Northern Graphite Announces Price Increase Due to Inflationary Pressures

Ottawa, July 6, 2022 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is informing the market that it will increase prices on production from its Lac des Iles, Quebec graphite mine by 6% in order to cover rising costs due to global inflationary pressures on energy, freight and operational expenses. The price increase will impact all orders received on, or after July 21st, 2022.

Northern values its customers and their loyalty and will revisit this price increase if fuel and transportation costs decline in the coming months.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian company focussed on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for LiBs/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest non-Chinese producer when its Namibian operations come back on line in the first half of 2023. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario and Okanjande in Namibia, that will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable countries.

