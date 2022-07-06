Toronto Stock Exchange, Aclara Resources Inc., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Ramón Barúa Costa, Chief Executive Officer, Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Aclara Resources Inc., (TSX: ARA)

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange