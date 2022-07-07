Western Gold Announces The Passing Of Willie Mclucas

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Western Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: WGLD) (the "Company") is deeply saddened by the sudden death of Willie McLucas, a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. McLucas passed away last week.

Willie McLucas established his successful career as a mining financier at Waverley Mining, developing extensive knowledge of the mining industry from exploration through to production in coal, gold and base metals. His experience took him to Australia, Bolivia, Chile, France, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Turkey and Zimbabwe. After an early career as a stockbroker and fund manager, his first appointment to the board of a listed company was with Perseverance Corporation in Australia. Perseverance developed the Fosterville mine outside Bendigo in Victoria, Australia. Latterly he had been advising the Board of Western Gold Exploration on their ventures across the Dalradian Belt in Scotland and had been enthused by the potential and possibilities of their prospects.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Willie McLucas," said Harry Dobson, Chairman of the Company. On behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the McLucas family".

About Western Gold Exploration

The Company is a Mineral Exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Western Scotland and discovering new opportunities in the Dalradian Belt, targeting historic gold-silver and copper-lead mines in the belt with the potential to develop a mineral resource. Prospects include the Stronchullin mine, Gossan Burn and Allt Dearg which are all located in the Knapdale Project area.

