Torr Commences 2022 Field Program with IP Survey at the Latham Copper-Gold Project

Vancouver, July 7, 2022 - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of its 2022 field program on the Company's 100% owned 689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located along Highway 37 within the prolific Golden Triangle region of northern BC. Initial fieldwork will consist of a ground-based 4.3 km2 induced polarization ("IP") survey to follow-up on a ground magnetic survey, previously conducted over the Dalvenie Zone and coincident with known surface mineralization (Figure 1). The Dalvenie Zone is ideally situated to nearby infrastructure with access to Highway 37 via a ~2 km gravel road leading to the town and regional airport at Dease Lake 30 kilometres (km) to the northwest.

Torr has previously analyzed historical IP together with ground magnetics geophysics and surface geochemistry from its Gnat Pass copper-porphyry deposit, located 8 kilometres to the north-northeast, producing an exploration model for porphyry and genetically-related epithermal-style mineralization in the area. The newly processed ground magnetic data at the Dalvenie Zone indicates an excellent correlation between historical high-grade copper-gold-silver rock grab samples and linear north-south trending high magnetic anomalies associated with potential epithermal and porphyry-style mineralization.

A dominant north-south trend to mineralization is consistent with observed relationships at the nearby Gnat Pass deposit, suggesting the planned Dalvenie Zone IP survey work will be valuable in delineating strong drill targets and a potential genetic link between epithermal and porphyry-style mineralization observed at-surface. Work to date within the Dalvenie Zone also suggests magnetic anomalies remain open in all directions, with soil sampling in 2022 planned to test these potential extensions. This includes a high-magnetic linear anomaly extending up to 1100 metres strike-length to the south of known historical high-grade rock grab samples.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "The IP survey will add substantial value to the Dalvenie Zone as it will provide a view of the subsurface that will help in defining potential drill targets for the upcoming drill program. This 2022 field season promises to be very exciting for Torr as we will be the first to systematically explore the highly prospective Dalvenie Zone in addition to testing the expansion potential beyond 1960's shallow drilling at the Gnat Pass copper-porphyry deposit. We anticipate that this together with targeted exploration of our massive district-scale land package will continue to produce value for our shareholders."

Historical Rock Grab Sample Highlights

Within the Dalvenie Zone a total of 9 historical rock grab samples yielded assays >1 % copper (Cu) with 7 samples containing >1 gram per tonne (g/t) gold (Au). The highest-grade historical rock grab sample yielded an assay of 8.86 % Cu, 6.45 g/t Au, and 62.4 g/t silver (Ag) (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Dalvenie Zone exploration target outlining 2022 IP survey grid and underlying ground magnetics with select historical rock grab samples.





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/130222_8e67c9f2347af97e_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

