Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

Vancouver, July 6, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX), (OTC:IMIMF), (FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 30, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 (the "Circular"), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 1,931,743 Common shares representing approximately 23.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at four and elected incumbent directors Jason Nickel and David McAdam and new directors Thomas Hawkins and Scott Young.

Thomas Hawkins is a registered professional geologist (APEGBC) and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hawkins is President of Vanmin Development Corp., a company founded in 2018 to identify greenfields exploration targets. He also serves as Vice President of Exploration at Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. and previously as Vice President of Exploration at Northway Resources Corp. and Vice President of Exploration at Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Scott Young was an investment advisor holding both Canadian and U.S. securities licenses up until 2000. He has worked as a corporate governance and communications consultant since 2000 in the technology, mining and pharmaceutical industries, with clients trading on both Canadian and American stock exchanges. During the 2020 Winter Olympics he was an in-house consultant with Alda Pharmaceuticals which was the infection control sponsor for the games. The Company was also named in the TSXV Top 50 listed companies the same year. Previously, he was the Managing Director of Sonoma Resources Inc., which completed a reverse takeover of Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc. in December 2015. Over the last five years, he has provided consulting services and has held directorships with issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company would like to extend special thanks to past Chairman T. Greg Hawkins. Mr. Hawkins has had a distinguished career in the mineral exploration industry. He was a key figure in the establishment of at least seven public companies and the discovery and definition of mineral resources that drove billions of dollars in value into those ventures. In 1990, Mr. Hawkins started CME Consultants Inc., an international full-service consultancy and contracting firm which grew to serve over 100 clients in 25 countries and employ thousands of people. He was instrumental in assembling the core assets of Interra - the Thane group of claims - over the past decade and advancing Thane's geological model and database. Interra extends the very best wishes for retirement to Greg and his family.

Interra would also like to thank Samir Patel, Gordon Neal, and Chris Naas for their past services to the Company and wishes them well in their future pursuits.

At the Meeting, shareholders also supported the re-appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor. In addition, shareholders ratified the Company's 20% rolling equity incentive plan with the proposed amendment therein.

ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper Corp.

Jason Nickel, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1-604-754-7986

Email: CEO@interracopper.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:



Email: invest@interracopper.com

Telephone: +1-604-283-9858

Website: https://interracopper.com

Interra Copper Corp.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Consolidation and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals thereto. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.