574.9
|
0.6
|
0.12
|
4.33
|
11.30
|
113.0
|
0.16
|
498
|KM-20-10
|
577.7
|
579.3
|
1.6
|
0.03
|
0.70
|
4.38
|
45.9
|
0.68
|
500
|KM-20-10
|
582.3
|
583.1
|
0.8
|
0.03
|
0.42
|
2.90
|
51.0
|
1.07
|
502
|KM-20-10A
|
521.2
|
522.5
|
1.3
|
2.13
|
1.27
|
7.46
|
51.1
|
0.91
|
437
|KM-20-10A
|
527.9
|
538.6
|
10.7
|
1.32
|
1.66
|
2.58
|
27.2
|
0.30
|
442
|including
|
527.9
|
529.4
|
1.5
|
6.69
|
0.92
|
1.62
|
30.2
|
0.07
|including
|
532.2
|
535.3
|
3.1
|
0.72
|
1.75
|
2.99
|
34.3
|
0.42
|including
|
537.2
|
538.6
|
1.4
|
0.16
|
7.29
|
9.06
|
79.2
|
0.60
|KM-20-10B
|
503.0
|
530.7
|
27.6
|
0.87
|
0.97
|
1.76
|
21.3
|
0.32
|
423
|including
|
503.0
|
509.6
|
6.6
|
1.78
|
1.55
|
2.55
|
29.8
|
0.37
|including
|
513.9
|
518.3
|
4.4
|
1.08
|
1.89
|
4.05
|
47.4
|
0.68
|including
|
527.2
|
530.7
|
3.5
|
1.91
|
2.32
|
3.93
|
52.9
|
0.99
|KM-20-10C
|
523.9
|
530.7
|
6.8
|
0.58
|
3.32
|
5.84
|
102.0
|
1.15
|
422
|including
|
523.9
|
528.2
|
4.3
|
0.88
|
4.89
|
7.61
|
125.2
|
1.45
|including
|
525.6
|
526.4
|
0.8
|
0.52
|
16.65
|
21.40
|
214.0
|
2.76
|KM-20-11
|
554.1
|
556.9
|
2.7
|
4.14
|
2.83
|
3.56
|
70.0
|
0.28
|
490
|KM-20-12
|
371.9
|
376.7
|
4.9
|
3.99
|
0.37
|
0.62
|
12.4
|
0.07
|
318
|including
|
371.9
|
373.7
|
1.9
|
8.49
|
0.67
|
1.53
|
28.0
|
0.16
|KM-20-12
|
379.5
|
405.4
|
25.9
|
0.73
|
0.08
|
0.08
|
2.3
|
0.01
|
326
|KM-20-13
|
443.6
|
486.8
|
43.1
|
1.68
|
1.26
|
1.67
|
23.3
|
0.24
|
341
|including
|
444.4
|
459.6
|
15.2
|
3.42
|
1.80
|
2.36
|
38.5
|
0.39
|including
|
444.4
|
447.1
|
2.7
|
1.02
|
3.74
|
10.64
|
55.0
|
1.88
|including
|
451.4
|
455.8
|
4.4
|
8.41
|
1.18
|
0.16
|
65.3
|
0.02
|KM-20-14
|
421.7
|
461.6
|
39.9
|
1.47
|
1.00
|
1.67
|
18.4
|
0.19
|
314
|including
|
426.3
|
429.8
|
3.5
|
9.56
|
1.28
|
0.95
|
30.0
|
0.07
|including
|
457.2
|
460.7
|
3.5
|
0.36
|
2.58
|
8.33
|
26.3
|
0.38
|KM-20-14A
|
404.6
|
409.0
|
4.4
|
1.67
|
1.48
|
2.50
|
79.2
|
0.41
|
303
|including
|
404.6
|
406.4
|
1.7
|
4.08
|
2.46
|
5.02
|
173.6
|
0.53
|KM-20-14A
|
421.0
|
443.5
|
22.5
|
0.86
|
0.72
|
1.51
|
15.9
|
0.18
|
312
|including
|
421.0
|
421.8
|
0.8
|
9.81
|
2.91
|
1.69
|
45.0
|
0.19
|including
|
421.0
|
425.0
|
4.1
|
3.23
|
1.14
|
1.30
|
21.4
|
0.14
|KM-20-15
|
506.8
|
510.1
|
3.3
|
0.05
|
0.33
|
3.73
|
192.0
|
1.75
|
402
|KM-20-16
|
480.4
|
518.8
|
38.4
|
0.85
|
0.81
|
2.24
|
24.3
|
0.25
|
385
|including
|
480.4
|
492.9
|
12.5
|
1.63
|
1.98
|
4.23
|
48.5
|
0.50
|including
|
480.4
|
483.4
|
3.0
|
2.40
|
4.74
|
7.49
|
77.9
|
0.91
|including
|
489.8
|
492.9
|
3.0
|
3.61
|
2.59
|
6.90
|
100.7
|
0.92
Table 4. Locations of Phase 1 and 2 Program drill holes completed at Kay Mine, Arizona
|Hole ID
|Phase
|Drill Pad
|Zone
|Collar East WGS84
|Collar North WGS84
|Collar Elev m
|Collar Az
|Collar Dip
|Total Depth m
|Distance
Drilled
Below
Wedge m
|KM-20-01
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
78
|
-48
|
335
|
335
|KM-20-02
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
75
|
-50
|
304
|
304
|KM-20-03
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
72
|
-43.3
|
366
|
366
|KM-20-03A
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
72
|
-43.3
|
321
|
177
|KM-20-04
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
65.1
|
-47.5
|
354
|
354
|KM-20-05
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
73.3
|
-47.2
|
349
|
349
|KM-20-06
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
81.3
|
-48.3
|
317
|
317
|KM-20-07
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
85.6
|
-47.6
|
308
|
308
|KM-20-08
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
91.1
|
-77.1
|
36
|
36
|KM-20-09
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
92.1
|
-77
|
671
|
671
|KM-20-10
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
645
|
645
|KM-20-10A
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
600
|
297
|KM-20-10B
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
555
|
258
|KM-20-10C
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
560
|
277
|KM-20-11
|
1
|Pad 3
|North
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
57.3
|
-67.5
|
653
|
653
|KM-20-12
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
95.7
|
-70.8
|
583
|
583
|KM-20-13
|
1
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
124
|
-66.5
|
524
|
524
|KM-20-14
|
1
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
133.6
|
-66
|
550
|
550
|KM-20-14A
|
1
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
133.6
|
-66
|
549
|
263
|KM-20-15
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
106.7
|
-66.8
|
572
|
572
|KM-20-16
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
