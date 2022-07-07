Romios Engages Simcoe Geoscience to Undertake an ALPHA IP(TM) Survey Across the Trek South Porphyry-Style Cu-Au-Ag System In the Golden Triangle, B.C.

Toronto, July 7, 2022 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has contracted Simcoe Geoscience of Stouffville, Ontario, to undertake a next-generation APLHA IPTM induced polarization geophysical survey across the 1 km wide Trek South porphyry Cu-Au-Ag target in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (Map 1).

As reported in November 2021 (See news release, November 18), Romios' field work in the Trek South area over the past 2-3 years has discovered and partially delineated a >1 km wide zone of porphyry-style alteration and veinlet-hosted Copper-Gold-Silver (Cu-Au-Ag) mineralization. Simcoe's advanced IP technology is expected to detect key sulphide mineralization present below surface to depths of 550 to 650 m for drill targeting.

The IP survey is scheduled to begin in early July and will take approximately 7 days to complete, weather permitting.

Highlights:

Romios' recent geological mapping and sampling programs have identified a >1 km wide zone of porphyry-style epidote alteration with a coincident >800 m wide zone of quartz-pyrite +/- chalcopyrite veinlets only recently exposed by the receding of a local glacier and snowfield.

These 1-10 cm wide veinlets are often closely spaced enough to form stockworks and have assayed from trace up to 1.83% Cu, 2.3 g/t Au, and 257 g/t Ag with locally significant tellurium and bismuth values.

The presence of the broad epidote (propylitic) alteration zone and the mineralized pyrite stockwork suggests that these exposures are adjacent to or overlying a porphyry Cu-Au-Ag system.

The ALPHA IP TM survey will be conducted initially on 3 lines up to 2 km long across the centre of the alteration system. Additional lines may be surveyed based on the in-field results of these first lines.

If time permits the survey may be expanded to include the first ever line(s) of IP across the core of the JW porphyry prospect located 6 km NW of the Galore Creek deposits. The margins of this 1 km wide pluton have known porphyry style mineralization and alteration but the core of the system has never been tested by geophysics or drilling.

"The upcoming IP survey over the Trek South porphyry target is a very important milestone for this project and could be a game-changer for Romios if it is successful in detecting sulphide mineralization at depth beneath the surface exposures," stated Stephen Burega, President. He continued, "we are also very keen to complete the first-ever IP survey over the core of the JW porphyry prospect if time permits. This site has both historic drill intersections of porphyry type mineralization and exposures of mineralization and intense alteration along the margin of the pluton, but the high potential centre of the pluton has never been tested. To have another such promising porphyry prospect so close to Galore Creek is an incredible asset for Romios."

BACKGROUND ON THE TREK SOUTH TARGET

Romios' TREK South claim block covers ~18 sq km of highly prospective ground known to contain at least 8 historic and underexplored Cu-Au-Ag showings in addition to the recently discovered porphyry-style alteration and mineralization. It is just 3 km from Romios' Trek North Zone, one of the few known and partially drill-defined porphyry Cu-Au-Ag zones in the area not held by the Teck-Newmont Galore Creek JV (Map 1). Both the Trek North and Trek South sites are within 1.4 km of the partly cleared road route to Teck and Newmont's enormous Galore Creek Cu-Au porphyry deposit(s) and just 13 km from the proposed Galore Creek mill site (www.gcmc.ca).

Following Romios' 2019 discovery of garnet-epidote-pyrite skarn veins on the Trek South claims (Photo #1), a hyperspectral survey of part of the target area in 2020 by HEG & Associates confirmed the presence of porphyry-type alteration minerals in two broad areas. Skarn zones are commonly developed on the margins of many porphyry copper systems and are especially prominent in many of the Golden Triangle deposits.





PHOTO 1 (Left): Close-up view of part of the extensive garnet-epidote-amphibole skarn network on the west margin of the Trek South porphyry system (red pencil magnet section is 7 cm long). PHOTO 2 (Right): Example of the mineralized pyrite +/- quartz veinlet stockwork at Trek South (hammer at top is approx. 81 cm long).

To view an enhanced version of Photo 1 and Photo 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/130246_e03d40056416692a_002full.jpg.

In 2021, Romios personnel undertook detailed mapping and sampling across part of the Trek South claims that until recently had been covered by relatively thin glacial ice and snowfields, resulting in the discovery of the porphyry-type mineralized and altered zone (see Photo #2). In addition, the 2021 survey partially defined previously unknown intrusions which may be related to the mineralizing event, as well as numerous boulder trains of massive epidote alteration, +/- local copper mineralization, apparently derived from an area still hidden beneath the glacier. Extensive areas of strong epidote alteration occur along ridges surrounded by snow and ice immediately south of the Trek South exposures and Cu-Au-Ag mineralized boulders have been found on the small glacier originating in this area. These areas remain to be mapped and sampled in 2022.





Map 1: Romios Gold' claim holdings and porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospects in the Golden Triangle

To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/130246_e03d40056416692a_003full.jpg.

QA/QC: The samples discussed in this document were grab and chip samples considered representative of the veins and boulders being sampled. They were submitted to the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories in Terrace and Vancouver, BC for assay and multi-element analyses. As a matter of procedure, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented to ensure reliable assay results by inserting alternating blanks and commercial assay standards at every 10th position in the sample series.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid Nevada claims covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals Corp..s' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Project in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

John Biczok, P. Geo., VP of Exploration - 613-410-7877 or jbiczok@romios.com

