Norra Metals Engage Transition-Elements AS and Geovista AB for Permitting Process at Bleikvassli and Meråker Projects, Norway

VANCOUVER, July 6, 2022 - Norra Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) (Frankfurt: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is pleased to announce it has engaged Transition-Elements AS (Norway) and Geovista AB (Sweden) to act on behalf of the Company to prepare the exploration and drilling permits and to be in contact with local authorities and stakeholders, which is required to conduct exploration activities on Bleikvassli and Meråker projects in Norway.

The application permit process for both projects were prepared by those contractors with supervision of Paulo Caessa, VP Exploration, and were submitted to Direktoratet for Mineralforvaltning ("Dirmin") according to the Norwegian Minerals Act - section 18, previous to the start of the field work. Discussions with local authorities and stakeholders, to inform them of the Company's exploration plans are progressing successfully.

Norra's technical team has completed a significant amount of work to prepare both projects for a Phase I exploration program. To date, the Company has completed a comprehensive review of available historic data for the Bleikvassli and Meråker properties and outlined the first phase of exploration program.

The exploration program permits request submitted to Dirmin were based on the high-priority targets selection referred to in news releases of February 9th and March 10th, and can be summarized as follows:

Bleikvassli Project:

Conduct a diamond drill hole campaign to test the down dip extension of Bleikvassli mine;

Geophysical surveys over Brunnesbeken mineralization, Bleikvassli mine south extension, Kongsfjellet and Rapliasen targets;

Soil sampling over Bleikvassli South, Rapliasen and Kjokkenbukta areas. Rock and channel sampling.

Meråker Project:

Soil sampling campaign over 10 of the 11 high-priority targets (Bjornbekken, Fonnfjell, Mannfjell, Langsundgruva, Ebba-Vaerasvollen, Torsbjork Gruve, Svartatjern, Lillefjell, Gilså and Dronningen areas). Rock and channel sampling.

Any additional work, not yet planned, and based on previous exploration results will require additional permits that can be done at the Company's convenience.