91.5
|
-68.9
|
581
|
581
|KM-21-17
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
90.5
|
-59.5
|
892
|
892
|KM-21-18
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
89.8
|
-55
|
518
|
518
|KM-21-18A
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
89.8
|
-55
|
472
|
236
|KM-21-19
|
2
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
59.3
|
-69.5
|
482
|
482
|KM-21-20
|
2
|Pad 2
|North
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
53.7
|
-67.3
|
553
|
553
|KM-21-21
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
126
|
-70
|
561
|
561
|KM-21-21A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
126
|
-70
|
556
|
315
|KM-21-22
|
2
|Pad 3
|Grav
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
33
|
-63
|
725
|
725
|KM-21-22A
|
2
|Pad 3
|Grav
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
33
|
-63
|
694
|
419
|KM-21-23
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
114.2
|
-66.3
|
528
|
528
|KM-21-24
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
119
|
-75.1
|
623
|
623
|KM-21-25
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
80
|
-77.4
|
775
|
775
|KM-21-25A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
80
|
-77.4
|
746
|
263
|KM-21-25B
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
80
|
-77.4
|
738
|
404
|KM-21-26
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
118.2
|
-79.3
|
616
|
616
|KM-21-27
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
90.4
|
-86.7
|
859
|
859
|KM-21-27A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
90.4
|
-86.7
|
817
|
391
|KM-21-27B
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
90.4
|
-86.7
|
823
|
427
|KM-21-28
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
86.7
|
-70.5
|
774
|
774
|KM-21-29
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
108.5
|
-54
|
489
|
489
|KM-21-30
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
71.4
|
-53
|
539
|
539
|KM-21-31
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
115
|
-62
|
618
|
618
|KM-21-32
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
115
|
-45.6
|
496
|
496
|KM-21-33
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
106.5
|
-53
|
458
|
458
|KM-21-34
|
2
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
81
|
-59
|
430
|
430
|KM-21-35
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
102.5
|
-78.5
|
716
|
716
|KM-21-36
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
132
|
-50
|
350
|
350
|KM-21-37
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
20
|
-75
|
490
|
490
|KM-21-38
|
2
|Pad 1
|N&S
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
109.2
|
-71.8
|
554
|
554
|KM-21-39
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
355
|
-71
|
427
|
427
|KM-21-40
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
72.5
|
-80.4
|
742
|
742
|KM-21-41
|
2
|Pad 1
|N&S
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
112
|
-77
|
610
|
610
|KM-21-42
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
958
|
958
|KM-21-42A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
929
|
334
|KM-21-42B
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
888
|
309
|KM-21-42C
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
953
|
389
|KM-21-43
|
2
|Pad 1
|N&S
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
103.5
|
-83.8
|
686
|
686
|KM-21-44
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
124
|
-42.8
|
431
|
431
|KM-21-45
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
102
|
-63.4
|
522
|
522
|KM-21-46
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
123.5
|
-45
|
412
|
412
|KM-21-47
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
97.6
|
-59.8
|
511
|
511
|KM-21-48
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
99
|
-86.5
|
784
|
784
|KM-21-48A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
99
|
-86.5
|
740
|
435
|KM-21-49
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
73.3
|
-71
|
326
|
326
|KM-21-50
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
71.3
|
-74.3
|
636
|
636
|KM-21-51
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
20
|
-80.5
|
1017
|
1017
|KM-21-51A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
20
|
-80.5
|
1013
|
611
|KM-21-51B
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
20
|
-80.5
|
986
|
635
|KM-21-52
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
65.2
|
-86.8
|
849
|
849
|KM-21-52A
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
65.2
|
-86.8
|
906
|
602
|KM-21-53
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
