Triple Flag Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX:TFPM, TSX:TFPM.U) today announced the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report, showcasing the Company's sustainability approach, governance and performance.

The report is available to view on under the ESG section of the Company's website at www.tripleflagpm.com.

This is the Company's second Sustainability Report prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards 'Core option' and serves as our Communication on Progress for the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC") in support of the Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"). Disclosures are now aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's ("SASB") Metals and Mining Standard and the Asset Management and Custody Activities Standard.

The report details Triple Flag's direct and indirect activities and our approach to transparent business conduct striving for ESG excellence across our entire business. It also includes a Climate Strategy developed in 2021 that is informed by recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD").

Shaun Usmar, Chief Executive Officer of Triple Flag, said:

"Sustainability is central to our approach to business at Triple Flag, which should be clear to readers of our second Sustainability Report as a publicly listed company, which we are publishing today" commented Shaun Usmar, Triple Flag Chief Executive Officer. "Our successful journey so far is the culmination of converting the founding ideas, hard work and ambitions of our talented team into a high-quality, gold-focused, emerging senior streaming and royalty company. Our company plays a fundamental role as a financial partner to the mining ecosystem and, for the small, non-core portion of our portfolio that is not comprised of precious metals, we prioritize metals that support the green energy transition. What sets us apart is our sustained efforts to innovate our offerings as partner-oriented capital providers to the mining sector, informed by our deep mining backgrounds and networks, challenging the status quo, and striving for excellence. We are extremely proud of our progress in 2021 and remain committed to our long-term goal of net zero emissions by 2050."

Key 2021 Highlights:

Community Investment Strategy formed with an investment target of 2% of our average net income over the previous five years;

In 2021, Triple Flag invested $855,000 in sustainability initiatives, of which over $500,000 was spent on initiatives to support underrepresented groups near our producing assets;

Continued our track record of maintaining carbon neutrality since inception, offsetting total Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions;

Climate Strategy developed in 2021 consisting of not only the GHG emissions associated with our direct business activities, but also the emissions associated with the production of our attributable share of metals by our mining partners, to the point of saleable metals;

The Company remains committed to the target of net zero emissions by 2050, and in 2022 we will be exploring the pathways to achieve this target;

Established targets to maintain and build on our progress to date including: 30% women on the Board by 2025 and 30% diversity in Senior Management by 2025; Currently 29% women on the Board and 29% diversity in Senior Management;

We are committed to joining the Women's Empowerment Principles established by UNGC in 2022 to further support the promotion of gender equality and women's empowerment; and

In 2022, we joined the World Gold Council to support responsible development across the gold supply chain.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a pure play, gold-focused, emerging senior streaming and royalty company. We provide our investors with exposure to a long-life, diversified and high-quality portfolio of streams and royalties that generates robust free cash flows. Our business is underpinned by a rigorous focus on asset quality, optionality, sustainability and risk management. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a preferred funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle by providing customized streaming and royalty financing, while offering value beyond capital as partners via our networks, capabilities and sustainability support. Since our inception in 2016, we have delivered sector-leading growth through the construction of a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties that provides exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have also maintained carbon neutrality since that time, including the Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions of our attributable portion of metals production of our counterparties. We have 80 assets, including 9 streams and 71 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 65 development and exploration stage projects. On May 26, 2021, Triple Flag closed its IPO, which was the largest TSX-listed mining IPO since 2012 by size and market capitalization, and the largest precious metals IPO globally by market capitalization since 2008. Triple Flag's shares are listed on the TSX under TFPM.U (USD listing) and TFPM (CAD listing).

