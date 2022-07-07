TORONTO, July 07, 2022 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2022 results on Monday, August 8, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2022 on July 14, 2022.
Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information July 14, 7:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Q2 Results release August 8, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
Q2 Results live presentation and webinar August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC Go to the webinar
Conference call linked to webinar August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610 UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791 International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 9046.
The Q2 2022 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.
