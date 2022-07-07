C3 Metals Secures 272 sq km Land Package Around Jasperoide, Peru

Consolidates Strategic Position in Major Copper Producing District

Toronto, July 7, 2022 - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land holdings around its highly prospective Jasperoide project in the world class Andahuaylas-Yauri skarn/porphyry copper belt of southern Peru. The Company and its subsidiaries now control a total of 272 sq km (27,198 hectares) comprising 100% of 49 claims covering 267 sq km (26,698 hectares) and the right to earn 100% in two additional third-party claims covering 5 sq km (500 hectares).

Highlights include:

Land holdings 5x larger - 51 claims covering 272 sq km in major copper producing district

Package surrounded by major mining companies including Rio Tinto and HudBay

Contiguous block between Jasperoide and Khaleesi copper-gold properties secured

Khaleesi project comprises 4 sq km of artisanal workings that have never been evaluated - permitting for exploration in progress

Expanded land package covers at least six areas of small-scale copper and gold mining operations that have never been evaluated using modern day exploration methods

Tony Manini, Executive Chairman of C3 Metals commented,

"Through a disciplined acquisition strategy over the past three years, the Company now controls a significant near surface copper and gold oxide deposit at Jasperoide surrounded by a pipeline of similar high potential copper and copper-gold targets in a world class copper mining district. As we continue to expand and evaluate mining and processing opportunities for Jasperoide we have also commenced permitting to explore the multiple nearby high potential copper-gold prospects. Consolidating this large land position significantly enhances C3 Metals ambition of delivering a new +50Ktpa copper mining opportunity in Peru and we look forward to providing further updates as we progress our exploration and evaluation of this highly prospective land package."

Over the past year C3 Metals has been working to expand its land holdings around the Company's highly prospective Jasperoide Copper-Gold Property in southern Peru. Through staking, tenders and property purchases, the Company has established a contiguous exploration footprint in key areas of interest around Jasperoide and consolidated a significant land package over this section of the Andahuaylas-Yauri skarn / porphyry belt. The Company's land holdings have increased almost five-fold from an initial ~57 sq km (5,700 hectares) in 13 claims (see press release dated February 25, 2020) to 272 sq km (27,198 hectares) in 53 claims (Table 1).

Table 1. C3 Metals Mineral Claims Summary

Mineral Claims Status Claims Area (ha) Area (km2) Concessions Granted (1) 29 15,198 152 Concessions Under Process 22 12,000 120 Total 51 27,198 272

(1) Includes Greatiam 10 and Greatiam 70 claims

The Jasperoide Project Area is located within the Andahuaylas-Yauri skarn/porphyry belt approximately 45km east of Minmetal's Las Bambas mine (1.2BT @ 0.61% Cu 166 197 ppm Mo1) and First Quantum Minerals undeveloped Haquira deposit (569 MT @ 0.56% Cu2), 40 km northwest of Hudbay's Constancia mine (568MT @ 0.32% Cu, 96ppm Mo3) and 100 km northwest of Glencore's Antapaccay mine (685MT @ 0.50% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au4). Historical exploration in the Jasperoide Project Area has identified multiple compelling porphyry, skarn and epithermal targets that have seen limited exploration over the last 30 years.

1 MMG Limited Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement June 30, 2019

2 First Quantum Minerals Annual Information Form 2019

3 Hudbay Mineral Reserves as of January 1, 2019

4 Glencore Mineral Reserve Estimates December 31, 2018

The Company looks forward to building strong and respectful relationships with all local communities, as it progresses permit applications to initiate exploration activities on the newly acquired claims.





Figure 1: Location plan showing C3 Metals exploration holdings in southern Peru.

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru, holding 100% ownership of 49 claims covering 26,698 hectares and the right to earn 100% in the Greatiam 10 and 70 claims covering 500 hectares. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 sq km of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130211