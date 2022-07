Decade Resources Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Vancouver, July 6, 2022 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) (the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's press release on June 13, 2022, it is proceeding with a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every five pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional shares will be issued as any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The new CUSIP number will be 242779304 and the new ISIN number will be CA2427793047. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

The Consolidation is subject to final confirmation by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Consolidation will be effective at the opening of markets on July 12, 2022. As a result of the Consolidation, the 254,001,485 common shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 50,800,297 common shares, subject to rounding.

Shareholders who hold their common shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have common shares registered in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation. Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed shortly to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated common shares to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, will receive a certificate representing the post-consolidated common shares.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

Decade Resources Ltd.

For investor information, please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

