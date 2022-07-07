BMEX Gold Reviews Dunlop Bay Ground EM Survey Results and Begins Field Campaign

Vancouver, July 7, 2022 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final interpretation of a ground EM survey (Fixed Loop Transient Electro-Magnetic survey or FL-TDEM) performed over the Dunlop Bay Property ('Dunlop Bay" or the "Property") in the Abitibi region, Québec, Canada. This survey aimed to define drilling targets in the vicinity of the Dunlop Bay Ouest showing (also known as Ghislau showing). Three conductivity anomalies (ANO1, ANO2 and ANO3) were identified, forming an East-North-East trending conductive corridor (Figure 1).

Robert Pryde, President of BMEX Gold, commented: "The results from the FL-TDEM survey are very encouraging as they suggest the continuity of the known Dunlop Bay Ouest showing westward. Amongst the three anomalies, ANO1 and ANO2 are strong from early to late time channels and have modelled plates with high conductance which might reflect the presence of massive sulphide bodies. Also, ANO1 was never tested by drilling. I am pleased to announce that this zone will be further investigated during our field program starting in the next few weeks. In addition to these areas, our previous data compilation and analysis of historical work has identified several high-grade gold targets as well as gold rich massive sulphide targets on the Dunlop Property."

Figure 1 : 2022 ground EM anomalies over Dunlop Bay Ouest showing and summer 2022 field focus



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/130165_20e52432642eaa61_001full.jpg

The Company has engaged Laurentia Exploration to complete a field program over Dunlop Bay Property. This program will be starting in July, aiming to 1) find the continuity of existing mineralization, 2) enhance the understanding of the various structural and geological controls over the known occurrences and 3) discover new showings. Recent data compilation work has defined several structural trends related to the known Dunlop Bay showing, that need to be confirmed on the field.

The field program will focus on confirming, locating and understanding the systems in order to generate drill targets that will be tested by a 3,000 meters program scheduled for Fall 2022 (see April 26th news release). Data compilation to date also identified high grade surface gold mineralization including the Bella (historical grab samples returned up to 273.71 g/t Au) and Omela veins (historical grab samples returned up to 14.48 g/t Au) (Figure 1, GM16102). Minimal historical work has been completed on these targets and they have not been drilled.

In addition, the Mont Laurier Est showing extension on BMEX ground will also be investigated during this field work season. Indeed, a recent re-interpretation of historical prospection maps and recent detailed imagery has revealed that Cu-Au-Ag rich massive sulphides can be found in this area. Finally, systematic outcrop description and mineralization sampling will be undertaken on the rest of the property, and especially around the Baie Dunlop showing to confirm the above-mentioned structural model.

The King Tut Project also received an adjusted geological and structural interpretation (Figure 2), based on the late 2021 drilling campaign (see April 26th news release) and the detailed drone-born magnetic data. A major fold hinge seems to control the location of the heart of Tut gold system; this hinge has not been drilled to the west of the known showing. Several other potential fold axis' were also interpreted on King Tut Project. Confirming these structural theories will require follow up field work, to begin late this summer.

Figure 2 : King Tut adjusted geological and structural interpretation



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/130165_20e52432642eaa61_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on their 100% interest in the two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

For further information please contact:

BMEX Gold Inc.

Robert Pryde, President

Tel: +1 (403) 478 6042

Email: robert@bmexgold.com

Dylan Sidoo, Business Development

Tel: +1 (604) 423 4499

Email: info@bmexgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the King Tut and Dunlop Bay properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" , "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the King Tut and Dunlop Bay projects; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in resource estimates, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in areas in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130165