133.4
|
-45
|
582
|
582
|KM-21-54
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
127.5
|
-45
|
523
|
523
|KM-21-55
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
113
|
-45
|
479
|
479
|KM-21-56
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106.7
|
-81
|
685
|
685
|KM-21-57
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
28
|
-85.2
|
1002
|
1002
|KM-21-57A
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
28
|
-85.2
|
857
|
308
|KM-22-57B
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
28
|
-85.2
|
887
|
354
|KM-21-58
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106
|
-82.8
|
759
|
759
|KM-21-58A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106
|
-82.8
|
680.3136
|
314.5536
|KM-21-58B
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106
|
-82.8
|
707.7456
|
402.9456
|KM-21-59
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
70
|
-89
|
3729
|
--
|KM-22-59A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
70
|
-89
|
3234
|
2000
|KM-22-60
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
105
|
-82.8
|
2330
|
--
|KM-22-61
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
35
|
-88.7
|
2592
|
--
|KM-22-62
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
67.5
|
-83.4
|
2613
|
--
|KM-22-62A
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
67.5
|
-83.4
|
2426
|
1000
|KM-22-62B
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
67.5
|
-83.4
|
2214
|
950
|KM-22-62C
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
67.5
|
-83.4
|
2436
|
900
|KM-22-63
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
15
|
-87.6
|
4201
|
--
|KM-22-63A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
15
|
-87.6
|
3664
|
2050
|KM-22-63B
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
15
|
-87.6
|
3358
|
2000
|KM-22-63C
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
15
|
-87.6
|
3367
|
1750
|KM-22-63D
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
15
|
-87.6
|
3563
|
1700
|KM-22-64
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
94.2
|
-63.6
|
1621
|
--
|KM-22-65
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
90
|
-70.5
|
1434
|
--
|KM-22-66
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
96.5
|
-73.4
|
1903
|
--
|KM-22-67
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
81.5
|
-70.6
|
1490
|
--
|KM-22-68
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
73.2
|
-74
|
1498
|
--
|KM-22-69
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
82
|
-67
|
1422
|
--
|KM-22-70
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
101
|
-82
|
300
|
--
|KM-22-71
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
101
|
-85.2
|
2247
|
--
|KM-22-71A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
101
|
-85.2
|
2194
|
850
|KM-22-72
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
64
|
-83.7
|
2436
|
--
Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures
The Company's drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.
About Arizona Metals Corp
Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulfide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company, November 1982, 29 p.) The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.
The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.
The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).
The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.
Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.
Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.
ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.
Disclaimer
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding drill results and future drilling and assays, the resumption of drilling and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward- looking statements or otherwise.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE (NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
Not for distribution to US newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.
|__________________________
|
1 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., March 2022, Updated Metallurgical Review, Kay Mine, Arizona. Report 3CA061.004
|
2 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., March 2022, Updated Metallurgical Review, Kay Mine, Arizona. Report 3CA061.004
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005267/en/
Contact
For further information, please contact:
Marc Pais
President and CEO Arizona Metals Corp.
(416) 565-7689
mpais@arizonametalscorp.com
www.arizonametalscorp.com
https://twitter.com/ArizonaCorp