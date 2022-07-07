Moneta Intersects Significant Gold Mineralization in Exploration Drilling on Tower Gold Project with up to 5.05 m @ 50.09 g/t Gold
Toronto, July 7, 2022 - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the assay results from twelve (12) drill holes, totaling 6266.0 metres ("m"), from exploration drilling on new targets on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was conducted post the cut-off date and outside of and beyond the recently announced mineral resource estimate of 4.3 million ("M") ounces ("oz") indicated gold ("Au") and 7.5 Moz inferred Au (see May 11, 2022 press release) on the Tower Gold project. All drill results were from areas not included in the current mineral resource estimate.
Today's results tested new areas all within the Tower Gold project, including east and west of the Garrcon resource, south of the Westaway resource at South Basin, east of the Windjammer South resource at Halfway, and west of the 55 deposit. Drilling has confirmed significant gold mineralization beyond the current resource.
Drill Highlights:
Garrcon
- MGA21-012 intersected 5.05 m @ 50.09 grams per tonne "g/t" Au, including 1.00 m @ 251.00 g/t Au
- MGA21-014 intersected 16.00 m @ 0.66 g/t Au, including 7.50 m @ 1.03 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 1.83 g/t Au
55 West
- MGH22-280 intersected 19.90 m @ 2.45 g/t Au, including 2.28 m @ 16.88 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 30.20 g/t Au
- MGH22-284 intersected 11.75 m @ 1.09 g/t Au including 6.00 m @ 1.52 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 3.23 g/t Au
- MGH22-284 intersected 44.00 m @ 0.61 g/t Au, including 4.00 m @ 1.72 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 3.49 g/t Au
Halfway East
- MGH21-274 intersected 14.00 m @ 1.58 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 9.75 g/t Au
- MGH21-274 intersected 22.60 m @ 0.74 g/t Au, including 5.48 m @ 2.10 g/t Au, including 1.91 m @ 3.39 g/t Au
South Basin
- MGH21-276 intersected 1.50 m @ 5.23 g/t Au
- MGH21-276 intersected 1.30 m @ 5.74 g/t Au
Note: Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 70% to 95% of true width.
Gary O'Connor, Moneta's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "These latest drill results, testing new targets outside the recently updated open pit and underground mineral resources on the Tower Gold project, have highlighted the excellent exploration upside and opportunity to further grow the resource inventory. Gold mineralization was intercepted as both high grade and wide zones over large areas, at Garrcon in the Garrison area, and to the west, east, and south of the current resources in the Golden Highway area. We look forward to completing the Tower Gold Project preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") during the second half of the year and to releasing drill results from the current resource upgrade drill program."
Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - General Location Map
Table 1: Selected Significant Drill Results
|Target
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Grade thickness
|(Name)
|(#)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g x m)
|SB
|MGH21-269
|226.00
|238.00
|12.00
|0.78
|9.4
|includes
|226.00
|228.00
|2.00
|1.42
|2.8
|SB
|MGH21-272
|246.00
|282.00
