Lundin Mining to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results July 27, 2022

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be published on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 7, 2022 at 13:00 Eastern Time.

