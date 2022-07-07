Menü Artikel
Notice of Release of Barricks Second Quarter 2022 Results

GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, July 07, 2022 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2022 results on Monday, August 8, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2022 on July 14, 2022.

  • Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    July 14, 7:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q2 Results release
    August 8, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC

  • Q2 Results live presentation and webinar
    August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar

  • Conference call linked to webinar
    August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 9046.

The Q2 2022 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com