|36.00
|0.41
|14.8
|includes
|270.00
|272.00
|2.00
|1.26
|2.5
|SB
|MGH21-272
|426.00
|436.00
|10.00
|0.82
|8.2
|includes
|430.00
|432.00
|2.00
|1.48
|3.0
|SB
|MGH21-276
|194.00
|196.00
|2.00
|1.87
|3.7
|SB
|MGH21-276
|205.00
|206.50
|1.50
|5.23
|7.8
|SB
|MGH21-276
|289.00
|291.00
|2.00
|3.36
|6.7
|SB
|MGH21-276
|319.70
|321.00
|1.30
|5.74
|7.5
|55
|MGH22-279
|50.47
|66.00
|15.53
|0.59
|9.2
|includes
|50.47
|54.00
|3.53
|1.63
|5.8
|includes
|53.00
|54.00
|1.00
|3.11
|3.1
|55
|MGH22-279
|126.37
|139.00
|12.63
|0.44
|5.6
|includes
|126.37
|130.50
|4.13
|0.84
|3.5
|includes
|128.00
|129.00
|1.00
|1.33
|1.3
|55
|MGH22-279
|298.00
|303.85
|5.85
|0.62
|3.6
|includes
|299.00
|300.00
|1.00
|2.10
|2.1
|55
|MGH22-280
|68.00
|87.90
|19.90
|2.45
|48.8
|includes
|79.72
|86.00
|6.28
|7.92
|49.7
|includes
|79.72
|82.00
|2.28
|16.88
|38.5
|includes
|81.00
|82.00
|1.00
|30.20
|30.2
|55
|MGH22-280
|96.00
|106.00
|10.00
|0.91
|9.1
|includes
|105.00
|106.00
|1.00
|2.80
|2.8
|55
|MGH22-284
|130.30
|170.35
|40.05
|0.46
|18.4
|includes
|130.30
|138.00
|7.70
|0.61
|4.7
|and
|153.15
|161.00
|7.85
|0.89
|7.0
|includes
|153.15
|155.00
|1.85
|2.21
|4.1
|55
|MGH22-284
|179.00
|223.00
|44.00
|0.61
|26.8
|includes
|180.00
|182.00
|2.00
|1.75
|3.5
|and
|216.00
|220.00
|4.00
|1.72
|6.9
|includes
|216.00
|217.00
|1.00
|3.49
|3.5
|55
|MGH22-284
|339.00
|344.00
|5.00
|1.13
|5.7
|includes
|342.00
|344.00
|2.00
|2.05
|4.1
|55
|MGH22-284
|355.00
|362.00
|7.00
|0.48
|3.4
|includes
|355.00
|356.00
|1.00
|1.98
|2.0
|55
|MGH22-284
|504.25
|516.00
|11.75
|1.09
|12.8
|includes
|504.25
|505.00
|0.75
|2.63
|2.0
|and
|509.00
|515.00
|6.00
|1.52
|9.1
|includes
|509.00
|511.00
|2.00
|2.66
|5.3
|includes
|510.00
|511.00
|1.00
|3.23
|3.2
|HW
|MGH21-274
|252.00
|266.00
|14.00
|1.58
|22.1
|includes
|260.00
|262.00
|2.00
|9.75
|19.5
|HW
|MGH21-274
|278.40
|301.00
|22.60
|0.74
|16.7
|includes
|289.00
|294.48
|5.48
|2.10
|11.5
|includes
|292.57
|294.48
|1.91
|3.39
|6.5
|HW
|MGH21-275
|128.00
|130.00
|2.00
|0.68
|1.4
|HW
|MGH21-275
|210.00
|224.00
|14.00
|0.37
|5.2
|includes
|222.00
|224.00
|2.00
|1.15
|2.3
|HW
|MGH21-275
|248.00
|254.00
|6.00
|0.77
|4.6
|includes
|252.00
|254.00
|2.00
|1.61
|3.2
|HW
|MGH21-275
|394.25
|399.00
|4.75
|0.78
|3.7
|includes
|394.25
|396.00
|1.75
|1.45
|2.5
|GA
|MGA21-011
|183.50
|205.00
|21.50
|0.31
|6.7
|includes
|204.00
|205.00
|1.00
|1.54
|1.5
|GA
|MGA21-011
|303.55
|307.45
|3.90
|0.67
|2.6
|includes
|306.50
|307.45
|0.95
|1.74
|1.7
|GA
|MGA21-012
|459.00
|464.05
|5.05
|50.09
|253.0
|includes
|459.00
|460.00
|1.00
|251.00
|251.0
|GA
|MGA21-012
|493.00
|499.00
|6.00
|0.83
|5.0
|includes
|496.00
|499.00
|3.00
|1.30
|3.9
|GA
|MGA21-013
|21.00
|27.00
|6.00
|0.52
|3.1
|includes
|21.00
|22.00
|1.00
|1.55
|1.6
|GA
|MGA21-013
|32.00
|36.00
|4.00
|0.70
|2.8
|GA
|MGA21-013
|41.00
|61.00
|20.00
|0.39
|7.8
|includes
|45.00
|51.70
|6.70
|0.58
|3.9
|includes
|51.30
|51.70
|0.40
|2.64
|1.1
|GA
|MGA21-013
|297.00
|298.00
|1.00
|2.98
|3.0
|GA
|MGA21-013
|396.75
|404.00
|7.25
|0.52
|3.8
|includes
|398.00
|399.00
|1.00
|1.04
|1.0
|GA
|MGA21-013
|442.00
|461.75
|19.75
|0.50
|9.9
|includes
|445.00
|448.00
|3.00
|1.50
|4.5
|includes
|447.00
|448.00
|1.00
|3.57
|3.6
|GA
|MGA21-014
|140.00
|156.00
|16.00
|0.66
|10.6
|includes
|145.00
|152.50
|7.50
|1.03
|7.7
|includes
|151.00
|152.50
|1.50
|1.83
|2.7
Note: Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 70% to 95% of true width.
