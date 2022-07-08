Menü Artikel
Endeavour to Announce its Q2 and Half Year 2022 Results on 3 August 2022

12:15 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q2 AND HALF YEAR 2022 RESULTS ON 3 AUGUST 2022

London, 8 July 2022 - Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q2 and half year 2022 financial results on Wednesday 3 August, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Wednesday 3 August, at 8:30 am EDT / 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/52ikoagj

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9ffe2c0effb94d0faae6b0f0271fa49a

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries:
Martino De Ciccio Brunswick Group LLP in London
VP - Strategy & Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2706 +44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment

