Jayden Resources Inc. New Stock Option Plan

Vancouver, July 7, 2022 - Jayden Resources Inc. , ("Jayden" or the "Company") (TSXV:JDN) announces that on May 2, 2022 the Company's Board adopted a new form of Stock Option Plan which was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and was ratified and approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Common Shareholders on July 7, 2022.

The Stock Option Plan was created to comply with the new TSX Venture Exchange policy governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021. The Option Plan also allows option holders to exercise options on a "Cashless Exercise" or "Net Exercise" basis, as now expressly permitted by the new policy.

The new Option Plan replaces the Company's September 4, 2015 stock option plan. The Company currently has no stock options issued or outstanding.

The Stock Option Plan can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR corporate profile at www.sedar.com.

About Jayden Resources

Jayden Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metals assets located primarily in Canada. Jayden recently entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Storm Lake Gold Property located on the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in central Quebec. Jayden believes Storm Lake to be an exceptional property with overlooked potential.

For further information about this news release or the Company visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com, email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"



President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