Discussion of Drill Results
Garrcon
Drilling at the Garrcon target was testing mineralization located adjacent to the regional banded iron formation "BIF" unit over a 900 m strike length west and east of the current Garrcon resource. A total of 4 (four) drill holes for 2,051.0 m was drilled and intersected quartz veining hosted in strongly sericite-carbonate-albite-silica altered clastic sediments on the northern contact of the BIF. Drilling results were returned of up to 5.05 m @ 50.09 g/t Au, containing 1.00 m @ 251.00 g/t Au in drill hole MGA21-012. Drill hole MGA21-013 intersected 19.75 m @ 0.50 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 3.57 g/t Au, and drill hole MGA21-014 intersected 16.00 m @ 0.66 g/t Au, including 7.50 m @ 1.03 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 1.83 g/t Au.
Figure 2: Garrison - Tower Gold: Oblique view of drill results
55 West
A total of 3 (three) drill holes for 1,485.0 m was drilled to test for mineralization west of the current gold resources at 55. Drilling was conducted up to 550 m west of the current open pit resources and south of the regional BIF "A" unit within coarse grained clastic sediments, the favoured host for the majority of the current gold resources at the Tower Gold project. Drilling intersected well mineralized quartz-pyrite veins hosted within sericite-albite-carbonate-silica altered sediments in an area not previously drill tested. Drill hole MGH22-280 returned 19.90 m @ 2.45 g/t Au, including 6.28 m @ 7.92 g/t Au, including 2.28 m @ 16.88 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 30.20 g/t Au. MGH22-284 intersected 44.00 m @ 0.61 g/t Au, including 4.00 m @ 1.72 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 3.49 g/t Au, 40.05 m @ 0.46 g/t Au, including 7.85 m @ 0.89 g/t Au, including 1.85 m @ 2.21 g/t Au, and 11.75 m @ 1.09 g/t Au, including 6.00 m @ 1.52 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 3.23 g/t Au.
South Basin
Three (3) drill holes for 1,776.0 m were drilled up to 450 m south of the current Westaway resource to test for mineralization along the southern contact of the favourable Timiskaming sedimentary basin and the location of a new BIF unit occurring close to this contact. The southern basin and BIF contact located in this area have not been well tested by drilling. Drilling intersected well altered sericite-albite-carbonate-silica clastic sediment hosted quartz-pyrite veins north of the BIF and returned up to 10.00 m @ 0.82 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 1.48 g/t Au in drill hole MGH21-272. Drill hole MGH21-276 returned 1.50 m @ 5.23 g/t Au and 1.30 m @ 5.74 g/t Au.
Halfway
A total of 2 (two) drill holes for 954.0 m was drilled to test the coarse clastic sediments located south of the main BIF A unit in an area over 1,700 m east of the current Windjammer resource and over 800 m east of previous Halfway drilling. The drilling confirmed the occurrence stacked quartz vein sets and associated ankerite-albite-quartz-pyrite alteration haloes and returned assay results of up to 14.00 m @ 1.58 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 9.75 g/t Au and 22.60 m @ 0.74 g/t Au, including 5.48 m @ 2.10 g/t Au in drill hole MGH21-274. Drill hole MGH21-275 returned 4.75 m @ 0.78 g/t Au, including 1.75 m @ 1.45 g/t Au, and 6.00 m @ 0.77 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 1.61 g/t Au.
Figure 3: Golden Highway - Tower Gold: Oblique view of drill results
Table 2: Exploration Drill Hole Details
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Inclination
|Depth
|(#)
|(mE)
|(mN)
|(masl)
|(°)
|(°)
|(m)
|MGH21-269
|570614
|5368778
|321
|50
|-60
|597.0
|MGH21-272
|570772
|5368784
|321
|50
|-60
|699.0
|MGH21-274
|573317
|5370757
|334
|80
|-60
|480.0
|MGH21-275
|573606
|5370818
|332
|80
|-60
|399.0
|MGH21-276
|570761
|5368908
|321
|50
|-60
|555.0
|MGH22-279
|568464
|5368599
|318
|110
|-55
|507.0
|MGH22-280
|568606
|5368657
|325
|110
|-55
|456.0
|MGH22-284
|568917
|5368758
|324
|110
|-60
|522.0
|MGA21-011
|580013
|5374258
|302
|300
|-55
|513.0
|MGA21-012
|579730
|5374029
|308
|255
|-55
|500.0
|MGA21-013
|578498
|5373823
|290
|280
|-60
|501.0
|MGA21-014
|578305
|5373918
|299
|309
|-55
|537.0
QA/QC Procedures
Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.3 Moz indicated and 7.5 Moz inferred. The Corporation's 2022 drill program is primarily designed to infill and upgrade the resource categories of the mineral resources. An updated PEA study encompassing the entire Tower Gold project is planned to be completed in the second half of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource upgrade drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.
