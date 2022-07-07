Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 88294295. The recording will be available through November 2, 2022.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005815/en/

Contact

Investor Relations

Jeff Holzman

Vice President, Investor Relations

(306) 933-8545

Media Relations

Megan Fielding

Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications

(403) 797-3015