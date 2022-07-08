Receipt of Sao Miguel Paulista Refinery City Hall Permit

Jervois Global Ltd. , July 8, 2022 - ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises the São Paulo City Hall operating permit (the "Alvara") for São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil has now been received by Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio ("CBA") in relation to the agreement by Jervois to acquire SMP from CBA.

Closing of the acquisition of SMP is anticipated on or about 15 July 2022.

On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.,

Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: James May Chief Financial Officer Jervois Global james.may@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

