Secova Commissions Detailed Underwater Survey on The Ottawa River Project

VANCOUVER, July 7, 2022 - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CSE:SEK), (Frankfurt:N4UP), (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Geophysique GPR International Inc. ("GPR") to conduct a three-part bathymetric mapping survey of the Ottawa River project. The survey will provide detailed data relating to water depth, riverbed topography, underwater features, and the depth of the sediment above the floor of the river. The survey will take place over the three identified target zones and cover an area of approximately 90 metres by 200 meters. The underwater mapping will commence on Monday July 11, 2022, and will be completed in advance of the underwater sampling program beginning one (1) week later.

The work by GPR will provide the Company with detailed data relating to the depth of the water as well as map the underwater features of the riverbed. GPR will use the following three (3) methods of bathymetric surveying to generate the data:

High-density bathymetric surveys with an Edgetech 6205 wide-swath sonar. The wide-angle scanning of the proposed sonar makes it possible to cover a greater width than traditional multibeams. The entire surface to be covered will be surveyed twice for quality control purposes. Side Scan Sonar (SBL) type acoustic images with the Edgetech 6205 which simultaneously records images during bathymetry passes. The advantage of this method is to visualize the surrounding seabed. A survey with a 3D Echoscope® sonar from Coda Octopus. The Echoscope® system uses the 3D imagery produced by the sonar to make it possible to document (position, dimension, depth, etc.) in detail the underwater infrastructures.

One other advantage of the Echoscope® is that it provides for sub-bottom profiling ("SBP") that detects and generates an image to view the layers of sediment and rocks under the water body floor. A transducer sends a sound wave to the water body floor. This sound wave can penetrate the water body floor. The data returned from the sound waves can be mapped to show the layers beneath the water body floor. This data will provide Secova with a better understanding of the depth of the sediment on the riverbed and in turn provide a more detailed scope of the extent of the recoverable salable waste residuals.

The Company is confident that the detailed bathymetric underwater survey will provide the divers with the data to better direct the underwater sampling program commencing the following week. This detailed survey, combined with the advanced technology being used during the sampling process, will allow the Company to quickly establish the presence of metals in the riverbed.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.secova.ca.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. Recently, The Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with Secova's commitment to environmental recovery solutions. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec.

For more information on Secova Metals Corp. please contact info@secova.ca, Tel: +1 514-668-2244 or visit the website at www.secova.ca for the French version of this news release, past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Secova Metals Corp.

"Jean Yves Therien"

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 438-399-6316

Email: info@secova.ca

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.