Durango Completes Drilling at Discovery Property, Quebec

Vancouver, July 6, 2022 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news of June 21, 2022, the Company has completed its exploration drilling program on its wholly owned Discovery Property (the "Property") in Québec.

The Discovery Property is in the highly prospective James Bay Territory, 100km north of Chibougamau, Québec in the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt.

Durango had planned a 1,500m exploration drill campaign and completed 1,737m in the area where recent rock, channel and backpack drill sampling at surface have returned gold anomalies. Six holes were completed ranging from depths of 150m to 402m and the core is being logged, cut, and sent for assay.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "At the time of this news release, only two of the holes have so far been logged and sampled. In these holes we were successful in intersecting quartz veining and chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization at shallow depths so now we wait for the assays. Several pegmatite dikes have been found at surface and within drillholes and are being investigated."

Additional updates will be announced on the Discovery Property and the program as they become available.

Melanie Mackay P.Geo, is the qualified person for Durango Resources Inc. and approves the technical content in this news release.

About Discovery

The Discovery Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX-TLG). The Discovery Property is over 6,500ha in size and covers an important geological northeast to southwest regional structure. The Discovery Property has great road access and is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Troilus gold camp and in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

