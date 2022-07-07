Argo Gold Corporate Update

Toronto, July 7, 2022 - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo Gold") is pleased to announce that Vivian Austin has joined the company as Corporate Controller. Ms. Austin has twenty-five years experience in progressive accounting positions with a publicly traded mining company on both the TSE and NYSE exchanges, with revenues to $USD50 MM/yr. This company also had significant international (Zambian and Mongolian) assets, and as such, Ms. Austin is familiar with all cross-border tax and accounting issues, such as ASPE, IFRS, SOX, and VAT.

The former CFO, Michael Farrant has resigned.

