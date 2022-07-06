EXPLOITS Further Strengthens Technical Expertise

Vancouver, July 6th, 2022 - Exploits Discovery Corp. ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CSE:NFLD) (OTC:NFLDF) (FSE:634-FF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Doug Cater to the Board of Directors, effective July 6th, 2022 and welcomes Mark Richardson as senior exploration geologist to its exploration team.

Mr. Doug Cater P. Geo, FGC, is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in exploration and mining of precious metals including project management of exploration programs and mining projects. From January 2016 to January 2019, Mr. Cater served as Vice President Exploration (Canada) for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., a large Canadian public gold mining company with operating mines and exploration projects located in northeastern Ontario and Australia. He provided geological due diligence on the acquisition of Newmarket Gold which owned the Fosterville Mine. This acquisition resulted in Kirkland Lake Gold building the Fosterville mine into one of the highest-grade, lowest cost and profitable producing gold mines in the world. In 2019, D. F Cater Consulting Geologist Ltd was incorporated as a consulting company which conducts property evaluations, technical reports and project management services to mining and mineral exploration companies. Mr. Cater is a Director of Sierra Metals Inc. and Mayfair Gold Corp. He is also a graduate of the ICD- Rotman Directors Education Program.

Mark Richardson is a senior geologist with focused greenfield gold exploration experience. Most recently, Mark was Project Geologist at Labrador Gold Corp., where he was instrumental in developing the approach that led to discovery of the 'Big Vein', Golden Glove, HTC Zone and Doyle Zone. Mark's previous work as an Exploration Geologist at GeoVector included mapping and identification of key mineralized shear zones in highly-deformed volcanic and sedimentary strata. Mark holds a Master of Science from the University of New Brunswick where his thesis work was focused on the structural controls on mineralization in turbidite hosted gold.

The Company also announces that effective July 6th, 2022, Mr. William Sheriff has resigned as director. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Sheriff for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success on his new endeavour.

Jeff Swinoga, President and CEO stated, "On behalf of our Board of Directors, I am incredibly pleased to welcome Doug Cater to our Board. He has vast and insightful technical knowledge from decades of experience leading successful exploration teams for large and mid-tier mining companies as well as knowledge of high-grade, structurally controlled gold deposits within eastern Canada and Fosterville in Australia. Doug will be a key contributor as we execute our exploration plans on one of the largest and most strategic land packages around New Found Gold in beautiful Newfoundland & Labrador. Our team is largely complete now as we were successfully able to attract exceptionally talented individuals such as Ken Tylee joining us as VP Exploration in April, and Mark Richardson in June to our already experienced and local exploration team. I personally, and on behalf of our Board, want to thank Bill Sheriff for his significant contributions to Exploits and congratulate him on his new endeavour in Newfoundland and Labrador."

Ken Tylee, VP Exploration added, "We are very pleased to attract someone of Mark's talent-level, especially with his considerable local exploration knowledge. I have already observed that Mark is making a positive impact on Exploits Discovery's technical team based in Gander. I am highly confident that our entire crew has the technical skills and aggressive attitude to maximize our opportunities for making a gold discovery along the northern extensions of the Appleton, Valentine, and Dog Bay structural zones."

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to acquire 450,000 common shares in aggregate to these individuals in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25, expiring July 6, 2025.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is actively exploring the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, and Gazeebow projects covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, which runs 200 kilometres from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered results including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery hole. The Exploits Subzone has been the focus of major staking and financing since late 2019 with high grade gold discoveries by Newfound Gold and Labrador Gold as well as advanced resource development by Sokoman Minerals.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and surrounding regions, and having picked individual land claims for staking, purchase or joint ventures, have developed a land package where there are opportunities for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits is leveraging its local team and geologic understanding and becoming one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

